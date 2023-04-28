Anzeige
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Equity Incentive Pool Increase and Option Grant

Equity Incentive Plan Pool Increase and Grant of Share Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to increase the pool for the granting of share options, restricted shares, and restricted share units under the Company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan by 60,000,000 shares, amounting to a total pool of 90,000,000 shares.

The Company has also granted a total of 57,099,966 options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Share Options") to the Company's co-founder and CEO, Dr Vladislav Sandler. The Share Options vest in two tranches of 22,839,986 Share Options ("Tranche 1") and 34,259,980 Share Options ("Tranche 2"). The Tranche 1 Share Options are being granted in recognition of Dr Sandler's work in bringing HEMO-CAR-T to the point of preparing it for submission of an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for approval. The Tranche 2 Share Options will vest upon authorization by the FDA for the Company to commence clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T.

The details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Name

Position

Number of Share Options GrantedExercise Price (pence)Vesting Date/Criteria

Expiry Date

Dr Vladislav Sandler

CEO

22,839,986


34,259,980

Tranche 1:
2.5p

Tranche 2:
2.875p

Tranche 1: immediately

Tranche 2: upon authorisation by the FDA to commence clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T

Tranche 1: 27 April 2028

Tranche 2: 5 years from vesting date

Following the grant of the Share Options, there are, in aggregate, 92,399,552 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company under option held by directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company arising from awards made under the Company's original Employee Plan, Non-Employee Plan and the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan. These represent 8.09% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them
a)NameDr Vladislav Sandler
b)Position/statusCEO, Executive Director
c)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOptions over ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

1. 2.5p

2. 2.875p

1. 22,839,986

2. 34,259,980

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A - variable57,099,966

e)Date of the transaction28/04/2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751836/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Equity-Incentive-Pool-Increase-and-Option-Grant

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
