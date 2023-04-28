Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 12, 2023

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 on Friday, May 12, 2023. The results will be released before the market opens and the company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern Time.

Conference call: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:30AM ET

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 104591

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2948/48139

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Biofrontera Investor Relations

ir@bfinc.com

