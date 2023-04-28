DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 10:23 GMT/BST

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/04/2023) of GBP52.76m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/04/2023) of GBP34.90m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/04/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 165.02p 21,150,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 160.94p Ordinary share price 175.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 6.05% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 123.18p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.61)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 27/04/2023

