

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):



Earnings: -$102 million in Q1 vs. $228 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q1 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$26 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q1 vs. $2.39 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.13 to $2.24 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $8.4 to $8.6 Bln



