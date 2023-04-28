LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as CBB Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for first quarter 2023 of $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, a decrease of 3.3% compared to $7.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 15.7% compared to $8.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Overall Results

Net income for first quarter 2023 declined as a result of lower loan volume and the impact of interest rate increases on the Bank's cost of funds. The return on average assets for first quarter 2023 was 1.59% compared to 1.64% for fourth quarter 2022 and 1.91% for first quarter 2022. The return on average equity for first quarter 2023 was 13.45% compared to 14.04% for fourth quarter 2022 and 18.05% for first quarter 2022. The net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 4.38% compared to 4.59% for fourth quarter 2022 and 3.68% for first quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for first quarter 2023 was 51.04% compared to 51.41% for fourth quarter 2022 and 50.71% for first quarter 2022.

"With the recent uncertainty in the banking sector, we are pleased to be able to report reliable earnings combined with continual strengthening of our capital and liquidity ratios for the current quarter.," said James Hong, President and CEO.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for first quarter 2023 was $19.1 million, a decrease of $987 thousand, or 4.9%, from fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $3.3 million, or 20.6%, from first quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the impact of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits. The increase in net interest income compared with the first quarter of 2022 was due to the increased yield on the Bank's variable rate loans which were impacted by the rising interest rate environment for the past year.

Net Interest Margin

Our net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 4.38% compared to 4.59% for fourth quarter 2022 and 3.68% for first quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the rising cost of deposits. Our average cost of funds increased for first quarter 2023 to 2.10% from 1.19% for fourth quarter 2022 and from 0.31% for first quarter 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses:

The Company implemented the current expected credit losses methodology ("CECL") as of January 1, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $250 thousand and was reflected in an adjustment to retained earnings as of January 1, 2023. No provision for credit losses was recorded for first quarter 2023 as asset quality metrics remained steady and there was a decline in loan balances. The provision for loan losses for fourth quarter of 2022 was also zero, compared with a negative provision for loan losses of $1.2 million for first quarter 2022. See Table 10 for additional information.

Noninterest Income:

Noninterest income for first quarter 2023 was $1.1 million, compared to $0.9 million for fourth quarter 2022 and $5.6 million for first quarter 2022. There were no sales of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, compared with SBA loan sales of $50.5 million, with an average premium percentage received of 11.0%, during the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest expense for first quarter 2023 was $10.3 million, compared to $10.8 million for fourth quarter 2022 and $10.9 million for first quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $154 thousand to $6.1 million, compared to $6.2 million in the prior quarter, due to a decrease in the number of employees. Other noninterest expense in first quarter 2023 was lower than in fourth quarter 2022, due primarily to a decrease in third-party processing fees.

Income Taxes:

The Company's effective tax rate for first quarter 2023 was 28.1% compared to 28.2% for fourth quarter 2022 and 28.4% for first quarter 2022.

Balance Sheet:

Investment Securities:

Investment securities were $69.0 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.6 million from December 31, 2022 and $11.2 million from March 31, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions in the first quarter 2023, or in the fourth and first quarters 2022.

Loans Receivable:

Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at March 31, 2023 was $1.5 billion, a decrease of $49.1.0 million, or 3.2%, from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $91.1 million, or 6.6%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease in loans compared to December 31, 2022 was due to slower loan originations as higher interest rates have affected the level of loan demand.

The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") loans was 69.4% at March 31, 2023. Excluding SBA loans, the weighted average loan-to-value of CRE loans was 52.8%.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality:

The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023 was $15.6 million, or 1.28% of portfolio loans, compared to $15.5 million, or 1.21% of portfolio loans, at December 31, 2022 and compared to $13.1 million, or 1.07% of portfolio loans, at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans as of March 31, 2023 were $636 thousand, compared to $6.8 million at December 31, 2022 and compared to $723 thousand at March 31, 2022. Our coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 2400%.

