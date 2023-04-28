EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Annual Report

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Annual Financial Report



28.04.2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Publication of Audited Annual Report

The following document is available for viewing:

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/regulatory/annual-report/jpm-icav-etf-annual-report-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Andrew Whitchurch

andrew.whitchurch@jpmorgan.com

+44 7305 162 767

