LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as CBB Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for first quarter 2023 of $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, a decrease of 3.3% compared to $7.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 15.7% compared to $8.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Overall Results
Net income for first quarter 2023 declined as a result of lower loan volume and the impact of interest rate increases on the Bank's cost of funds. The return on average assets for first quarter 2023 was 1.59% compared to 1.64% for fourth quarter 2022 and 1.91% for first quarter 2022. The return on average equity for first quarter 2023 was 13.45% compared to 14.04% for fourth quarter 2022 and 18.05% for first quarter 2022. The net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 4.38% compared to 4.59% for fourth quarter 2022 and 3.68% for first quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for first quarter 2023 was 51.04% compared to 51.41% for fourth quarter 2022 and 50.71% for first quarter 2022.
"With the recent uncertainty in the banking sector, we are pleased to be able to report reliable earnings combined with continual strengthening of our capital and liquidity ratios for the current quarter.," said James Hong, President and CEO.
Net Interest Income and Margin:
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for first quarter 2023 was $19.1 million, a decrease of $987 thousand, or 4.9%, from fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $3.3 million, or 20.6%, from first quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the impact of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits. The increase in net interest income compared with the first quarter of 2022 was due to the increased yield on the Bank's variable rate loans which were impacted by the rising interest rate environment for the past year.
Net Interest Margin
Our net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 4.38% compared to 4.59% for fourth quarter 2022 and 3.68% for first quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the rising cost of deposits. Our average cost of funds increased for first quarter 2023 to 2.10% from 1.19% for fourth quarter 2022 and from 0.31% for first quarter 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses:
The Company implemented the current expected credit losses methodology ("CECL") as of January 1, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $250 thousand and was reflected in an adjustment to retained earnings as of January 1, 2023. No provision for credit losses was recorded for first quarter 2023 as asset quality metrics remained steady and there was a decline in loan balances. The provision for loan losses for fourth quarter of 2022 was also zero, compared with a negative provision for loan losses of $1.2 million for first quarter 2022. See Table 10 for additional information.
Noninterest Income:
Noninterest income for first quarter 2023 was $1.1 million, compared to $0.9 million for fourth quarter 2022 and $5.6 million for first quarter 2022. There were no sales of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, compared with SBA loan sales of $50.5 million, with an average premium percentage received of 11.0%, during the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Expense:
Noninterest expense for first quarter 2023 was $10.3 million, compared to $10.8 million for fourth quarter 2022 and $10.9 million for first quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $154 thousand to $6.1 million, compared to $6.2 million in the prior quarter, due to a decrease in the number of employees. Other noninterest expense in first quarter 2023 was lower than in fourth quarter 2022, due primarily to a decrease in third-party processing fees.
Income Taxes:
The Company's effective tax rate for first quarter 2023 was 28.1% compared to 28.2% for fourth quarter 2022 and 28.4% for first quarter 2022.
Balance Sheet:
Investment Securities:
Investment securities were $69.0 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.6 million from December 31, 2022 and $11.2 million from March 31, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions in the first quarter 2023, or in the fourth and first quarters 2022.
Loans Receivable:
Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at March 31, 2023 was $1.5 billion, a decrease of $49.1.0 million, or 3.2%, from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $91.1 million, or 6.6%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease in loans compared to December 31, 2022 was due to slower loan originations as higher interest rates have affected the level of loan demand.
The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") loans was 69.4% at March 31, 2023. Excluding SBA loans, the weighted average loan-to-value of CRE loans was 52.8%.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality:
The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023 was $15.6 million, or 1.28% of portfolio loans, compared to $15.5 million, or 1.21% of portfolio loans, at December 31, 2022 and compared to $13.1 million, or 1.07% of portfolio loans, at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans as of March 31, 2023 were $636 thousand, compared to $6.8 million at December 31, 2022 and compared to $723 thousand at March 31, 2022. Our coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 2400%.
SBA Loans Held for Sale:
Total SBA loans held for sale at March 31, 2023 was $243.8 million, compared to $230.4 million at December 31, 2022 and $149.7 million at March 31, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when we believe it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income," and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.
