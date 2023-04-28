Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2023-04-28) The primary insider Kristoffer Asklöv, COO of Kitron ASA, has today acquired 5,000 shares at a price of NOK 40.35.
Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.
For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com)
