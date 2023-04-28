Lanistar bolsters C-suite to continue rapid business growth rate

C-suite appointments enforces Lanistar's ambition to become one of the UK's most successful and disruptive fintech services

LONDON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based fintech Lanistar, has today announced the appointment of Ed Blankson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Blankson arrives at Lanistar with a wealth of expertise behind him having spent multiple years as a Senior Official at Tide.





Alongside Blankson, Lanistar also announces the onboarding of Merton Smith as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Having previously managed C-Level relationships at Innova, HP and Verifone - Smith's hire is the latest move by fintech, Lanistar to achieve its full potential as one of the UK's growing fintech leaders.

Lanistar is a fintech platform which offers its customers access to their financial products in one, accessible place. Operating as an intermediary to end users, Lanistar's aim is to challenge the status-quo of traditional financial services.

Jeremy Baber CEO of Lanistar comments: "We are thrilled to announce the hires of Ed and Merton, both of whom are seasoned leaders with vast experience in finance and legal-risk compliance and customer growth respectively. This will no doubt help reinforce our position in the market."

Lanistar's latest C-suite additions are the latest stride taken by the fintech in the wake of recent corporate announcements. In recent weeks, Lanistar has announced it is now fully compatible with Google Pay and a partnership with Apple Pay is expected soon.

Merton Smith comments: "I am enthusiastic about the opportunity at Lanistar to be ground-breaking and disruptive. To be a true disruptor in the financial services sector and introduce an alternative payment philosophy to the market. We're reaching those that would otherwise not be reached. We want to embrace people who want to bank or have access to financial transactions and products who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to via traditional finance offerings."

Blankson and Smith arrive at a time of accelerated growth for Lanistar on a global scale. Lanistar is ticking all the right boxes in the Brazilian payments industry, recording a rapid uptake of open accounts within four months of its launch in Brazil. The fintech has also set the wheels in motion to integrate its very own cryptocurrency exchange alongside its existing offerings.

Baber added: "Right now, Lanistar is experiencing huge growth with the development of new offerings for our customers. We want to continue knocking on the door of traditional finance and make some meaningful noise. I am excited to see the impact our strengthened C-suite can deliver as we continue to shake-up the market on behalf of our customers."

About Lanistar

Lanistar was founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Gurhan Kiziloz, whose ambition is to build a fintech unicorn that truly challenges the status quo of old-fashioned, traditional banking services.

Using modern technology and working with industry-leading partners, the Lanistar team is building a platform that provides a total 'AnyMoney' solution for its customers. This will give customers access to all their financial products in one place, from general bank accounts all the way through to cryptocurrency.

Lanistar is not a bank but a payment card provider, operating as an intermediary that offers financial services to end users. Lanistar offers the services of a typical bank account through its banking partner Modulr, but with advanced UI/UX and design to make it easier and more secure than high street banks.

Lanistar Ltd is a registered EMD agent (FRN:902996) of Modulr FS Limited and may distribute and redeem e-money and provide payment services. Modulr FS Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (FRN: 900573) for the issuing of electronic money and to provide payment services. Lanistar Limited ("Lanistar") is currently only carrying our pre-launch marketing in preparation for the future launch of Lanistar branded payment cards ("Cards"). Lanistar is finalising arrangements with various partner firms who are authorised and/or regulated (by the FCA and other overseas regulators) and the Cards will only be launched and go-live when those arrangements are in place.

