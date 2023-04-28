NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

$16.2 million net income ($11.2(1) million net income, as adjusted); including a non-cash gain of $20.6 million associated with the revaluation of deferred consideration-gold payments; a loss of $9.7 million recognized upon the extinguishment of $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 4.25% convertible senior notes issued in 2020 and due in June 2023 (the "2020 Notes"); and other items.

$90.7 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 10.7% arising from net inflows and market appreciation.

$6.3 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our fixed income, commodity, emerging markets and international equity products.

0.36% average advisory fee, unchanged from last quarter.

$82.0 million of operating revenues, an increase of 11.9% from the previous quarter due to higher average AUM, and higher other income from large flows into some of our European products.

79.1% gross margin(1), a 2.2 point increase from the previous quarter due to higher revenues.

20.2% operating income margin (21.4%(1) as adjusted), a 4.2 point increase (5.4 point increase, as adjusted(1)) compared to our operating margin of 16.0% in the prior quarter due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher expenses.

$130.0 million issuance of convertible senior notes due 2028, bearing an interest at a rate of 5.75% and issued with a conversion price of $9.54 per share. Concurrent with the issuance, we repurchased $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 2020 Notes.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on May 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2023.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

" WisdomTree's momentum has accelerated in 2023 as the first quarter of the year was the third best quarter of net inflows in company history. I expect our solid fund performance and positioning, combined with continued growth in managed models, to drive further growth in the remainder of the year. Additionally, our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime, is on track for initial launch in app stores in Q2, alongside our suite of digital funds and tokens, cementing our leadership position in the blockchain-enabled finance marketplace, which according to a recent industry report from Citi, could be a $5 trillion market by 2030."

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

" WisdomTree's business has never been stronger; we've had ten consecutive quarters of net inflows coupled with all-time record high assets under management of over $90 billion. The breadth, depth and momentum of our inflows continues, with six of our eight major product categories and over half of our 350 global products generating positive flows in the first quarter. I am confident that our strong and steady organic growth will continue throughout 2023 and beyond on the back of strong fund performance, a broad and attractive product suite, and our ever-expanding models franchise."

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM-end of period $ 90.7 $ 82.0 $ 70.9 $ 74.3 $ 79.4 Net inflows $ 6.3 $ 5.3 $ 1.7 $ 3.9 $ 1.3 Average AUM $ 87.5 $ 77.6 $ 74.7 $ 77.7 $ 77.8 Average advisory fee 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.40 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 82.0 $ 73.3 $ 72.4 $ 77.3 $ 78.4 Net income/(loss) $ 16.2 $ (28.3 ) $ 81.2 $ 8.0 $ (10.3 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.10 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) Operating income margin 20.2 % 16.0 % 20.5 % 20.5 % 22.6 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Gross margin 79.1 % 76.9 % 77.5 % 79.2 % 80.2 % Net income, as adjusted $ 11.2 $ 7.0 $ 9.3 $ 11.3 $ 14.1 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Operating income margin, as adjusted 21.4 % 16.0 % 20.5 % 23.1 % 25.7 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In February 2023, we completed a private offering of $130.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2028 and concurrently repurchased $115 million principal amount of our 2020 Notes due in June 2023.

In March 2023, our Board of Directors adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan.

In April 2023, we acquired Securrency Transfers, Inc., the transfer agent for our soon-to-launch digital funds via WisdomTree Prime. This acquired entity is now called WisdomTree Transfers, Inc. Product News In February 2023, WisdomTree and Voya Asset Management Co. LLC launched the WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) on the NASDAQ; and we cross-listed 12 equity and commodity ETPs on the London Stock Exchange.

In March 2023, we won 'Best Leveraged & Inverse ETF Issuer ($100M+)' and 'Best Crypto Issuer Linked ETF Issuer ($100M+)' at the 2023 ETF Express Europe Awards; we launched currency-hedged share classes for the WisdomTree Quality Dividend Growth Fund on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra; and we implemented enhanced ESG screens on 22 equity and fixed income UCITS ETFs during their March rebalances.

