Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.7355
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15566417
CODE: EMXC LN
ISIN: LU2009202107