Deposits:
Deposits were $1.537 billion at March 31, 2023, down $0.9 million from $1.538 billion at December 31, 2022 and up $3.3 million from $1.534 billion at March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $23.1 million, or 5.1%, to $428.6 million at March 31, 2023, from December 31, 2022 and decreased $147.8 million, or 25.6%, from March 31, 2022. Demand deposits were 28.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 30.0% at December 31, 2022 and 38.4% at March 31, 2022. NOW and MMDA balances at March 31, 2023 decreased $62.7 million, or 22.8%, to $211.8 million, from December 31, 2022 and $132.7 million, or 38.5%, from March 31, 2022. Time deposits at March 31, 2023 increased $73.5 million, or 9.8%, to $823.9 million from December 31, 2022 and increased $302.5 million, or 58.0%, from March 31, 2022. Time deposits at March 31, 2023 were 53.6% of total deposits compared to 48.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022, and 34.0% of total deposits, at March 31, 2022. The increases in time deposits during the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 reflect a shift in depositors' preferences for the higher rate term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen over the course of the past year.
Borrowings:
Borrowings at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, consisted of $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) advances at each date.
Capital:
Stockholders' equity was $216.2 million at March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $6.7 million, or 3.2%, over stockholders' equity of $209.5 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $20.18, compared with $19.59 at December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.59 per share, or 3.0%.
Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022 and from March 31, 2022 and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. The Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at March 31, 2023 was 16.15% at the Company level and 16.10% at the Bank level.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has ten full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investors Relations" to see 1Q 2023 Overview.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and CBB Bancorp and Commonwealth Business Bank (together, the "Company") intend that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.
Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow
|STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|$
|%
|March 31,
|$
|%
2023
2022
|Change
|Change
2022
|Change
|Change
|Interest income
$
27,248
$
24,744
$
2,504
10.1
%
$
17,032
$
10,216
60.0
%
|Interest expense
8,168
4,677
3,491
74.6
%
1,209
6,959
575.6
%
|Net interest income
19,080
20,067
(987
)
(4.9
%)
15,823
3,257
20.6
%
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
(1,167
)
1,167
(100.0
%)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,080
20,067
(987
)
(4.9
%)
16,990
2,090
12.3
%
|Gain on sale of loans
-
-
-
-
4,668
(4,668
)
(100.0
%)
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
654
491
163
33.2
%
469
185
39.4
%
|Service charges and other income
398
457
(59
)
(12.9
%)
498
(100
)
(20.1
%)
|Noninterest income
1,052
948
104
11.0
%
5,635
(4,583
)
(81.3
%)
|Salaries and employee benefits
6,079
6,233
(154
)
(2.5
%)
7,065
(986
)
(14.0
%)
|Occupancy and equipment
1,124
1,133
(9
)
(0.8
%)
1,120
4
0.4
%
|Marketing expense
374
434
(60
)
(13.8
%)
485
(111
)
(22.9
%)
|Professional expense
454
418
36
8.6
%
415
39
9.4
%
|Merger related expense
9
7
2
28.6
%
-
9
100.0
%
|Other expenses
2,235
2,579
(344
)
(13.3
%)
1,796
439
24.4
%
|Noninterest expense
10,275
10,804
(529
)
(4.9
%)
10,881
(606
)
(5.6
%)
|Income before income tax expense
9,857
10,211
(354
)
(3.5
%)
11,744
(1,887
)
(16.1
%)
|Income tax expense
2,767
2,882
(115
)
(4.0
%)
3,336
(569
)
(17.1
%)
|Net income
$
7,090
$
7,329
$
(239
)
(3.3
%)
$
8,408
$
(1,318
)
(15.7
%)
|Effective tax rate
28.1
%
28.2
%
(0.2
%)
(0.5
%)
28.4
%
(0.3
%)
(1.2
%)
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,569,601
18,535
0.18
%
10,299,361
288,775
2.8
%
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,576,191
10,569,601
6,590
0.1
%
10,291,071
285,120
2.8
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,600,189
10,600,053
136
0.0
%
10,479,488
120,701
1.2
%
|Basic EPS
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
(0.03
)
(4.3
%)
$
0.82
$
(0.15
)
(18.3
%)
|Diluted EPS
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
(0.03
)
(4.3
%)
$
0.80
$
(0.13
)
(16.3
%)
|Return on average assets
1.59
%
1.64
%
(0.05
%)
(3.1
%)
1.91
%
(0.32
%)
(16.8
%)
|Return on average equity
13.45
%
14.04
%
(0.59
%)
(4.2
%)
18.08
%
(4.63
%)
(25.6
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
51.04
%
51.41
%
(0.37
%)
(0.7
%)
50.71
%
0.33
%
0.7
%
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.24
%
5.66
%
0.58
%
10.3
%
3.96
%
2.28
%
57.6
%
|Cost of funds
2.10
%
1.19
%
0.91
%
76.5
%
0.31
%
1.79
%
577.4
%
|Net interest margin²
4.38
%
4.59
%
(0.21
%)
(4.6
%)
3.68
%
0.70
%
19.0
%
¹
Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned.
