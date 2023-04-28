KeyBank Teammates Speak About Community Investment and How Banks Can Help Make Homebuying and Home Ownership Easier

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / KeyBank



Two KeyBank teammates recently spoke about community investment and ways banks can help make homebuying and homeownership easier. Community Development Loan Officer Raul Gongora and Director of Community Relations & Corporate Initiatives Shanelle Smith Whigham appeared on "New Day Cleveland" on FOX 8/WJW-TV.

Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $1.8 billion in Northeast Ohio. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

