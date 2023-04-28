Record solar generation from large-scale and rooftop PV is driving down the wholesale cost of energy, reducing emissions to record lows, and helping to set new records for minimum demand for electricity from the grid, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).From pv magazine Australia New highs in renewable energy generation, including record average output from rooftop solar, has resulted in the lowest demand in the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the March quarter since 2005, according to AEMO's latest market intelligence report. AEMO's Q1 Quarterly Energy Dynamics report ...