In April 2023, we launched the WisdomTree California Carbon ETP (WCCA) on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 77,637 $ 70,913 $ 70,616 $ 75,586 $ 76,517 Other income 4,407 2,397 1,798 1,667 1,851 Total revenues 82,044 73,310 72,414 77,253 78,368 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 27,398 24,831 23,714 24,565 24,787 Fund management and administration 17,153 16,906 16,285 16,076 15,494 Marketing and advertising 4,007 4,240 3,145 3,894 4,023 Sales and business development 2,994 3,407 2,724 3,131 2,609 Contractual gold payments 4,486 4,107 4,105 4,446 4,450 Professional fees 3,715 2,666 2,367 4,308 4,459 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,101 1,110 986 1,049 753 Depreciation and amortization 109 104 58 53 47 Third-party distribution fees 2,253 1,793 1,833 1,818 2,212 Other 2,257 2,427 2,324 2,109 1,845 Total operating expenses 65,473 61,591 57,541 61,449 60,679 Operating income 16,571 11,719 14,873 15,804 17,689 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (4,002 ) (3,736 ) (3,734 ) (3,733 ) (3,732 ) Gain/(loss) on revaluation of deferred consideration-gold payments 20,592 (35,423 ) 77,895 2,311 (17,018 ) Interest income 1,083 945 811 770 794 Impairments (4,900 ) - - - - Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes (9,721 ) - - - - Other losses, net (2,007 ) (1,815 ) (5,289 ) (4,474 ) (24,707 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 17,616 (28,310 ) 84,556 10,678 (26,974 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,383 (21 ) 3,327 2,673 (16,713 ) Net income/(loss) $ 16,233 $ (28,289 ) $ 81,229 $ 8,005 $ (10,261 ) Earnings/(loss) per share-basic $ 0.10 (2) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50 (2) $ 0.05 (2) $ (0.08) (2) Earnings/(loss) per share-diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50 (2) $ 0.05 $ (0.08) (2) Weighted average common shares-basic 143,862 143,126 143,120 143,046 142,782 Weighted average common shares-diluted 159,887 143,126 158,953 158,976 142,782 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total operating expenses $ 64,506 $ 61,591 $ 57,541 $ 59,425 $ 58,244 Operating income $ 17,538 $ 11,719 $ 14,873 $ 17,828 $ 20,124 Income before income taxes $ 14,485 $ 8,615 $ 12,645 $ 14,498 $ 17,674 Income tax expense $ 3,287 $ 1,588 $ 3,323 $ 3,241 $ 3,611 Net income $ 11,198 $ 7,027 $ 9,322 $ 11,257 $ 14,063 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Weighted average common shares - diluted 159,887 159,478 158,953 158,976 158,335

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 11.9% and 4.7% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively, due to higher average AUM and higher other income from large flows into some of our European products.

Our average advisory fee was 0.36%, 0.36% and 0.40% during the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 6.3% from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher compensation arising from payroll taxes, benefits and other items in connection with the payment of year-end bonuses, as well as higher professional fees and third-party distribution fees.

Operating expenses increased 7.9% from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher compensation from increased headcount and stock-based compensation expense, fund management and administration costs and other expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense increased 7.1% and 7.2% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively, due to a higher level of debt outstanding and a higher effective interest rate.

We recognized a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $20.6 million during the first quarter of 2023. The gain arose primarily from an increase in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations, partly offset by higher gold prices. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to changes in the discount rate and the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.

Interest income increased 14.6% and 36.4% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively, due to rising interest rates.

During the first quarter of 2023, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $4.9 million on our Series A convertible preferred stock investment in Securrency, Inc.

During the first quarter of 2023, we recognized a loss on extinguishment of convertible notes of $9.7 million arising from the repurchase of $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 2020 Notes.

