WKN: A2QHPG | ISIN: SE0014960431 | Ticker-Symbol: 6QP
Frankfurt
28.04.23
15:05 Uhr
7,005 Euro
+0,405
+6,14 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Credit Facility Extended by 75 MSEK

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

Renewcell's lenders have agreed to extend the company's existing credit facility with an additional amount of up to 75 MSEK to support the company during the ramp-up of Renewcell 1 in Ortviken.

Contact

Toby Lawton, CFO
investors@renewcell.com

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Renewcell's Credit Facility Extended by 75 MSEK

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751850/Renewcells-Credit-Facility-Extended-by-75-MSEK

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