SBA Loans Held for Sale:

Total SBA loans held for sale at March 31, 2023 was $243.8 million, compared to $230.4 million at December 31, 2022 and $149.7 million at March 31, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when we believe it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income," and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits:

Deposits were $1.537 billion at March 31, 2023, down $0.9 million from $1.538 billion at December 31, 2022 and up $3.3 million from $1.534 billion at March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $23.1 million, or 5.1%, to $428.6 million at March 31, 2023, from December 31, 2022 and decreased $147.8 million, or 25.6%, from March 31, 2022. Demand deposits were 28.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 30.0% at December 31, 2022 and 38.4% at March 31, 2022. NOW and MMDA balances at March 31, 2023 decreased $62.7 million, or 22.8%, to $211.8 million, from December 31, 2022 and $132.7 million, or 38.5%, from March 31, 2022. Time deposits at March 31, 2023 increased $73.5 million, or 9.8%, to $823.9 million from December 31, 2022 and increased $302.5 million, or 58.0%, from March 31, 2022. Time deposits at March 31, 2023 were 53.6% of total deposits compared to 48.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022, and 34.0% of total deposits, at March 31, 2022. The increases in time deposits during the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 reflect a shift in depositors' preferences for the higher rate term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen over the course of the past year.

Borrowings:

Borrowings at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, consisted of $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) advances at each date.

Capital:

Stockholders' equity was $216.2 million at March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $6.7 million, or 3.2%, over stockholders' equity of $209.5 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $20.18, compared with $19.59 at December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.59 per share, or 3.0%.

Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022 and from March 31, 2022 and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. The Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at March 31, 2023 was 16.15% at the Company level and 16.10% at the Bank level.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has ten full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investors Relations" to see 1Q 2023 Overview.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and CBB Bancorp and Commonwealth Business Bank (together, the "Company") intend that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, $ % March 31, $ % 2023 2022 Change Change 2022 Change Change Interest income $ 27,248 $ 24,744 $ 2,504 10.1 % $ 17,032 $ 10,216 60.0 % Interest expense 8,168 4,677 3,491 74.6 % 1,209 6,959 575.6 % Net interest income 19,080 20,067 (987 ) (4.9 %) 15,823 3,257 20.6 % Provision for credit losses - - - - (1,167 ) 1,167 (100.0 %) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,080 20,067 (987 ) (4.9 %) 16,990 2,090 12.3 % Gain on sale of loans - - - - 4,668 (4,668 ) (100.0 %) Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 654 491 163 33.2 % 469 185 39.4 % Service charges and other income 398 457 (59 ) (12.9 %) 498 (100 ) (20.1 %) Noninterest income 1,052 948 104 11.0 % 5,635 (4,583 ) (81.3 %) Salaries and employee benefits 6,079 6,233 (154 ) (2.5 %) 7,065 (986 ) (14.0 %) Occupancy and equipment 1,124 1,133 (9 ) (0.8 %) 1,120 4 0.4 % Marketing expense 374 434 (60 ) (13.8 %) 485 (111 ) (22.9 %) Professional expense 454 418 36 8.6 % 415 39 9.4 % Merger related expense 9 7 2 28.6 % - 9 100.0 % Other expenses 2,235 2,579 (344 ) (13.3 %) 1,796 439 24.4 % Noninterest expense 10,275 10,804 (529 ) (4.9 %) 10,881 (606 ) (5.6 %) Income before income tax expense 9,857 10,211 (354 ) (3.5 %) 11,744 (1,887 ) (16.1 %) Income tax expense 2,767 2,882 (115 ) (4.0 %) 3,336 (569 ) (17.1 %) Net income $ 7,090 $ 7,329 $ (239 ) (3.3 %) $ 8,408 $ (1,318 ) (15.7 %) Effective tax rate 28.1 % 28.2 % (0.2 %) (0.5 %) 28.4 % (0.3 %) (1.2 %) Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,569,601 18,535 0.18 % 10,299,361 288,775 2.8 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,576,191 10,569,601 6,590 0.1 % 10,291,071 285,120 2.8 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,600,189 10,600,053 136 0.0 % 10,479,488 120,701 1.2 % Basic EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ (0.03 ) (4.3 %) $ 0.82 $ (0.15 ) (18.3 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ (0.03 ) (4.3 %) $ 0.80 $ (0.13 ) (16.3 %) Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.64 % (0.05 %) (3.1 %) 1.91 % (0.32 %) (16.8 %) Return on average equity 13.45 % 14.04 % (0.59 %) (4.2 %) 18.08 % (4.63 %) (25.6 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 51.04 % 51.41 % (0.37 %) (0.7 %) 50.71 % 0.33 % 0.7 % Yield on interest-earning assets² 6.24 % 5.66 % 0.58 % 10.3 % 3.96 % 2.28 % 57.6 % Cost of funds 2.10 % 1.19 % 0.91 % 76.5 % 0.31 % 1.79 % 577.4 % Net interest margin² 4.38 % 4.59 % (0.21 %) (4.6 %) 3.68 % 0.70 % 19.0 %

¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, $ % March 31, $ % 2023 2022 Change Change 2022 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,788 $ 20,134 $ (6,346 ) (31.5 %) $ 14,579 $ (791 ) (5.4 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 240,602 170,839 69,763 40.8 % 288,603 (48,001 ) (16.6 %) Investment securities¹ 68,943 72,550 (3,607 ) (5.0 %) 80,104 (11,161 ) (13.9 %) Loans held-for-sale 243,753 230,431 13,322 5.8 % 149,733 94,020 62.8 % Loans held-for-investment 1,222,867 1,285,278 (62,411 ) (4.9 %) 1,225,739 (2,872 ) (0.2 %) Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (15,627 ) (15,525 ) (102 ) (0.7 %) (13,089 ) (2,538 ) (19.4 %) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,207,240 1,269,753 (62,513 ) (4.9 %) 1,212,650 (5,410 ) (0.4 %) OREO - - - - - - - Restricted stock investments 10,121 10,121 - - 8,850 1,271 14.4 % Servicing assets 8,528 9,232 (704 ) (7.6 %) 10,671 (2,143 ) (20.1 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - - Intangible assets 291 303 (12 ) (4.0 %) 346 (55 ) (15.9 %) Other assets 25,697 26,939 (1,242 ) (4.6 %) 24,061 1,636 6.8 % Total assets $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 8,661 0.5 % $ 1,791,782 $ 29,366 1.6 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 428,559 $ 451,651 $ (23,092 ) (5.1 %) $ 576,378 $ (147,819 ) (25.6 %) Interest-bearing 1,108,754 1,086,599 22,155 2.0 % 957,633 151,121 15.8 % Total deposits 1,537,313 1,538,250 (937 ) (0.1 %) 1,534,011 3,302 0.2 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 17,651 14,706 2,945 20.0 % 16,687 964 5.8 % Total liabilities 1,604,964 1,602,956 2,008 0.1 % 1,600,698 4,266 0.3 % Stockholders' Equity 216,184 209,531 6,653 3.2 % 191,084 25,100 13.1 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 8,661 0.5 % $ 1,791,782 $ 29,366 1.6 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 11.86 % 11.71 % 0.15 % 1.3 % 10.56 % 1.30 % 12.3 % Bank 11.82 % 11.67 % 0.15 % 1.3 % 10.55 % 1.27 % 12.0 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 16.15 % 14.92 % 1.23 % 8.3 % 14.50 % 1.65 % 11.4 % Bank 16.10 % 14.87 % 1.23 % 8.3 % 14.50 % 1.60 % 11.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 16.15 % 14.92 % 1.23 % 8.3 % 14.50 % 1.65 % 11.4 % Bank 16.10 % 14.87 % 1.23 % 8.3 % 14.50 % 1.60 % 11.0 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 17.37 % 16.08 % 1.28 % 8.0 % 15.57 % 1.80 % 11.5 % Bank 17.31 % 16.03 % 1.28 % 8.0 % 15.57 % 1.74 % 11.2 % Tangible common equity per share $ 20.18 $ 19.59 $ 0.59 3.0 % $ 18.31 $ 1.87 10.2 % Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio 79.55 % 83.55 % (4.00 %) (4.8 %) 79.90 % (0.35 %) (0.4 %) Nonperforming assets $ 636 $ 6,807 $ (6,171 ) (90.7 %) $ 723 $ (87 ) (12.0 %) Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment 0.05 % 0.53 % (0.48 %) (90.57 %) 0.06 % (0.01 %) (16.7 %) ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment 1.28 % 1.21 % 0.07 % 5.79 % 1.07 % 0.21 % 19.6 % ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income $ 27,248 $ 24,744 $ 21,334 $ 17,807 $ 17,032 Interest expense 8,168 4,677 2,507 1,369 1,209 Net interest income 19,080 20,067 18,827 16,438 15,823 Provision for credit losses - - 910 1,600 (1,167 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,080 20,067 17,917 14,838 16,990 Gain on sale of loans - - - 3,298 4,668 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 654 491 709 778 469 Service charges and other income 398 457 518 462 498 Noninterest income 1,052 948 1,227 4,538 5,635 Salaries and employee benefits 6,079 6,233 6,861 6,994 7,065 Occupancy and equipment 1,124 1,133 1,118 1,114 1,120 Marketing expense 374 434 489 511 485 Professional expense 454 418 519 517 415 Merger related expense 9 7 47 123 - Other expenses 2,235 2,579 2,125 1,114 1,796 Noninterest expense 10,275 10,804 11,159 10,373 10,881 Income before income tax expense 9,857 10,211 7,985 9,003 11,744 Income tax expense 2,767 2,882 2,258 2,547 3,336 Net income $ 7,090 $ 7,329 $ 5,727 $ 6,456 $ 8,408 Effective tax rate 28.1 % 28.2 % 28.3 % 28.3 % 28.4 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,569,601 10,569,601 10,416,601 10,299,361 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,576,191 10,569,601 10,516,394 10,305,014 10,291,071 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,600,189 10,600,053 10,545,544 10,409,663 10,479,488 Basic EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.62 $ 0.82 Diluted EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.62 $ 0.80