Other losses, net were $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. This quarter includes a non-cash charge of $1.4 million arising from a release of a tax-related indemnification asset upon the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit has been recognized in income tax expense). This quarter also includes losses on our investments of $3.9 million. These items were partly offset by gains on our financial instruments owned of $2.0 million and a gain of $1.5 million related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our former Canadian ETF business. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold exchange-traded products ("ETPs"), foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 7.9%, resulting in income tax expense of $1.4 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration and a reduction a in unrecognized tax benefits upon the expiration of the statute of limitations. These items were partly offset by a non-deductible loss on extinguishment of our 2020 Notes and an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on our investments.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 22.7%(1).

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qp07AaN2.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the Participant international toll-free access numbers. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree's investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $90.5 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

__________________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measurements." (2) Earnings/(loss) per share ("EPS") is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 81,993 $ 70,878 $ 74,302 $ 79,407 $ 77,479 Inflows/(outflows) 6,341 5,264 1,747 3,852 1,319 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,406 5,851 (5,171 ) (8,953 ) 609 Fund closures - - - (4 ) - End of period assets $ 90,740 $ 81,993 $ 70,878 $ 74,302 $ 79,407 Average assets during the period $ 87,508 $ 77,649 $ 74,677 $ 77,738 $ 77,809 Average advisory fee during the period 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.40 % Revenue days 90 92 92 91 90 Number of ETFs-end of the period 350 348 347 344 341 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 55,973 $ 48,043 $ 47,255 $ 48,622 $ 48,210 Inflows/(outflows) 4,012 4,232 3,812 4,278 2,250 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,298 3,698 (3,024 ) (5,645 ) (1,838 ) Fund closures - - - - - End of period assets $ 61,283 $ 55,973 $ 48,043 $ 47,255 $ 48,622 Average assets during the period $ 59,430 $ 53,655 $ 49,466 $ 48,270 $ 47,499 Number of ETFs-end of the period 80 79 78 77 77 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 26,020 $ 22,835 $ 27,047 $ 30,785 $ 29,269 Inflows/(outflows) 2,329 1,032 (2,065 ) (426 ) (931 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,108 2,153 (2,147 ) (3,308 ) 2,447 Fund closures - - - (4 ) - End of period assets $ 29,457 $ 26,020 $ 22,835 $ 27,047 $ 30,785 Average assets during the period $ 28,078 $ 23,994 $ 25,211 $ 29,468 $ 30,310 Number of ETPs-end of the period 270 269 269 267 264 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 22,097 $ 19,561 $ 23,624 $ 26,302 $ 24,598 Inflows/(outflows) 2,003 796 (2,179 ) (475 ) (1,053 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 824 1,740 (1,884 ) (2,203 ) 2,757 End of period assets $ 24,924 $ 22,097 $ 19,561 $ 23,624 $ 26,302 Average assets during the period $ 23,806 $ 20,345 $ 21,625 $ 25,767 $ 25,891 U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 24,112 $ 20,952 $ 21,058 $ 23,738 $ 23,860 (Outflows)/inflows (149 ) 1,021 1,239 306 779 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 571 2,139 (1,345 ) (2,986 ) (901 ) End of period assets $ 24,534 $ 24,112 $ 20,952 $ 21,058 $ 23,738 Average assets during the period $ 24,726 $ 23,492 $ 22,534 $ 22,362 $ 23,134 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 15,273 $ 11,695 $ 9,192 $ 5,418 $ 4,356 Inflows/(outflows) 3,513 3,393 2,627 4,038 1,242 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (78 ) 185 (124 ) (264 ) (180 ) End of period assets $ 18,708 $ 15,273 $ 11,695 $ 9,192 $ 5,418 Average assets during the period $ 17,176 $ 13,962 $ 10,077 $ 7,426 $ 4,691

