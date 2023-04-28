Anzeige
28.04.2023
28.04.2023 | 16:50
KeyBank Teammates Speak About Community Investment and How Banks Can Help Make Homebuying and Home Ownership Easier

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / KeyBank
KeyBank, Friday, April 28, 2023, Press release picture

Two KeyBank teammates recently spoke about community investment and ways banks can help make homebuying and homeownership easier. Community Development Loan Officer Raul Gongora and Director of Community Relations & Corporate Initiatives Shanelle Smith Whigham appeared on "New Day Cleveland" on FOX 8/WJW-TV.

  • Watch the KeyBank home lending and community investment segment on FOX 8/WJW-TV

Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $1.8 billion in Northeast Ohio. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

  • Learn how KeyBank is Bolstering the Path to Affordable Homeownership This Fair Housing Month
  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. © 2023 KeyCorp.

