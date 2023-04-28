Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing by 12.2% On a Year-Over-Year Basis

Total Deposits Increased by $316 Million Versus Year-End 2022
Results Marked By Prudent Expense Control and Increases in Liquidity and Risk-Based Regulatory Capital Ratios
Announces Hiring of 4 Deposit Focused Groups, Capitalizing on Recent Market Disruption
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company" or "Dime"), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $35.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, or $0.92 per diluted common share, compared to $32.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 or $0.82 per diluted common share.
Kevin M. O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, stated, "Despite the volatile environment in the first quarter, including the failure of two sizable banks, Dime increased earnings per share by 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Importantly, we grew deposits, and increased our on balance sheet liquidity and regulatory capital ratios versus year-end levels. The granularity of our deposit base is evidenced by non-insured deposits (excludes deposits with pass through insurance and collateralized deposits) representing only 30% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Our business model is that of a plain-vanilla community commercial bank and we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise one relationship at a time."
Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, stated, "The recent disruption in our marketplace caused by the failure of a local competitor has provided a significant opportunity for Dime to grow our deposit franchise. We are pleased to announce that over the course of the last few weeks we have hired four seasoned deposit-focused Groups, who were previously employed with Signature Bank."
Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023 Included:
- Cash and due from banks was $663 million at the end of the first quarter, representing a $494 million increase versus year-end. Cash and total securities, as a percent of total assets, was 15.9% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 12.9% at year-end;
- The ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 32%, compared to 36% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Total loans held for investment, net, increased by $170 million or 6% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
- Total Business Loans increased by $47 million or 8.6% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
- Non-interest expense to average assets improved to 1.41% for the first quarter, compared to 1.56% for the prior quarter and 1.64% for the year-ago quarter;
- Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declining by 8% versus the linked quarter and representing only 0.23% of total assets as of March 31, 2023; and
- The Company's Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio of 10.39% was 16 basis points higher than year-end levels.
Management's Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $85.8 million compared to $89.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin ("NIM") and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q1 2022
|Net interest income
|$
|85,752
|$
|96,804
|$
|89,109
|Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")
|586
|(390
|)
|(50
|)
|Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|86,338
|$
|96,414
|$
|89,059
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|12,685,235
|$
|12,198,905
|$
|11,333,805
|NIM (1)
|2.74
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.19
|%
|Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)
|2.76
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.19
|%
|(1)
|NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(2)
|Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.
Loan Portfolio
The ending weighted average rate ("WAR")(1) on the total loan portfolio was 4.96% at March 31, 2023, a 20 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022.
Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|WAR
|Balance
|WAR
|Balance
|WAR
|Loans held for investment balances at period end:
|Commercial and industrial ("C&I")
|$
|1,072,860
|7.53
|%
|$
|1,065,916
|7.00
|%
|$
|888,056
|4.19
|%
|Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|1,180,386
|5.40
|1,140,145
|5.16
|1,016,804
|4.04
|Business loans
|2,253,246
|6.41
|2,206,061
|6.05
|1,904,860
|4.11
|One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
|799,321
|4.06
|773,321
|3.96
|669,099
|3.53
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)
|4,118,439
|4.23
|4,026,826
|4.08
|3,371,267
|3.56
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
|3,330,582
|4.85
|3,317,485
|4.68
|2,930,114
|3.73
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|221,015
|8.62
|229,663
|8.19
|329,349
|4.63
|Other loans
|7,172
|11.03
|7,679
|10.22
|12,207
|6.52
|Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
|10,729,775
|4.96
|10,561,035
|4.76
|9,216,896
|3.77
|PPP loans
|2,070
|1.00
|5,796
|1.00
|32,953
|1.00
|Total loans held for investment, including PPP loans
|$
|10,731,845
|4.96
|%
|$
|10,566,831
|4.76
|%
|$
|9,249,849
|3.76
|%
|(1)
|Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
|(2)
|Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
|(3)
|While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.
|(Dollars in millions)
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q1 2022
|Loan originations
|$
|351.9
|$
|638.3
|$
|480.4
Deposits
Period end total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $10.57 billion, compared to $10.25 billion at December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-insured deposits (excluding deposits with pass through insurance and collateralized deposits) to total deposits was 30% at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $9.0 million during the first quarter of 2023, $9.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of $1.4 million of net loss on sale of securities and other assets, non-interest income for the first quarter would have been $10.4 million. CEO O'Connor stated, "We had a strong first quarter for non-interest income, driven by increases in customer-related loan swap revenue."