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 10,195 $ 9,183 $ 9,968 $ 11,422 $ 11,894 Inflows/(outflows) 450 40 (115 ) 79 97 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 788 972 (670 ) (1,533 ) (569 ) End of period assets $ 11,433 $ 10,195 $ 9,183 $ 9,968 $ 11,422 Average assets during the period $ 10,879 $ 10,000 $ 10,032 $ 10,695 $ 11,543 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 8,116 $ 7,495 $ 8,386 $ 9,991 $ 10,375 Inflows/(outflows) 486 (53 ) 114 (223 ) 189 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 209 674 (1,005 ) (1,382 ) (573 ) End of period assets $ 8,811 $ 8,116 $ 7,495 $ 8,386 $ 9,991 Average assets during the period $ 8,666 $ 7,770 $ 8,329 $ 9,155 $ 10,116 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,754 $ 1,523 $ 1,618 $ 1,856 $ 1,775 Inflows/(outflows) 43 59 45 90 (2 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (12 ) 172 (140 ) (328 ) 83 End of period assets $ 1,785 $ 1,754 $ 1,523 $ 1,618 $ 1,856 Average assets during the period $ 1,757 $ 1,623 $ 1,589 $ 1,765 $ 1,830 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 310 $ 306 $ 305 $ 293 $ 261 (Outflows)/inflows (18 ) 12 16 34 29 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 14 (8 ) (15 ) (22 ) 3 End of period assets $ 306 $ 310 $ 306 $ 305 $ 293 Average assets during the period $ 308 $ 305 $ 313 $ 299 $ 275 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 136 $ 163 $ 151 $ 383 $ 357 Inflows/(outflows) 13 (4 ) - 3 37 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 90 (23 ) 12 (235 ) (11 ) End of period assets $ 239 $ 136 $ 163 $ 151 $ 383 Average assets during the period $ 190 $ 152 $ 178 $ 265 $ 324 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ - $ - $ - $ 4 $ 3 Inflows/(outflows) - - - - 1 Market appreciation - - - - - Fund closures - - - (4 ) - End of period assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4 Average assets during the period $ - $ - $ - $ 4 $ 5 Headcount 279 273 274 264 253 Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,099 $ 132,101 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 130,180 126,239 Accounts receivable 35,496 30,549 Prepaid expenses 5,877 4,684 Income taxes receivable 1,799 - Other current assets 291 390 Total current assets 292,742 293,963 Fixed assets, net 515 544 Indemnification receivable - 1,353 Securities held-to-maturity 253 259 Deferred tax assets, net 5,871 10,536 Investments 26,902 35,721 Right of use assets-operating leases 1,153 1,449 Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets, net 603,968 603,567 Other noncurrent assets 507 571 Total assets $ 1,017,767 $ 1,033,819 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Convertible notes-current $ 59,884 $ 59,197 Fund management and administration payable 27,830 36,521 Deferred consideration-gold payments 17,984 16,796 Compensation and benefits payable 9,341 24,121 Income taxes payable - 1,599 Operating lease liabilities 1,041 1,125 Accounts payable and other liabilities 14,846 9,075 Total current liabilities 130,926 148,434 Convertible notes-long term 273,767 262,019 Deferred consideration-gold payments 161,847 183,494 Operating lease liabilities 120 339 Other noncurrent liabilities - 1,353 Total liabilities 566,660 595,639 Preferred stock-Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 149,291 and 146,517 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,493 1,465 Additional paid-in capital 292,971 291,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (954 ) (1,420 ) Retained earnings 25,028 13,719 Total stockholders' equity 318,538 305,611 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,017,767 $ 1,033,819

