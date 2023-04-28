India's Jakson says its new lithium battery inverter offering consists of a 3 kW battery energy storage system with a 3 kW hybrid inverter and a 4.8 kWh, 48V lithium-ion battery module. It can be expanded to megawatt scale, depending on power backup requirements.From pv magazine India Jakson Group has released a battery energy storage system for residential applications. It features a 3 kW hybrid inverter and a 4.8 kWh, 48V lithium-ion battery module managed by a battery management system. The cathode material in the battery module is lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4). The whole 4.8 kWh BESS weighs ...

