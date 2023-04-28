EUROSETS: Eurosets and Estor announce a strategic partnership for the exclusive distribution of Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg and Austria

LISBON, Portugal, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A strategic partnership between Eurosets - company based in Medolla (Italy) leader in the development, production, and commercialization of advanced medical devices - and Estor - company based in Pero (Italy), specialized in advanced blood purification therapies in different clinical areas mainly hemodialysis and intensive care, has been announced during EuroELSO congress (Lisbon, 26-29 April 2023) in regards to the exclusive distribution of Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy (TORAYMYXIN® - TORAY, Japan) in selected european countries: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg and Austria.



This strategic alliance between Eurosets and Estor will further contribute to the advancement of Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy, both in the area of post-cardiac surgery and in the general intensive care itself, so that Polymyxin B hemoperfusion can be available to a larger patient population in Europe.

Polymyxin B hemoperfusion is the reference complementary therapy for neutralizing endotoxin in human blood, combining the unique properties of Polymyxin B and blood purification therapy.

More than 250,000 patients have been treated with Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy worldwide and more than 400 peer-reviewed articles are available in the literature.

"This strategic alliance between Eurosets and Estor represents a milestone that will contribute further to Polymyxin B hemoperfusion advancement in post-cardiac surgery and general intensive care for the benefit of patients in Europe," said Dr. Mattia Corrado Bellaviti, CEO Estor.

"The partnership between Eurosets and Estor represents a strong alliance which could spread the key treatment and support patients with specific diseases, perfectly in line with the mission of Eurosets to help people go back to what they love most," said Dr. Antonio Petralia, Executive Vice President & CEO Eurosets.

EUROSETS is a manufacturing and marketer leader focused on cardiopulmonary, ECLS, wound, and blood management with a deep experience in ECMO and mechanical circulatory support.

ESTOR, as a long-standing partner of TORAY, starting from Italy, became the reference company for the Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy outside Japan and has significantly contributed to its introduction, clinical positioning, and validation in Europe.