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Salaries and benefits $ 6,079 $ 6,233 $ 6,861 $ 6,994 $ 7,065 FTE at the end of period 170 179 190 199 208 Average FTE during the period 174 184 193 201 206 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 142 $ 134 $ 141 $ 140 $ 139 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.36 % 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.55 % 1.60 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.47 % 2.30 % 2.47 % 1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,788 $ 20,134 $ 17,232 $ 18,087 $ 14,579 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 240,602 170,839 225,044 243,072 288,603 Investment securities 68,943 72,550 75,839 77,469 80,104 Loans held-for-sale 243,753 230,431 186,438 141,104 149,733 Loans held-for-investment 1,222,867 1,285,278 1,260,590 1,260,939 1,225,739 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,627 ) (15,525 ) (15,602 ) (14,739 ) (13,089 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,207,240 1,269,753 1,244,988 1,246,200 1,212,650 OREO - - - - - Restricted stock investments 10,121 10,121 10,121 10,111 8,850 Servicing assets 8,528 9,232 10,158 10,996 10,671 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 291 303 317 331 346 Other assets 25,697 26,939 27,845 28,060 24,061 Total assets $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 1,777,615 $ 1,791,782 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 428,559 $ 451,651 $ 562,051 $ 566,610 $ 576,378 Interest-bearing 1,108,754 1,086,599 971,263 948,760 957,633 Total deposits 1,537,313 1,538,250 1,533,314 1,515,370 1,534,011 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 17,651 14,706 14,109 15,134 16,687 Total liabilities 1,604,964 1,602,956 1,597,423 1,580,504 1,600,698 Stockholders' Equity 216,184 209,531 202,744 197,111 191,084 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 1,777,615 $ 1,791,782