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) $ 16,233 $ (10,261 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used in operating activities: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration-gold payments (20,592 ) 17,018 Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency (12,760 ) (16,052 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 9,721 - Impairments 4,900 - Deferred income taxes 4,783 5,273 Stock-based compensation 4,536 2,936 Contractual gold payments 4,486 4,450 Losses on investments 3,919 163 (Gains)/losses on financial instruments owned, at fair value (1,954 ) 5,142 Amortization of issuance costs-convertible notes 579 645 Amortization of right of use asset 319 89 Depreciation and amortization 109 47 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,791 ) (3,710 ) Prepaid expenses (1,161 ) (2,264 ) Gold and other precious metals 8,332 11,959 Other assets 167 (52 ) Intangibles-software development (452 ) - Fund management and administration payable 3,638 3,199 Compensation and benefits payable (27,271 ) (23,690 ) Income taxes payable (3,418 ) (4,228 ) Operating lease liabilities (326 ) (97 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 5,606 6,741 Net cash used in operating activities (5,397 ) (2,692 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value (20,278 ) (25,461 ) Purchase of investments - (6,863 ) Purchase of fixed assets (26 ) (54 ) Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value 18,290 13,639 Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 6 18 Net cash used in investing activities (2,008 ) (18,721 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of convertible notes (124,317 ) - Dividends paid (4,821 ) (4,842 ) Shares repurchased (3,384 ) (3,394 ) Convertible notes issuance costs (3,548 ) - Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes 130,000 - Net cash used in financing activities (6,070 ) (8,236 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate 473 (665 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,002 ) (30,314 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of year 132,101 140,709 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 119,099 $ 110,395 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,422 $ 2,123 Cash paid for interest $ 801 $ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Expenses, Income Before Income Taxes, Income Tax Expense, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share

We disclose adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measurements exclude the following:

Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold and changes in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.

Gains or losses on financial instruments owned: We account for our financial instruments owned as trading securities, which requires these instruments to be measured at fair value with gains and losses reported in net income. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as the gains and losses introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Tax windfalls and shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Other items: Loss on extinguishment of our convertible notes, impairments, remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our former Canadian ETF business, unrealized gains and losses recognized on our investments, changes in deferred tax asset valuation allowance and expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.

Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage

We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share: Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Net income/(loss), as reported $ 16,233 $ (28,289 ) $ 81,229 $ 8,005 $ (10,261 ) (Deduct)/add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (20,592 ) 35,423 (77,895 ) (2,311 ) 17,018 Add back: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, net of income taxes 9,623 - - - - Add back: Impairments 4,900 - - - - Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration - sale of former Canadian ETF business (1,477 ) - - - - (Deduct)/add back: (Gains)/losses on financial instruments owned, net of income taxes (1,479 ) 669 4,778 3,165 3,893 Add back: Increase in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on financial instruments owned and investments 477 364 1,454 901 2,010 Deduct: Decrease in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on net operating losses of a European subsidiary - (1,609 ) - - - Add back/(deduct): Unrealized loss/(gain) recognized on our investments, net of income taxes 2,966 469 (248 ) (55 ) 124 (Deduct)/add back: Tax (windfalls)/shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (185 ) - 4 20 (565 ) Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign, net of income taxes 732 - - 1,532 1,844 Adjusted net income $ 11,198 $ 7,027 $ 9,322 $ 11,257 $ 14,063 Weighted average common shares-diluted 159,887 159,478 158,953 158,976 158,335 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Operating revenues $ 82,044 $ 73,310 $ 72,414 $ 77,253 $ 78,368 Less: Fund management and administration (17,153 ) (16,906 ) (16,285 ) (16,076 ) (15,494 ) Gross margin $ 64,891 $ 56,404 $ 56,129 $ 61,177 $ 62,874 Gross margin percentage 79.1 % 76.9 % 77.5 % 79.2 % 80.2 %

Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin: Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Operating revenues $ 82,044 $ 73,310 $ 72,414 $ 77,253 $ 78,368 Operating income $ 16,571 $ 11,719 $ 14,873 $ 15,804 $ 17,689 Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign 967 - - 2,024 2,435 Adjusted operating income $ 17,538 $ 11,719 $ 14,873 $ 17,828 $ 20,124 Adjusted operating income margin 21.4 % 16.0 % 20.5 % 23.1 % 25.7 %

Three Months Ended Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Total operating expenses $ 65,473 $ 61,591 $ 57,541 $ 61,449 $ 60,679 Deduct: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign (967 ) - - (2,024 ) (2,435 ) Adjusted total operating expenses $ 64,506 $ 61,591 $ 57,541 $ 59,425 $ 58,244

Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes: Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 17,616 $ (28,310 ) $ 84,556 $ 10,678 $ (26,974 ) (Deduct)/add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (20,592 ) 35,423 (77,895 ) (2,311 ) 17,018 Add back: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 9,721 - - - - Add back: Impairments 4,900 - - - - Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration - sale of former Canadian ETF business (1,477 ) - - - - (Deduct)/add back: (Gains)/losses on financial instruments owned (1,954 ) 883 6,311 4,180 5,142 Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign 967 - - 2,024 2,435 Add back/(deduct): Unrealized loss/(gain) recognized on investments 3,918 619 (327 ) (73 ) 163 Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset 1,386 - - - 19,890 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 14,485 $ 8,615 $ 12,645 $ 14,498 $ 17,674

Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 14,485 $ 8,615 $ 12,645 $ 14,498 $ 17,674 Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 1,383 $ (21 ) $ 3,327 $ 2,673 $ (16,713 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from extinguishment of convertible notes 98 - - - - (Deduct)/add back: Tax (expense)/benefit arising from (gains)/losses on financial instruments owned (475 ) 214 1,533 1,015 1,249 Add back: Decrease in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on net operating losses of a European subsidiary - 1,609 - - - Deduct: Increase in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on financial instruments owned and investments (477 ) (364 ) (1,454 ) (901 ) (2,010 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign 235 - - 492 591 Add back/(deduct): Tax benefit/(expense) on unrealized gains and losses on investments 952 150 (79 ) (18 ) 39 Add back/(deduct): Tax windfalls/(shortfalls) upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 185 - (4 ) (20 ) 565 Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset 1,386 - - - 19,890 Adjusted income tax expense $ 3,287 $ 1,588 $ 3,323 $ 3,241 $ 3,611 Adjusted effective income tax rate 22.7 % 18.4 % 26.3 % 22.4 % 20.4 %

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks described below. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about:

anticipated trends, conditions and investor sentiment in the global markets and ETPs;

anticipated levels of inflows into and outflows out of our ETPs;

our ability to deliver favorable rates of return to investors;

competition in our business;

whether we will experience future growth;

our ability to develop new products and services and their success;

our ability to maintain current vendors or find new vendors to provide services to us at favorable costs;

our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to digital assets and blockchain-enabled financial services, including WisdomTree Prime, and achieve its objectives;

our ability to successfully operate and expand our business in non-U.S. markets;

the effect of laws and regulations that apply to our business; and

actions of activist stockholders.

Our business is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including without limitation:

declining prices of securities, gold and other precious metals and other commodities and changes in interest rates and general market conditions can adversely affect our business by reducing the market value of the assets we manage or causing WisdomTree ETP investors to sell their fund shares and trigger redemptions;

fluctuations in the amount and mix of our AUM, whether caused by disruptions in the financial markets or otherwise, including but not limited to a pandemic event such as COVID-19, or the war in Ukraine, may negatively impact revenues and operating margins, and may impede our ability to refinance our debt upon maturity or, increase the cost of borrowing upon a refinancing;

competitive pressures could reduce revenues and profit margins;

we derive a substantial portion of our revenues from a limited number of products, and as a result, our operating results are particularly exposed to investor sentiment toward investing in the products' strategies and our ability to maintain the AUM of these products, as well as the performance of these products and market-specific and political and economic risk;

a significant portion of our AUM is held in products with exposure to U.S. and international developed markets, and we therefore have exposure to domestic and foreign market conditions and are subject to currency exchange rate risks;

withdrawals or broad changes in investments in our ETPs by investors with significant positions may negatively impact revenues and operating margins;

we face increased operational, regulatory, financial and other risks as a result of conducting our business internationally;

many of our ETPs have a limited track record, and poor investment performance could cause our revenues to decline;

we depend on third parties to provide many critical services to operate our business and our ETPs. The failure of key vendors to adequately provide such services could materially affect our operating business and harm WisdomTree ETP investors; and

actions of activist stockholders against us, which have been costly and may be disruptive and cause uncertainty about the strategic direction of our business.

Other factors, such as general economic conditions, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, also may have an effect on the results of our operations. For a more complete description of the risks noted above and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, these forward-looking statements do not represent our views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

Category: Business Update

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jeremy Campbell

+1.646.522.2602

Jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Media Relations

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com