PRChina Limited: PetroChina Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / PetroChina Company Limited (the "Company") (HKSE 0857; SSE 601857) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, which includes its audited financial statements for the year endedDecember 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The report can be accessed through SEC's website www.sec.gov and the Company's website www.petrochina.com.cn . Upon request by any shareholder, the Company will also deliver a hard copy of the report free of charge within a reasonable time.

File: PetroChina Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

SOURCE: PRChina Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751867/PetroChina-Filed-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F