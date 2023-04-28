Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
Dow Jones News
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 12:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 239.6872

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 348765

CODE: BYBU LN

ISIN: LU1681048556

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681048556 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      BYBU LN 
Sequence No.:  240464 
EQS News ID:  1620665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1620665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
