Attached is the presentation of Q1 2023 financial results.
Attached is the presentation of Q1 2023 financial results.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:30
|Icelandair Group hf.: Presentation of Q1 2023 financial result
|Attached is the presentation of Q1 2023 financial results.
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Icelandair Group hf.: RECORD UNIT REVENUES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023
|• Operating income of USD 233.3 million increasing by 47% year-on-year• Strong revenue generation in the passenger network with a record Q1 RASK of 7.6 US cents• Severe weather disruptions in January...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Icelandair Group hf.: Publishing of Q1 2023 results
|Icelandair will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday 27 April 2023. An investor presentation will be webcast in English in relation to the disclosure of the results...
► Artikel lesen
|11.04.
|Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data March 2023
|11.04.
|Airbus A321XLR für Icelandair: Icelandair hat bei Airbus eine Absichtserklärung für dreizehn Airbus ...