²
Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|$
|%
|March 31,
|$
|%
2023
2022
|Change
|Change
2022
|Change
|Change
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
13,788
$
20,134
$
(6,346
)
(31.5
%)
$
14,579
$
(791
)
(5.4
%)
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
240,602
170,839
69,763
40.8
%
288,603
(48,001
)
(16.6
%)
|Investment securities¹
68,943
72,550
(3,607
)
(5.0
%)
80,104
(11,161
)
(13.9
%)
|Loans held-for-sale
243,753
230,431
13,322
5.8
%
149,733
94,020
62.8
%
|Loans held-for-investment
1,222,867
1,285,278
(62,411
)
(4.9
%)
1,225,739
(2,872
)
(0.2
%)
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(15,627
)
(15,525
)
(102
)
(0.7
%)
(13,089
)
(2,538
)
(19.4
%)
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,207,240
1,269,753
(62,513
)
(4.9
%)
1,212,650
(5,410
)
(0.4
%)
OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
10,121
10,121
-
-
8,850
1,271
14.4
%
|Servicing assets
8,528
9,232
(704
)
(7.6
%)
10,671
(2,143
)
(20.1
%)
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
|Intangible assets
291
303
(12
)
(4.0
%)
346
(55
)
(15.9
%)
|Other assets
25,697
26,939
(1,242
)
(4.6
%)
24,061
1,636
6.8
%
|Total assets
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
8,661
0.5
%
$
1,791,782
$
29,366
1.6
%
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
428,559
$
451,651
$
(23,092
)
(5.1
%)
$
576,378
$
(147,819
)
(25.6
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,108,754
1,086,599
22,155
2.0
%
957,633
151,121
15.8
%
|Total deposits
1,537,313
1,538,250
(937
)
(0.1
%)
1,534,011
3,302
0.2
%
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
17,651
14,706
2,945
20.0
%
16,687
964
5.8
%
|Total liabilities
1,604,964
1,602,956
2,008
0.1
%
1,600,698
4,266
0.3
%
|Stockholders' Equity
216,184
209,531
6,653
3.2
%
191,084
25,100
13.1
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
8,661
0.5
%
$
1,791,782
$
29,366
1.6
%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
11.86
%
11.71
%
0.15
%
1.3
%
10.56
%
1.30
%
12.3
%
|Bank
11.82
%
11.67
%
0.15
%
1.3
%
10.55
%
1.27
%
12.0
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
16.15
%
14.92
%
1.23
%
8.3
%
14.50
%
1.65
%
11.4
%
|Bank
16.10
%
14.87
%
1.23
%
8.3
%
14.50
%
1.60
%
11.0
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
16.15
%
14.92
%
1.23
%
8.3
%
14.50
%
1.65
%
11.4
%
|Bank
16.10
%
14.87
%
1.23
%
8.3
%
14.50
%
1.60
%
11.0
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
17.37
%
16.08
%
1.28
%
8.0
%
15.57
%
1.80
%
11.5
%
|Bank
17.31
%
16.03
%
1.28
%
8.0
%
15.57
%
1.74
%
11.2
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
20.18
$
19.59
$
0.59
3.0
%
$
18.31
$
1.87
10.2
%
|Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio
79.55
%
83.55
%
(4.00
%)
(4.8
%)
79.90
%
(0.35
%)
(0.4
%)
|Nonperforming assets
$
636
$
6,807
$
(6,171
)
(90.7
%)
$
723
$
(87
)
(12.0
%)
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.05
%
0.53
%
(0.48
%)
(90.57
%)
0.06
%
(0.01
%)
(16.7
%)
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.28
%
1.21
%
0.07
%
5.79
%
1.07
%
0.21
%
19.6
%
|¹ Includes AFS and HTM
|FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Interest income
$
27,248
$
24,744
$
21,334
$
17,807
$
17,032
|Interest expense
8,168
4,677
2,507
1,369
1,209
|Net interest income
19,080
20,067
18,827
16,438
15,823
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
910
1,600
(1,167
)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,080
20,067
17,917
14,838
16,990
|Gain on sale of loans
-
-
-
3,298
4,668
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
654
491
709
778
469
|Service charges and other income
398
457
518
462
498
|Noninterest income
1,052
948
1,227
4,538
5,635
|Salaries and employee benefits
