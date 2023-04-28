Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual financial statements for the year 2022

AB Klaipedos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2023 in between the other questions approved the audited financial statements for the year 2022.

EUR millions Group Company 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 77.8 61.8 74.7 58.6 EBITDA 35.0 26.1 33.7 24.6 Net profit (loss) (5.9) (64.0) (6.7) (64.9) Adjusted net profit (loss) 8.9 (47.2) 8.0 (48.1) Adjusted net profit margin, % 11.4% (76.3)% 10.8% (82.0)%





Enclosed:

Approved Consolidated Financial Statements of AB Klaipedos nafta for the year 2022, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor's Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of AB Klaipedos nafta and Report on Remuneration.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 463 91772

