Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 28
[28.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,499,832.00
|USD
|0
|115,552,385.92
|7.0032
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|8,062,950.00
|EUR
|0
|54,972,938.19
|6.818
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,396,151.00
|GBP
|-132,000.0000
|51,067,614.22
|9.4637
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,681,716.00
|GBP
|0
|15,274,959.08
|9.083
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|754,510.00
|SEK
|-10,000.0000
|87,820,806.45
|116.3945