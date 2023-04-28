Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QI Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ming Jang as Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Elyssia Patterson, effective immediately.

We would like to thank Elyssia for her contributions to QIMC and wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We are pleased to have Mr. Jang join our team as CFO and are confident that his extensive financial management experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to the Company.

About Ming Jang

Ming Jang is a professional accountant with over 25 years of experience in senior financial management roles across various sectors, including mining, nonprofit organizations, and the medical wellness industry. He has successfully executed several companies' public listings, including Numinus Wellness Inc. and most recently, Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Mr. Jang currently serves as a financial consultant to various private and publicly listed companies, providing robust financial management and oversight in the structuring and implementation of financial and regulatory processes.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a diversified portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the new green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada, as well as its various other silica properties in Québec.

