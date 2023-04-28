EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported second quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share of $1.34 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.42.

(in millions, except per share results) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Deltas Net sales $ 837 $ 771 9 % Operating margin 10.0 % 7.4 % 260 bps Adjusted operating margin 10.4 % 10.6 % -20 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 0.91 47 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.49 (5 ) % Adjusted free cash flow $ (101 ) $ (24 ) $ (76 ) See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $837 million, an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter from a year ago, with increases across all three reporting segments. Excluding divestitures and foreign exchange impacts, sales increased 11%.

Adjusted operating margin of 10.4% was relatively unchanged from a year ago. Stronger operational performance was offset by several program charges and an unfavorable sales mix.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 5%, as $7 million of higher interest expense was partially offset by increased operating profit.

Adjusted free cash flow use in the second quarter of $101 million was driven by working capital consumption and elevated capital expenditures.

" Our sales were remarkable this quarter, a proud record for our company," said Pat Roche, CEO. " Adjusted operating margin performance through the first half of the year was better than prior year and will be stronger in the second half of FY23. We took a big step in our simplification journey by moving away from a matrixed structure in Aircraft Controls towards two separate businesses. This change will drive greater clarity and performance."

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls sales in the second quarter of 2023 increased 11%. Sales for commercial OEM programs increased significantly, up 56%, driven by market recovery in widebody aircraft and business jet activity. Commercial aftermarket increased 21% due to higher spares volume. Military OEM sales were down 5% reflecting lower funded development activity. Military aftermarket was down 18% compared to a very strong quarter a year ago. Adjusted operating margin was 9.5%, a 50 basis-point decrease, the result of an unfavorable sales mix in the quarter.

Space and Defense Controls sales increased 10% in the second quarter of 2023, mostly driven by increased activity in the avionics business and the ramp to full-rate production for the reconfigurable turret. Adjusting for the divestiture of the security business last year, segment sales increased 12%. Adjusted operating margin was 11.7%, 10 basis points higher than last year's second quarter. Benefits associated with higher sales and improvements in the core business were mostly offset by additional charges on our space vehicle development programs.

Industrial Systems sales increased 3%. Excluding foreign currency movements and last year's sonar business divestiture, sales increased 8%. The underlying sales growth was related to continued recovery in industrial automation products. Sales of medical products were mostly unchanged while simulation and test products were lower on order timing. Adjusting for last year's divestiture, energy sales were unchanged. Adjusted operating margin of 10.4% decreased 10 basis points, reflecting operational charges taken in the quarter, offset by incremental sales volume.

Free Cash Flow Results

Adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter was a use of cash of $101 million. Capital expenditures were $60 million in the quarter and included $28 million for the purchase of a building to support business growth. Working capital pressure was tied to receivables growth associated with higher sales, supply chain constraints, and the work-down of customer advances for defense programs.

2023 Financial Guidance

" We are increasing our sales guidance slightly to $3.2 billion," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. " In addition, we are reiterating our fiscal year 2023 guidance for the company's adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share. Overall, we had a good first half of the year and our outlook for the rest of the year looks strong."

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2023 Guidance Current Previous Net sales $ 3,190 $ 3,175 Operating margin 11.1 % 11.2 % Adjusted operating margin 11.0 % 11.0 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 5.81 $ 5.89 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 5.70 $ 5.70 Free cash flow $ - $ 100 Earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

Free cash flow guidance is now zero. This change reflects an increase in working capital requirements largely due to the second quarter pressures, and investments to support the business.

