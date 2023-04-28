DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 148.4812
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1033642
CODE: ANXU LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