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense was $47.5 million during the first quarter of 2023, $50.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $49.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $47.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, $50.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $49.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).
The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.56% during the linked quarter and 1.64% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.40% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.55% during the linked quarter and 1.62% for the first quarter of 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).
The efficiency ratio was 50.1% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 47.7% during the linked quarter and 51.8% during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, amortization of other intangible assets and the net loss on sale of securities and other assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 48.9% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 47.3% during the linked quarter and 51.2% during the first quarter of 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).
Income Tax Expense
The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 26.8%, compared to 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 28.1% for the first quarter of 2022.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans at March 31, 2023 were $31.5 million, 8% lower than the prior quarter.
A credit loss recovery of $3.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss provision of $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and a credit loss recovery of $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. The credit loss recovery in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily associated with a reduction in reserves on pooled Purchased Credit Deteriorated ("PCD") loans that were acquired as part of the Company's merger of equals transaction in 2021.
Capital Management
The Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of March 31, 2023.
During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 24,813 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price of $29.33 per share.
Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the first quarter of 2023.
On March 9, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared that the next quarterly cash dividend payable on April 24, 2023 (to common stockholders of record as of April 17, 2023) would be $0.25 per share. The dividend increase reflects Dime's strong financial position.
Book value per common share was $27.70 at March 31, 2023 compared to $27.30 at December 31, 2022.
Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $23.52 at March 31, 2023 compared to $23.09 at December 31, 2022. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive loss, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $26.06 at March 31, 2023 compared to $25.54 at December 31, 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).
ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).
(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.
|DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(In thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|663,132
|$
|169,297
|$
|432,994
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|926,812
|950,587
|1,277,036
|Securities held-to-maturity
|605,642
|585,798
|383,922
|Loans held for sale
|2,171
|-
|17,053
|Loans held for investment, net:
|C&I
|1,072,860
|1,065,916
|888,056
|Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|1,180,386
|1,140,145
|1,016,804
|Total business loans
|2,253,246
|2,206,061
|1,904,860
|One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment
|799,321
|773,321
|669,099
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)
|4,118,439
|4,026,826
|3,371,267
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
|3,330,582
|3,317,485
|2,930,114
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|221,015
|229,663
|329,349
|Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
|2,070
|5,796
|32,953
|Other loans
|7,172
|7,679
|12,207
|Allowance for credit losses
|(78,335
|)
|(83,507
|)
|(79,615
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|10,653,510
|10,483,324
|9,170,234
|Premises and fixed assets, net
|45,863
|46,749
|49,940
|Premises held for sale
|-
|-
|556
|Restricted stock
|105,258
|88,745
|38,898
|Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")
|335,455
|333,292
|297,628
|Goodwill
|155,797
|155,797
|155,797
|Other intangible assets
|6,107
|6,484
|7,776
|Operating lease assets
|57,204
|57,857
|61,467
|Derivative assets
|130,294
|154,485
|71,826
|Accrued interest receivable
|49,926
|48,561
|38,456
|Other assets
|104,553
|108,945
|74,662
|Total assets
|$
|13,841,724
|$
|13,189,921
|$
|12,078,245