In conjunction with today's release, Moog Inc. will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call. Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net sales $ 836,792 $ 770,787 $ 1,596,895 $ 1,494,873 Cost of sales 615,477 556,070 1,171,894 1,085,776 Inventory write-down - 1,705 - 3,205 Gross profit 221,315 213,012 425,001 405,892 Research and development 26,743 30,720 50,605 58,428 Selling, general and administrative 116,695 111,019 229,860 222,816 Interest 14,963 8,263 28,095 16,245 Asset impairment 1,219 15,236 1,219 15,236 Restructuring 2,017 7,793 3,095 7,793 Gain on sale of businesses - - - (16,146 ) Gain on sale of buildings (527 ) - (10,030 ) - Other 3,901 1,268 5,552 1,384 Earnings before income taxes 56,304 38,713 116,605 100,136 Income taxes 13,291 9,626 27,576 24,784 Net earnings $ 43,013 $ 29,087 $ 89,029 $ 75,352 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.35 $ 0.91 $ 2.80 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.91 $ 2.79 $ 2.34 Average common shares outstanding Basic 31,848,140 31,984,674 31,797,071 32,021,036 Diluted 32,043,910 32,120,726 31,959,315 32,154,442

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTIVE NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 56,304 $ 38,713 $ 116,605 $ 100,136 Income taxes 13,291 9,626 27,576 24,784 Effective income tax rate 23.6 % 24.9 % 23.6 % 24.8 % Net earnings 43,013 29,087 89,029 75,352 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 0.91 $ 2.79 $ 2.34 Loss (Gain) on Sale of Business: Earnings before income taxes $ - $ - $ - $ (16,146 ) Income taxes - - - (4,273 ) Net earnings - - - (11,873 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ (0.37 ) Loss (Gain) on Sale of Buildings: Earnings before income taxes $ (527 ) $ - $ (10,030 ) $ - Income taxes (100 ) - (2,086 ) - Net earnings (427 ) - (7,944 ) - Diluted net earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.25 ) $ - Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 3,830 $ 24,734 $ 5,363 $ 26,234 Income taxes 926 5,883 1,200 6,237 Net earnings 2,904 18,851 4,163 19,997 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.59 $ 0.13 $ 0.62 As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 59,607 $ 63,447 $ 111,938 $ 110,224 Income taxes 14,117 15,509 26,690 26,748 Effective income tax rate 23.7 % 24.4 % 23.8 % 24.3 % Net earnings 45,490 47,938 85,248 83,476 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.49 $ 2.67 $ 2.60 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of the NavAids business in Aircraft Controls, sale of buildings formerly used in Industrial Systems, as well as, restructuring, inventory write-downs and other charges related to the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities and the Ukraine crisis. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 347,004 $ 311,268 $ 657,263 $ 614,585 Space and Defense Controls 245,853 223,349 463,638 431,205 Industrial Systems 243,935 236,170 475,994 449,083 Net sales $ 836,792 $ 770,787 $ 1,596,895 $ 1,494,873 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 31,862 $ 12,441 $ 61,580 $ 54,356 9.2 % 4.0 % 9.4 % 8.8 % Space and Defense Controls 27,507 24,075 47,801 45,374 11.2 % 10.8 % 10.3 % 10.5 % Industrial Systems 24,397 20,723 61,148 37,914 10.0 % 8.8 % 12.8 % 8.4 % Total operating profit 83,766 57,239 170,529 137,644 10.0 % 7.4 % 10.7 % 9.2 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 14,963 8,263 28,095 16,245 Equity-based compensation expense 2,791 1,920 5,765 4,578 Non-service pension expense 3,115 1,472 6,214 2,957 Corporate and other expenses, net 6,593 6,871 13,850 13,728 Earnings before income taxes $ 56,304 $ 38,713 $ 116,605 $ 100,136

