Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT") to install six dual-port Level 2 EV chargers across three of its industrial properties in Texas: NorthPoint 90 Building 1 and NorthPoint 90 Building 2, both in Houston; and Village Creek in Fort Worth. Installation is due to be completed within Q2 2023.

Granite REIT, a Canadian-based real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Their total portfolio consists of 140 investment properties, representing approximately 59.4 million square feet of leasable area.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Granite REIT to provide EV charging solutions for their new projects in Houston and Fort Worth. By installing EV chargers, Granite REIT is not only supporting its ESG objectives but also encouraging its tenants to adopt more sustainable practices," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "We look forward to working with Granite REIT to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions."

