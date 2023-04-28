Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAGY | ISIN: CA3874371147 | Ticker-Symbol: 4I7
Frankfurt
28.04.23
08:02 Uhr
55,30 Euro
+0,41
+0,75 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRANITE REIT
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST55,30+0,75 %
HYPERCHARGE NETWORKS CORP1,550+1,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.