Scienjoy Holding Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Annual Revenues Increased by 17.0% Year Over Year
Net Income Increased by 14.8% Year Over Year
BEIJING, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation ("Scienjoy", the "Company", or "We") (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .
Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights
- Total net revenues increased by 17.0% to RMB1,953.3 million ( US$283.2 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB1,669.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
- Gross profit was RMB283.2 million ( US$41.1 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to RMB304.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
- Net income increased by 14.8% to RMB195.2 million ( US$28.3 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB170.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by 13.7% to RMB193.3 million ( US$28.0 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB170.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
- Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB181.4 million ( US$26.3 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to RMB219.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
- Total paying users were 702,372 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 840,640 for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
- The Company has 320.2 million registered users by the end of December 31, 2022.
- As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB175.3 million ( US$25.4 million ), compared to RMB240.9 million as of December 31, 2021 .
Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, commented, "We proudly to share our solid financial performance during fiscal year 2022. Our ability to maintain healthy growth in a challenging macroeconomic climate demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering engaging content on our integrated live streaming platforms while ensuring operational efficiency. To sustain this growth trajectory, we've identified key objectives and strategies. Firstly, we expect to focus on elevating the quality of content and investing in cutting-edge technology to attract more users and enhance features on our live streaming platforms. Secondly, we're dedicated to pursuing a live streaming metaverse strategy and building a comprehensive digital industry ecosystem. By investing in virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence technologies, we aim to develop our live streaming metaverse project and set ourselves apart from competitors in the industry. Additionally, constructing a robust mobile live streaming ecosystem will enable us to expand and diversify our business lines and tap into new opportunities for growth. We're confident that these initiatives will not only generate strong results but also create value for our users and shareholders. As we forge ahead, our commitment is to scale our business and leverage our valuable assets and experienced team to enrich user experiences on our platforms, fostering long-term loyalty and satisfaction."
Mr. Denny Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Scienjoy, added, "Despite the challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment during fiscal year 2022, we have achieved a 17.0% year-over-year increase in total net revenues and a 14.8% year-over-year increase in net income. These strong financial results are a testament to the success of our strategy to scale our business, which has led to significant growth in our key financial metrics, showcasing the resilience of our business model, our dedication to enhancing operational efficiency, and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy. We anticipate this positive trend to persist, and we aim to make considerable progress on our key strategic initiatives, driving continued growth and innovation. We believe our talented team will maintain its ability to execute our strategic initiatives cost-effectively with greater insight, ensuring that Scienjoy stays competitive in the industry. Our focus remains on refining our platforms, offering unparalleled experiences to our users, and staying at the cutting edge of industry innovation. We expect to reap the benefits of our efforts thus far, and we are confident in our ability to achieve our long-term revenue and growth targets, ultimately delivering value to our shareholders and users alike."
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Total net revenues increased by 17.0% to RMB1,953.3 million ( US$283.2 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB1,669.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . This increase was driven by more quality content provided through our integrated multiple live streaming platforms including Hongren platform we acquired in January 2022 . For the year ended December 31, 2022, the number of paying user was 702,372, decreased from 840,640 paying user for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Our average ARPPU increased by 39%, from RMB1,963 for the year ended December 31, 2021 to RMB 2,725 for the for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Cost of revenues increased by 22.4%, to RMB1,670.1 million ( US$242.2 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB1,364.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was primarily attributable to a 29%, or RMB341.2 million, year-over-year increase in the Company's revenue sharing fees and content costs. We have to increase sharing fee ratio in the growth and competitive landscape of China's mobile live streaming market.
Gross profit decreased by 7.0% to RMB283.2 million ( US$41.1million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB304.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 14% and 18%. As we continued to increase the revenue sharing fee ratio, it decreased the gross margin in short run but will attract more high-quality broadcasters and enhance the quality of our content offerings.
Total operating expenses decreased by 3.7% to RMB133.4 million ( US$19.3million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB138.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses significantly decreased by 55.8%, to RMB2.1 million ( US$0.3 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . This decrease was mainly due to fewer promotional activities.
- General and administrative expenses decreased by 6.5%, to RMB61.0 million ( US$8.8 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB65.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of RMB9.5 million in share base compensations, partially offset by more consulting and professional fees due to the expansion of the Company and amortization of intangible asset.
- Research and development expenses decreased by 3.6% to RMB67.5 million ( US$9.8 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB70.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 due to a decrease of RMB13.9 million in share base compensations, partially offset by higher employee salary and welfare as a result of increased R&D headcounts.