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 19,550 1.6 % $ 17,537 1.4 % $ 14,919 1.2 % $ 23,431 1.9 % $ 18,541 1.5 % Commercial real estate 1,033,124 84.5 % 1,078,588 83.9 % 1,050,154 83.3 % 1,023,298 81.1 % 976,924 79.7 % Commercial and industrial 114,184 9.3 % 125,298 9.7 % 128,099 10.1 % 146,175 11.6 % 159,111 13.0 % Home mortgage 49,155 4.0 % 52,031 4.1 % 57,773 4.6 % 57,612 4.6 % 59,836 4.9 % Consumer 1,049 0.1 % 6,260 0.5 % 4,839 0.4 % 6,609 0.5 % 7,589 0.6 % Gross loans held-for-investment 1,217,062 99.5 % 1,279,714 99.6 % 1,255,784 99.6 % 1,257,125 99.7 % 1,222,001 99.7 % Deferred loan fees/costs, net 5,805 0.5 % 5,564 0.4 % 4,806 0.4 % 3,814 0.3 % 3,738 0.3 % Loans held-for-investment $ 1,222,867 100.0 % $ 1,285,278 100.0 % $ 1,260,590 100.0 % $ 1,260,939 100.0 % $ 1,225,739 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 $ 149,733 Total loans receivable $ 1,466,620 $ 1,515,709 $ 1,447,028 $ 1,402,043 $ 1,375,472

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 $ 149,733 $ 158,128 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year 16,890 45,184 49,922 43,451 43,132 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year - - - (50,845 ) (50,531 ) SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance (3,568 ) (1,191 ) (4,588 ) (1,235 ) (996 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 $ 149,733 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ - $ - $ - $ 3,298 $ 4,668 Premium on sale (weighted average) - - - 8.0 % 11.0 % SBA loan production $ 21,719 $ 60,746 $ 69,234 $ 56,676 $ 54,523

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 9,232 $ 10,158 $ 10,996 $ 10,671 $ 10,632 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold - - - 1,081 1,052 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (403 ) (434 ) (471 ) (478 ) (462 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (301 ) (492 ) (367 ) (278 ) (551 ) Subtotal before impairment 8,528 9,232 10,158 10,996 10,671 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 8,528 $ 9,232 $ 10,158 $ 10,996 $ 10,671

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % $ 566,610 37.4 % $ 576,378 37.6 % Interest-bearing demand 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % 12,754 0.8 % 12,059 0.8 % NOW & MMDA 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.9 % 313,719 20.5 % 327,477 21.6 % 344,501 22.5 % Savings 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.4 % 66,673 4.3 % 73,791 4.9 % 79,685 5.2 % TCDs of $250K and under 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % 245,203 16.2 % 253,617 16.5 % TCDs of $250K over 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % 198,518 13.1 % 176,754 11.5 % Wholesale TCDs 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 6.0 % 91,017 5.9 % Total Deposits $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 % $ 1,515,370 100.0 % $ 1,534,011 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % $ 566,610 37.4 % $ 576,378 37.6 % Interest-bearing demand 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % 12,754 0.8 % 12,059 0.8 % NOW & MMDA 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.8 % 313,719 20.5 % 327,477 21.6 % 344,501 22.5 % Savings 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.5 % 66,673 4.3 % 73,791 4.9 % 79,685 5.2 % TCDs of $250K and under 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % 245,203 16.2 % 253,617 16.5 % Core Deposits 1,007,497 65.5 % 1,066,847 69.4 % 1,199,597 78.3 % 1,225,835 80.9 % 1,266,240 82.6 % TCDs of $250K over 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % 198,518 13.1 % 176,754 11.5 % Wholesale TCDs 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 6.0 % 91,017 5.9 % Noncore Deposits 529,816 34.5 % 471,403 30.6 % 333,717 21.7 % 289,535 19.1 % 267,771 17.4 % Total Deposits $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 % $ 1,515,370 100.0 % $ 1,534,011 100.0 %