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing checking
|$
|3,122,245
|$
|3,519,218
|$
|3,953,627
|Interest-bearing checking
|908,988
|827,454
|902,360
|Savings
|2,333,445
|2,260,101
|1,376,092
|Money market
|2,686,290
|2,532,270
|3,416,249
|Certificates of deposit
|1,519,267
|1,115,364
|781,775
|Total deposits
|10,570,235
|10,254,407
|10,430,103
|FHLBNY advances
|1,498,000
|1,131,000
|50,000
|Other short-term borrowings
|2,068
|1,360
|2,853
|Subordinated debt, net
|200,261
|200,283
|197,050
|Derivative cash collateral
|120,680
|153,040
|64,450
|Operating lease liabilities
|59,757
|60,340
|63,600
|Derivative liabilities
|115,568
|137,335
|60,586
|Other liabilities
|83,902
|82,573
|54,316
|Total liabilities
|12,650,471
|12,020,338
|10,922,958
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, Series A
|116,569
|116,569
|116,569
|Common stock
|416
|416
|416
|Additional paid-in capital
|493,801
|495,410
|494,969
|Retained earnings
|789,010
|762,762
|677,990
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes
|(98,638
|)
|(94,379
|)
|(49,380
|)
|Unearned equity awards
|(13,468
|)
|(8,078
|)
|(10,562
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(96,437
|)
|(103,117
|)
|(74,715
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,191,253
|1,169,583
|1,155,287
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,841,724
|$
|13,189,921
|$
|12,078,245
|(1)
|Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
|(2)
|While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
|DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|128,439
|$
|120,773
|$
|86,420
|Securities
|8,431
|7,652
|7,131
|Other short-term investments
|3,802
|1,444
|368
|Total interest income
|140,672
|129,869
|93,919
|Interest expense:
|Deposits and escrow
|37,272
|22,017
|2,531
|Borrowed funds
|16,171
|9,783
|2,278
|Derivative cash collateral
|1,477
|1,265
|1
|Total interest expense
|54,920
|33,065
|4,810
|Net interest income
|85,752
|96,804
|89,109
|(Recovery) provision for credit losses
|(3,648
|)
|335
|(1,592
|)
|Net interest income after (recovery) provision
|89,400
|96,469
|90,701
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and other fees
|3,814
|3,945
|4,058
|Title fees
|292
|453
|421
|Loan level derivative income
|3,133
|1,397
|6
|BOLI income
|2,163
|2,187
|1,839
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|516
|621
|242
|Gain on sale of residential loans
|48
|55
|148
|Net loss on sale of securities and other assets
|(1,447
|)
|-
|-
|Other
|482
|809
|489
|Total non-interest income
|9,001
|9,467
|7,203
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|26,634
|31,632
|30,834
|Severance
|25
|5
|-
|Occupancy and equipment
|7,373
|7,356
|7,584
|Data processing costs
|4,238
|4,023
|3,805
|Marketing
|1,449
|1,559
|1,295
|Professional services
|1,923
|1,831
|2,094
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|1,873
|800
|1,150
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|377
|431
|586
|Other
|3,583
|3,065
|2,540
|Total non-interest expense
|47,475
|50,702
|49,888
|Income before taxes
|50,926
|55,234
|48,016
|Income tax expense
|13,623
|15,175
|13,485
|Net income
|37,303
|40,059
|34,531
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,821
|1,821
|1,821
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|35,482
|$
|38,238
|$
|32,710
|Earnings per common share ("EPS"):
|Basic
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.82
|Diluted
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.82
|Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS
|38,151,465
|38,123,221
|39,251,246
|DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Per Share Data:
|Reported EPS (Diluted)
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.82
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Book value per common share
|27.70
|27.30
|26.32
|Tangible common book value per share (1)
|23.52
|23.09
|22.18
|Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)
|26.06
|25.54
|23.43
|Common shares outstanding
|38,804
|38,573
|39,460
|Dividend payout ratio
|26.09
|%
|24.24
|%
|29.27
|%
|Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):
|Return on average assets
|1.11
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.13
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.50
|13.72
|11.53
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|15.62
|17.34
|14.44
|Net interest margin
|2.74
|3.15
|3.19
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.41
|1.56
|1.64
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|50.1
|47.7
|51.8
|Effective tax rate
|26.75
|27.47
|28.08
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Average assets
|$
|13,449,746
|$
|12,985,203
|$
|12,199,721
|Average interest-earning assets
|12,685,235
|12,198,905
|11,333,805
|Average tangible common equity (1)
|914,994
|888,973
|916,971
|Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period
|101.5
|103.0
|88.7
|Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|6.67
|%
|6.84
|%
|7.35
|%
|Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)
|7.39
|7.56
|7.76
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
|7.52
|7.73
|8.32
|Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)
|8.25
|8.46
|8.74
|Tier 1 common equity ratio
|9.32
|9.15
|9.56
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.39
|10.23
|10.76
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|12.98
|12.89
|13.48
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.43
|8.53
|8.65
|CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)
|554
|554
|519
|Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans
|0.73
|0.79
|0.86
|Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans
|248.34
|243.91
|221.39
|(1)
|See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
|(2)
|The CRE consolidated concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. March 31, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
|(3)
|March 31, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
|DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Real estate loans
|$
|9,560,755
|$
|109,589
|4.65
|%
|$
|9,370,045
|$
|104,218
|4.41
|%
|$
|8,296,732
|$
|76,437
|3.74
|%
|Commercial and industrial loans
|1,045,048
|18,735
|7.27
|957,151
|16,430
|6.81
|916,090
|9,786
|4.33
|Other loans
|7,550
|115
|6.18
|8,269
|125
|6.00
|15,658
|197
|5.10
|Securities
|1,699,846
|8,431
|2.01
|1,663,969
|7,652
|1.82
|1,726,189
|7,131
|1.68
|Other short-term investments
|372,036
|3,802
|4.14
|199,471
|1,444
|2.87
|379,136
|368
|0.39
|Total interest-earning assets
|12,685,235
|140,672
|4.50
|%
|12,198,905
|129,869
|4.22
|%
|11,333,805
|93,919
|3.36
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|764,511
|786,298
|865,916
|Total assets
|$
|13,449,746
|$
|12,985,203
|$
|12,199,721
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|843,108
|$
|1,523
|0.73
|%
|$
|845,530
|$
|1,174
|0.55
|%
|$
|870,889
|$
|367
|0.17
|%
|Money market
|2,699,640
|13,849
|2.08
|2,469,177
|6,620
|1.06
|3,632,438
|973
|0.11
|Savings
|2,327,126
|14,599
|2.54
|2,234,968
|9,889
|1.76
|1,256,701
|207
|0.07
|Certificates of deposit
|1,167,736
|7,301
|2.54
|1,063,053
|4,334
|1.62
|824,883
|984
|0.48
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,037,610
|37,272
|2.15
|6,612,728
|22,017
|1.32
|6,584,911
|2,531
|0.16
|FHLBNY advances
|1,255,700
|13,500
|4.36
|724,902
|6,383
|3.49
|33,889
|77
|0.92
|Subordinated debt, net
|200,276
|2,553
|5.17
|200,298
|2,553
|5.06
|197,080
|2,201
|4.53
|Other short-term borrowings
|11,827
|118
|4.05
|90,275
|847
|3.72
|2,459
|-
|-
|Total borrowings
|1,467,803
|16,171
|4.47
|1,015,475
|9,783
|3.82
|233,428
|2,278
|3.96
|Derivative cash collateral
|135,641
|1,477
|4.42
|157,898
|1,265
|3.18
|14,335
|1
|-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,641,054
|54,920
|2.58
|%
|7,786,101
|33,065
|1.68
|%
|6,832,674
|4,810
|0.29
|%
|Non-interest-bearing checking
|3,341,707
|3,755,395
|3,979,741
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|273,281
|275,636
|189,843
|Total liabilities
|12,256,042
|11,817,132
|11,002,258
|Stockholders' equity
|1,193,704
|1,168,071
|1,197,463
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,449,746
|$
|12,985,203
|$
|12,199,721
|Net interest income
|$
|85,752
|$
|96,804
|$
|89,109
|Net interest rate spread
|1.92
|%
|2.54
|%
|3.07
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.74
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.19
|%
|Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)
|$
|10,379,317
|$
|37,272
|1.46
|%
|$
|10,368,123
|$
|22,017
|0.84
|%
|$
|10,564,652
|$
|2,531
|0.10
|%
|DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Asset Quality Detail
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Non-performing loans ("NPLs")
|One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
|$
|2,808
|$
|3,203
|$
|5,241
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate
|8,068
|8,332
|4,972
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|657
|657
|665
|C&I
|19,912
|21,946
|25,000
|Other
|99
|99
|84
|Total Non-accrual loans
|$
|31,544
|$
|34,237
|$
|35,962
|Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")
|$
|31,544
|$
|34,237
|$
|35,962
|Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")
|One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|341
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|-
|-
|-
|C&I
|-
|-
|839
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|90+ Delinquent
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,180
|NPAs and 90+ Delinquent
|$
|31,544
|$
|34,237
|$
|37,142
|NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets
|0.23%
|0.26%
|0.31%
|Net charge-offs ("NCOs")
|$
|1,541
|$
|185
|$
|2,583
|NCOs / Average loans (1)
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.11%
|(1)
|Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.
|DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with severance:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|Reported net income available to common stockholders
|$
|35,482
|$
|38,238
|$
|32,710
|Adjustments to net income (1):
|Net loss on sale of securities and other assets
|1,447
|-
|-
|Severance
|25
|5
|-
|Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments
|(386
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|36,568
|$
|38,243
|$
|32,710
|Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)
|Adjusted EPS (Diluted)
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.82
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.14
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.13
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity
|12.86
|13.72
|11.53
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|16.10
|17.34
|14.44
|Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets
|1.40
|1.55
|1.62
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|48.9
|47.3
|51.2
|(1)
|Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 30% unless otherwise noted.
The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported
|1.41
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.64
|%
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.40
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.62
|%
The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)
|50.1
|%
|47.7
|%
|51.8
|%
|Non-interest expense - as reported
|$
|47,475
|$
|50,702
|$
|49,888
|Severance
|(25
|)
|(5
|)
|-
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|(377
|)
|(431
|)
|(586
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,073
|$
|50,266
|$
|49,302
|Net interest income - as reported
|$
|85,752
|$
|96,804
|$
|89,109
|Non-interest income - as reported
|$
|9,001
|$
|9,467
|$
|7,203
|Net loss on sale of securities and other assets
|1,447
|-
|-
|Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|10,448
|$
|9,467
|$
|7,203
|Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|$
|96,200
|$
|106,271
|$
|96,312
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)
|48.9
|%
|47.3
|%
|51.2
|%
|(1)
|The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
|(2)
|The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.
The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|13,841,724
|$
|13,189,921
|$
|12,078,245
|Goodwill
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(6,107
|)
|(6,484
|)
|(7,776
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,679,820
|$
|13,027,640
|$
|11,914,672
|Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,191,253
|$
|1,169,583
|$
|1,155,287
|Goodwill
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(6,107
|)
|(6,484
|)
|(7,776
|)
|Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|1,029,349
|1,007,302
|991,714
|Preferred stock, net
|(116,569
|)
|(116,569
|)
|(116,569
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|912,780
|$
|890,733
|$
|875,145
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|912,780
|$
|890,733
|$
|875,145
|AOCI, net of deferred taxes
|98,638
|94,379
|49,380
|Tangible common equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,011,418
|$
|985,112
|$
|924,525
|Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,029,349
|$
|1,007,302
|$
|991,714
|AOCI, net of deferred taxes
|98,638
|94,379
|49,380
|Tangible equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,127,987
|$
|1,101,681
|$
|1,041,094
|Common shares outstanding
|38,804
|38,573
|39,460
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|6.67
|%
|6.84
|%
|7.35
|%
|Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|7.39
|7.56
|7.76
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|7.52
|7.73
|8.32
|Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.25
|8.46
|8.74
|Book value per share
|$
|27.70
|$
|27.30
|$
|26.32
|Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)
|23.52
|23.09
|22.18
|Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
|26.06
|25.54
|23.43