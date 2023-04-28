Admission to trading of RATO Credit Union bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on April 28, 2023 to admit the bonds of RATO Credit Union to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of RATO Credit Union bonds is May 3, 2023. Issuer's full name KB RATO kredito unija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name RTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000407603 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 18-07-2029 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one 1 000 security, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 1 351 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 1 351 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name RTOB120029FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates quarterly on January 18th, April 18th, July 18the and October 18th -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of KB RATO Credit Union is UAB FMI Orion Securities. RATO Credit Union Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial year 2022 are attached (in Lithuanian only). For more detailed information please visit website of RATO Credit Union at https://www.rato.lt/web/en/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1139487