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as reported $ 31,862 $ 12,441 $ 61,580 $ 54,356 Gain on sale of business - - - (16,146 ) Restructuring and other 1,000 18,826 1,000 18,826 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 32,862 $ 31,267 $ 62,580 $ 57,036 9.5 % 10.0 % 9.5 % 9.3 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported $ 27,507 $ 24,075 $ 47,801 $ 45,374 Inventory write-down - - - 1,500 Restructuring and other 1,324 1,837 1,500 1,837 Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 28,831 $ 25,912 $ 49,301 $ 48,711 11.7 % 11.6 % 10.6 % 11.3 % Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 24,397 $ 20,723 $ 61,148 $ 37,914 Inventory write-down - 1,705 - 1,705 Gain on sale of buildings (527 ) - (10,030 ) - Restructuring and other 1,506 2,366 2,863 2,366 Industrial Systems operating profit - as adjusted $ 25,376 $ 24,794 $ 53,981 $ 41,985 10.4 % 10.5 % 11.3 % 9.3 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 87,069 $ 81,973 $ 165,862 $ 147,732 10.4 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 9.9 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) April 1,

2023 October 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,012 $ 103,895 Restricted cash 2,642 15,338 Receivables, net 1,079,980 990,262 Inventories, net 679,045 588,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,501 60,349 Total current assets 1,933,180 1,758,310 Property, plant and equipment, net 737,599 668,908 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,569 69,072 Goodwill 826,498 805,320 Intangible assets, net 82,421 85,410 Deferred income taxes 9,327 8,630 Other assets 48,015 36,191 Total assets $ 3,699,609 $ 3,431,841 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 728 $ 916 Accounts payable 238,603 232,104 Accrued compensation 73,999 93,141 Contract advances 317,253 296,899 Accrued liabilities and other 212,267 215,376 Total current liabilities 842,850 838,436 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 958,414 836,872 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 148,693 140,602 Deferred income taxes 58,080 63,527 Other long-term liabilities 111,795 115,591 Total liabilities 2,119,832 1,995,028 Shareholders' equity Common stock - Class A 43,807 43,807 Common stock - Class B 7,473 7,473 Additional paid-in capital 576,506 516,123 Retained earnings 2,432,225 2,360,055 Treasury shares (1,056,187 ) (1,047,012 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (99,880 ) (73,602 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (81,634 ) (58,989 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (242,533 ) (311,042 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,579,777 1,436,813 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,699,609 $ 3,431,841

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 89,029 $ 75,352 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 36,810 38,316 Amortization 5,862 6,735 Deferred income taxes (9,970 ) 4,834 Equity-based compensation expense 5,765 4,578 Gain on sale of business - (16,146 ) Gain on sale of buildings (10,030 ) - Asset impairment and inventory write-down 1,219 18,441 Other 3,292 2,692 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (76,676 ) (4,223 ) Inventories (72,346 ) 6,951 Accounts payable 1,971 24,388 Contract advances 17,067 60,392 Accrued expenses (33,030 ) (28,324 ) Accrued income taxes 11,965 8,217 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 7,119 8,927 Other assets and liabilities (11,063 ) (30,933 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (33,016 ) 180,197 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired - (11,837 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (89,743 ) (74,087 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold 959 38,611 Net proceeds from buildings sold 18,825 - Other investing transactions (4,241 ) (835 ) Net cash used by investing activities (74,200 ) (48,148 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 503,232 463,950 Payments on revolving lines of credit (381,300 ) (455,476 ) Payments on long-term debt (188 ) (80,181 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,899 ) (1,085 ) Payment of dividends (16,859 ) (16,351 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 9,148 8,701 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (20,457 ) (26,481 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 9,795 7,574 Purchase of stock held by SECT (7,221 ) (10,396 ) Other financing transactions (2,024 ) - Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 92,227 (109,745 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,410 (1,087 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,579 ) 21,217 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 119,233 100,914 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 109,654 $ 122,131

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (41,099 ) $ 23,012 $ (33,016 ) $ 180,197 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (59,618 ) (37,028 ) (89,743 ) (74,087 ) Free cash flow (100,717 ) (14,016 ) (122,759 ) 106,110 Securitization - (10,400 ) - (100,000 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (100,717 ) $ (24,416 ) $ (122,759 ) $ 6,110 Amounts may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for securitization activity. The securitization under GAAP reduced 2022 receivables and net debt and increased cash flow from operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies, however management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

