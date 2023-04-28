Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6YA | ISIN: US09077D1000 | Ticker-Symbol: AI1
Frankfurt
28.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,526 Euro
+0,027
+5,41 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5260,54216:14
0,5440,55616:12
ACCESSWIRE
28.04.2023 | 16:02
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 12, 2023

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 on Friday, May 12, 2023. The results will be released before the market opens and the company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern Time.

Conference call: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:30AM ET

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 104591

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2948/48139

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Biofrontera Investor Relations
ir@bfinc.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751862/Biofrontera-Inc-to-Report-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-on-May-12-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.