- Provision for doubtful accounts was RMB2.7 million ( US$9.8 million ) for the year ended December 31 2022 as compared to a recovery of doubtful accounts of RMB1.6 million for the year ended December 30, 2021, due to slow collection.
Change in fair value of contingent consideration decreased to RMB13.1 million ( US$1.9 million ) for the year ended December 31 2022 from RMB33.6 million for the year ended December 31 2021. Change in fair value of contingent consideration is derived from the Company's reverse recapitalization with Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on May 7, 2020, acquisition of BeeLive on August 10, 2020 and acquisition of Hongren on January 1, 2022, which involved payments of future contingent consideration upon the achievement of certain financial performance targets and specific market price levels. Earn out liabilities are recorded for the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration on the merger date. The fair value of the contingent consideration is re-measured at each reporting period, and the change in fair value is recognized as either income or expense.
Change in fair value of warrants liability decreased to RMB10.8 million ( US$1.6 million ) for the year ended December 31 2022 from RMB16.4 million in fiscal year 2021. The Company's warrants assumed from SPAC acquisition that have complex terms, such as a clause in which the warrant agreements contain a cash settlement provision whereby the holders could settle the warrants for cash upon a fundamental transaction that is considered outside of the control of management are considered to be a derivative that are recorded as a liability at fair value. The warrant derivative liability is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.
Change in fair value of investment in marketable security decreased to RMB1.8 million ( US$0.3 million ) for the year ended December 31 2022 from RMB25.8 million for the year ended December 31 2021. In January 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienjoy Inc., purchased from Cross Wealth Investment Holding Limited, an entity related to one directors of the Company, 606,061 ordinary shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited ("Goldenbridge") for an aggregated consideration of US$2 million . Goldenbridge was formed as a special purpose acquisition company. The investment was classified as investment in marketable security, which is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.
Investment income amounted to RMB25.4 million ( US$3.7 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an investment loss of RMB3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . On October 9, 2021, the Company signed an investment agreement to invest up to RMB 150 million into Qingdao Sixiang Zhuohong Private Equity LP ("Qingdao LP"), which further invests in broadcaster, IT, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and logistic industry. The Qingdao LLP is managed by two unrelated general partners (GPs). The Company, as a Limited partner, neither participate in the daily operation of Qingdao LP, nor has the exclusive rights to control the partnership meeting and investment decisions. As a result, the Company considers it has significant influence on this investment based on its voting power.
Net income increased by 14.8%, to RMB195.2 million ( US$28.3 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB170.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by13.7% to RMB193.3 million ( US$28.0 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB170.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased to RMB 181.4 million ( US$26.3 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from RMB219.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB4.92 (US$0.71) for the year ended December 31, 2022 . In comparison, basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB5.51 for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB4.62 (US$0.67) for the year ended December 31, 2022 . In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB7.10 for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB175.3 million ( US$25.4 million ) compared to RMB240.9 million as of December 31, 2021 .
Business Outlook
The Company expects its total net revenues to be in the range of RMB 280 million to RMB 330 million in the first quarter of 2023. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly in respect to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China and other markets around the world.
