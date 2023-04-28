Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
WKN: 514000 | ISIN: DE0005140008 | Ticker-Symbol: DBK
Xetra
28.04.23
16:36 Uhr
9,926 Euro
+0,132
+1,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
9,9669,96916:52
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.