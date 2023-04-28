Clementy Group - a UK-based investment firm - has decided to scrap its plans to invest €95 million ($104.5 million) in Fimer, as the Italian inverter maker's shareholders have reportedly failed to issue shares that were needed for the investment. Fimer originally filed for creditor protection in February 2022.UK investment firm Clementy Group has decided to scrap its €95 million proposal to invest in Italian inverter manufacturer Fimer. "On April 27, 2023, the Clementy Group terminated the Investment Contract because of the various defaults of Fimer's shareholders," Clementy Group said in a ...

