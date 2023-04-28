Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Integrated annual report for 2022

Please find attached Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's annual report for 2022 as approved by the Board of Directors. As part of the group's integrated reporting, an overview of priorities, measurements, and targets within environment, social and governance ("ESG") is included.

The annual report is also published in a machine-readable format according to ESEF (European Single Electronic Format): https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend payment of NOK 2.50 per share for distribution in 2023. Key dates are set out in a separate stock exchange announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.