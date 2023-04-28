National Grid Supports Clean Slate Act Proposal

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / The clean energy transition represents one of the biggest shifts we've undertaken collectively as a society to address the very real threat of climate change. We need diverse voices at the table, equitable access to the opportunities ahead, and an inclusive approach to meeting the challenges before us.

We are proud to support New York's proposed Clean Slate Act, which would automatically seal New Yorkers' criminal records upon completing time served and a three-year waiting period for misdemeanors or a seven-year waiting period after completing time served for felonies. Far too often, a criminal record for non-violent offenses can disqualify an individual from fully reintegrating into their respective communities after they have served their debt to society.

The Clean Slate Act provides opportunities for more New Yorkers to help grow the clean energy workforce and provide the skilled and highly trained employees necessary to achieve the state's clean energy goals. We look forward to supporting this legislation in New York.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

