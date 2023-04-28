

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $372 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $559 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $4.77 billion from $4.40 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $372 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $4.77 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year.



