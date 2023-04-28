Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2023 | 16:34
93 Leser
Admission to trading of RATO Credit Union bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on April 28, 2023 to admit the bonds of RATO Credit
Union to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of
the Company. The first trading day of RATO Credit Union bonds is May 3, 2023. 



Issuer's full name      KB RATO kredito unija               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name     RTO                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code     LT0000407603                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date   18-07-2029                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one     1 000                       
 security, EUR                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities     1 351                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR   1 351 000                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name     RTOB120029FA                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates    quarterly on January 18th, April 18th, July 18the 
               and October 18th                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market           First North Vilnius                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of KB RATO Credit Union is UAB FMI Orion Securities.

RATO Credit Union Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial year
2022 are attached (in Lithuanian only). 

For more detailed information please visit website of RATO Credit Union at
https://www.rato.lt/web/en/ 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1139487
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.