About Scienjoy Holding Corporation Limited
Founded in 2011, Scienjoy is a leading mobile livestreaming platform in China, and its core mission is to build a livestreamingservice ecosystem to delight and entertain users. With over 300 million registered users, Scienjoy currently operates fivelivestreaming platform brands, including Showself, Lehai, Haixiu, and BeeLive, which features both the Mifeng Chinese versionand BeeLive International version, and Hongle.tv. Scienjoy uniquely combines a gamified business approach to livestreaming,in-depth knowledge of the livestreaming industry, and cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, augmented reality (AR),virtual reality (VR), and big data, to create a unique user experience. Scienjoy is devoted to building a livestreaming Metaverseto provide users with the ultimate immersive experience, a social media network that transcends time and space, a digital community that spans virtual and physical reality, and a content-rich ecosystem.For more information, please visit http://ir.scienjoy.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted net income is calculated as net income adjusted for change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liability and share based compensation. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with US GAAP.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled in U.S. dollars at that rate on December 31, 2022, or at any other rate.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Investor Relations Contact
Denny Tang
Chief Financial Officer
Scienjoy Holding Corporation
+86-10-64428188
[email protected]
Tina Xiao
Ascent Investor Relations
+1 (917) 609-0333
[email protected]
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
As of December 31,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
240,947
175,292
25,415
Accounts receivable, net
206,307
316,657
45,911
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
165,409
115,170
16,699
Amounts due from related parties
1,059
1,115
162
Investment in marketable security
38,789
40,548
5,879
Total current assets
652,511
648,782
94,066
Property and equipment, net
1,674
2,735
397
Intangible assets, net
235,870
419,055
60,757
Goodwill
92,069
172,781
25,051
Long term investment
101,727
234,176
33,952
Long term deposits and other assets
1,152
953
138
Right-of-use assets
-
19,209
2,785
Deferred tax assets
4,352
4,337
629
Total non-current assets
436,844
853,246
123,709
TOTAL ASSETS
1,089,355
1,502,028
217,775
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Bank loan
-
5,000
725
Accounts payable
85,801
116,251
16,855
Accrued salary and employee benefits
24,533
12,428
1,802
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
16,181
13,264
1,923
Current portion of contingent consideration - earn-out liability
10,638
4,336
629
Warrant liabilities
10,324
166
24
Income tax payable
8,282
13,531
1,962
Lease liabilities-current
-
7,174
1,040
Deferred revenue
65,405
93,383
13,539
Total current liabilities
221,164
265,533
38,499
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
58,746
61,236
8,878
Lease liabilities-non-current
-
12,773
1,852
Total non-current liabilities
58,746
74,009
10,730
TOTAL LIABILITIES
279,910
339,542
49,229
Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity*
Ordinary share, no par value, unlimited Class A ordinary shares
Class A ordinary shares
140,196
396,880
57,542
Class B ordinary shares
13,041
23,896
3,465
Shares to be issued
128,119
33,923
4,918
Treasury stocks
-
(16,482)
(2,390)
Statutory reserves
31,775
39,208
5,685
Retained earnings
479,199
665,099
96,430
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,115
18,070
2,622
Total shareholders' equity
809,445
1,160,594
168,272
Noncontrolling interest
-
1,892
274
Total equity
809,445
1,162,486
168,546
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,089,355
1,502,028
217,775
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
For the years ended December 31,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
USD
Live streaming - consumable virtual items
1,617,056
1,886,179
273,470
Live streaming - time based virtual item revenue
32,905
27,683
4,014
Technical services and others
19,397
39,395
5,712
Total revenue
1,669,358
1,953,257
283,196
Cost of revenues
(1,364,902)
(1,670,068)
(242,137)
Gross profit
304,456
283,189
41,059
Sales and marketing expenses
(4,807)
(2,127)
(308)
General and administrative expenses
(65,233)
(61,005)
(8,845)
Research and development expenses
(70,039)
(67,538)
(9,792)
(Provision for) recovery of doubtful accounts
1,592
(2,739)
(397)
Income from operations
165,969
149,780
21,717
Interest income, net
3,962
2,506
363
Other income (loss), net
(90)
11,443
1,659
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
105
(1,493)
(216)
Change in fair value of investment
25,831
1,760
255
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
16,421
10,776
1,562
Investments income (loss)
(2,998)
25,449
3,690
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(33,584)
13,071
1,895
Income before income taxes
175,616
213,292
30,925
Income tax expense
(5,604)
(18,067)
(2,619)
Net income
170,012
195,225
28,306
Less: net income attributable to
-
1,892
274
Net income attributable to the Company's
170,012
193,333
28,032
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income - foreign
2,313
955
138
Comprehensive income
172,325
196,180
28,444
Less: comprehensive income attributable to
-
1,892
274
Comprehensive income attributable to the
172,325
194,288
28,170
Weighted average number of shares *
Basic
30,842,183
39,263,147
39,263,147
Diluted
30,842,183
39,263,147
39,263,147
Earnings per share
Basic
5.51
4.92
0.71
Diluted
5.51
4.92
0.71
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
For the years ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to the Company's
170,012
193,333
28,032
Less:
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(33,584)
13,071
1,895
Change in fair value of warrants liability
16,421
10,776
1,562
Share based compensation
(31,857)
(11,954)
(1,733)
Adjusted net income attributable to the
219,032
181,440
26,308
Adjusted net income per ordinary share
Basic
7.10
4.62
0.67
Diluted
7.10
4.62
0.67
"Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders" is defined as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liability and share based compensation. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
SOURCE Scienjoy Holding Corporation