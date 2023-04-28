The transaction adds 1,660km of duct-based fibre network in Belgium to euNetworks' European infrastructure and integration is now underway

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has closed its previously announced transaction to acquire the dark fibre business branch of a Belgian utility company ("the Business Branch").

Integration of the duct-based network is underway, with 1,660km of fibre spread across unique routes in Brussels and long haul routes across Belgium, delivering a solid complement to euNetworks' in-place network in the region. It also presents compelling investment opportunities as euNetworks looks into adjacent geographies with customers to give them an end-to-end experience. The company continues to focus on the ongoing densification of the high-demand bandwidth region of FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris).

"With today's transaction close, we're now rapidly integrating the network and working closely with our new customers, suppliers and partners," said Paula Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "The added reach in Belgium and new and unique routes in Brussels and across the country benefit our customers. I am excited for the opportunity ahead as we continue strengthening our leadership in European infrastructure."

As euNetworks focuses on delivering high-bandwidth fibre connectivity between and within European cities, the company continues to invest in its network by building unique routes, adding multiple diverse paths and extending reach into key hyperscale data centre sites, data centre clusters and network aggregation points. These investments fuel the company's growth and drive the capacity requirements of euNetworks' customers.

