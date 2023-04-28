Merrill Lynch BV - Annual Financial Report

Company Merrill Lynch B.V. Headline Annual Financial Report

Merrill Lynch B.V.

28 April 2023

Merrill Lynch B.V.

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

The audited consolidated financial statements of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the audit report, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).