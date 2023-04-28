Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Credit Facility Extended by 75 MSEK

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

Renewcell's lenders have agreed to extend the company's existing credit facility with an additional amount of up to 75 MSEK to support the company during the ramp-up of Renewcell 1 in Ortviken.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