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 15,525 $ 15,602 $ 14,739 $ 13,089 $ 14,192 CECL transition provision 250 Provision for credit losses - - 910 1,600 (1,167 ) Charge-offs (159 ) (90 ) (89 ) - - Recoveries 11 13 42 50 64 Balance at the end of period $ 15,627 $ 15,525 $ 15,602 $ 14,739 $ 13,089 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 6,006 $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 636 801 690 2,532 723 Total nonperforming loans 636 6,807 690 2,532 723 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 636 $ 6,807 $ 690 $ 2,532 $ 723 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 $ 9,300 Doubtful - - - Loss - - Total classified loans $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 $ 9,300 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total classified assets $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 $ 9,300 Performing TDR loans:¹ $ 4,332 $ 4,471 $ 4,797 $ 4,744 $ 3,253 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 3,551 $ 381 $ 3,936 $ 11,553 $ 6,275 90 days or more past due and still accruing - 6,006 - - - Nonaccrual 636 801 690 2,532 723 Total delinquent loans $ 4,187 $ 7,188 $ 4,626 $ 14,085 $ 6,998 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.01 %) (0.02 %) Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.20 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment 0.05 % 0.53 % 0.05 % 0.20 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.38 % 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.04 % Classified loans to loans held-for-investment 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.88 % 0.76 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL 3.35 % 3.67 % 4.24 % 5.32 % 4.61 % Classified assets to total assets 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.63 % 0.52 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL 3.35 % 3.67 % 4.24 % 5.32 % 4.61 % ACL to loans held-for-investment 1.28 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.07 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 2457.08 % 1938.20 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % 1810.37 % ACL to nonperforming loans 2457.08 % 228.07 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % 1810.37 % ACL to nonperforming assets 2457.08 % 228.07 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % 1810.37 % Texas ratio ³ 0.28 % 3.06 % 0.32 % 1.21 % 0.36 %

1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well

Capitalized Adequately

Capitalized March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 11.86% 11.71% 11.25% 10.80% 10.56% Bank 5.00% 4.00% 11.82% 11.67% 11.15% 10.73% 10.55% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 16.15% 14.92% 14.82% 14.47% 14.50% Bank 6.50% 7.00% 16.10% 14.87% 14.70% 14.38% 14.50% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 16.15% 14.92% 14.82% 14.47% 14.50% Bank 8.00% 8.50% 16.10% 14.87% 14.70% 14.38% 14.50% Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 17.37% 16.08% 16.02% 15.63% 15.57% Bank 10.00% 10.50% 17.31% 16.03% 15.89% 15.53% 15.57% Tangible common equity/total assets 11.75% 11.44% 11.14% 10.96% 10.54% Tangible common equity per share $ 20.18 $ 19.59 $ 18.95 $ 18.68 $ 18.31

FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans Receivable¹ $ 1,502,078 $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 1,473,100 $ 22,407 6.03 % $ 1,413,632 $ 19,299 5.42 % $ 1,389,968 $ 16,643 4.80 % $ 1,368,996 $ 16,352 4.84 % Investment securities ² 70,146 577 3.34 % 73,371 552 2.98 % 77,304 543 2.79 % 78,709 488 2.49 % 82,818 471 2.31 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 190,692 2,178 4.63 % 180,358 1,666 3.66 % 246,955 1,398 2.25 % 286,974 599 0.84 % 288,966 141 0.20 % Other earning assets 10,121 164 6.57 % 10,121 169 6.62 % 10,121 145 5.68 % 9,861 129 5.25 % 8,850 119 5.45 % Total interest-earning assets ² 1,773,037 27,298 6.24 % 1,736,950 24,794 5.66 % 1,748,012 21,385 4.85 % 1,765,512 17,859 4.06 % 1,749,630 17,083 3.96 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 14,262 15,632 17,429 14,866 13,338 Other noninterest-earning assets 36,643 38,529 40,251 38,621 36,714 Total noninterest-earning assets 50,905 54,161 57,680 53,487 50,052 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,552 ) (15,581 ) (14,756 ) (13,126 ) (14,200 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 $ 1,805,873 $ 1,785,482 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 18,021 $ 9 0.20 % $ 20,352 $ 10 0.19 % $ 23,461 $ 8 0.14 % $ 26,781 $ 4 0.06 % $ 27,442 $ 3 0.04 % Money market 231,865 1,469 2.57 % 288,611 1,433 1.97 % 316,964 894 1.12 % 308,377 443 0.58 % 321,694 356 0.45 % Savings 55,576 164 1.20 % 61,152 96 0.62 % 71,519 85 0.47 % 75,306 59 0.31 % 76,967 61 0.32 % Time deposits 797,072 6,410 3.26 % 625,823 3,020 1.91 % 556,919 1,401 1.00 % 523,504 746 0.57 % 529,421 673 0.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,102,534 8,052 2.96 % 995,938 4,559 1.82 % 968,863 2,388 0.98 % 933,968 1,252 0.54 % 955,524 1,093 0.46 % Borrowings 50,000 116 0.94 % 50,001 118 0.94 % 50,001 119 0.94 % 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,000 116 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,152,534 8,168 2.87 % 1,045,939 4,677 1.77 % 1,018,864 2,507 0.98 % 983,968 1,369 0.56 % 1,005,524 1,209 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 425,190 507,719 555,291 611,395 574,436 Other liabilities 16,947 14,732 14,596 15,818 16,966 Stockholders' equity 213,719 207,140 202,185 194,692 188,556 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 $ 1,805,873 $ 1,785,482 Net interest income² $ 19,130 $ 20,117 $ 18,878 $ 16,490 $ 15,874 Net interest spread 3.37 % 3.89 % 3.87 % 3.50 % 3.47 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 1.01 % 0.70 % 0.41 % 0.25 % 0.21 % Net interest margin² 4.38 % 4.59 % 4.28 % 3.75 % 3.68 % Cost of deposits $ 1,527,724 $ 8,052 2.14 % $ 1,503,657 $ 4,559 1.20 % $ 1,524,154 $ 2,388 0.62 % $ 1,545,363 $ 1,252 0.32 % $ 1,529,960 $ 1,093 0.29 % Cost of funds $ 1,577,724 $ 8,168 2.10 % $ 1,553,658 $ 4,677 1.19 % $ 1,574,155 $ 2,507 0.63 % $ 1,595,363 $ 1,369 0.34 % $ 1,579,960 $ 1,209 0.31 %

¹ Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Contractual yield $ 23,643 6.38 % $ 21,534 5.80 % $ 18,134 5.09 % $ 15,496 4.47 % $ 14,596 4.32 % SBA discount accretion 937 0.25 % 1,172 0.32 % 1,078 0.30 % 1,035 0.30 % 1,421 0.42 % Prepayment penalties & late fees 30 0.01 % 17 0.00 % 94 0.03 % 56 0.02 % 107 0.03 % Amortization of net deferred costs (231 ) -0.06 % (316 ) -0.09 % (7 ) 0.00 % 56 0.01 % 228 0.07 % As reported yield on loans $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 22,407 6.03 % $ 19,299 5.42 % $ 16,643 4.80 % $ 16,352 4.84 %

Contacts

Douglas J Goddard, EVP & CFO

(323) 988-3010

DouglasG@cbb-bank.com