6,079
6,233
6,861
6,994
7,065
|Occupancy and equipment
1,124
1,133
1,118
1,114
1,120
|Marketing expense
374
434
489
511
485
|Professional expense
454
418
519
517
415
|Merger related expense
9
7
47
123
-
|Other expenses
2,235
2,579
2,125
1,114
1,796
|Noninterest expense
10,275
10,804
11,159
10,373
10,881
|Income before income tax expense
9,857
10,211
7,985
9,003
11,744
|Income tax expense
2,767
2,882
2,258
2,547
3,336
|Net income
$
7,090
$
7,329
$
5,727
$
6,456
$
8,408
|Effective tax rate
28.1
%
28.2
%
28.3
%
28.3
%
28.4
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,569,601
10,569,601
10,416,601
10,299,361
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,576,191
10,569,601
10,516,394
10,305,014
10,291,071
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,600,189
10,600,053
10,545,544
10,409,663
10,479,488
|Basic EPS
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
0.54
$
0.62
$
0.82
|Diluted EPS
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
0.54
$
0.62
$
0.80
|FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
|(Dollars in thousands)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Salaries and benefits
$
6,079
$
6,233
$
6,861
$
6,994
$
7,065
|FTE at the end of period
170
179
190
199
208
|Average FTE during the period
174
184
193
201
206
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
142
$
134
$
141
$
140
$
139
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.36
%
1.39
%
1.52
%
1.55
%
1.60
%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.30
%
2.41
%
2.47
%
2.30
%
2.47
%
|1 Annualized
|FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
13,788
$
20,134
$
17,232
$
18,087
$
14,579
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
240,602
170,839
225,044
243,072
288,603
|Investment securities
68,943
72,550
75,839
77,469
80,104
|Loans held-for-sale
243,753
230,431
186,438
141,104
149,733
|Loans held-for-investment
1,222,867
1,285,278
1,260,590
1,260,939
1,225,739
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,627
)
(15,525
)
(15,602
)
(14,739
)
(13,089
)
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,207,240
1,269,753
1,244,988
1,246,200
1,212,650
OREO
-
-
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
10,121
10,121
10,121
10,111
8,850
|Servicing assets
8,528
9,232
10,158
10,996
10,671
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
291
303
317
331
346
|Other assets
25,697
26,939
27,845
28,060
24,061
|Total assets
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
1,800,167
$
1,777,615
$
1,791,782
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
428,559
$
451,651
$
562,051
$
566,610
$
576,378
|Interest-bearing
1,108,754
1,086,599
971,263
948,760
957,633
|Total deposits
1,537,313
1,538,250
1,533,314
1,515,370
1,534,011
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
17,651
14,706
14,109
15,134
16,687
|Total liabilities
1,604,964
1,602,956
1,597,423
1,580,504
1,600,698
|Stockholders' Equity
216,184
209,531
202,744
197,111
191,084
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
1,800,167
$
1,777,615
$
1,791,782
|FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Construction
$
19,550
1.6
%
$
17,537
1.4
%
$
14,919
1.2
%
$
23,431
1.9
%
$
18,541
1.5
%
|Commercial real estate
1,033,124
84.5
%
1,078,588
83.9
%
1,050,154
83.3
%
1,023,298
81.1
%
976,924
79.7
%
|Commercial and industrial
114,184
9.3
%
125,298
9.7
%
128,099
10.1
%
146,175
11.6
%
159,111
13.0
%
|Home mortgage
49,155
4.0
%
52,031
4.1
%
57,773
4.6
%
57,612
4.6
%
59,836
4.9
%
|Consumer
1,049
0.1
%
6,260
0.5
%
4,839
0.4
%
6,609
0.5
%
7,589
0.6
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,217,062
99.5
%
1,279,714
99.6
%
1,255,784
99.6
%
1,257,125
99.7
%
1,222,001
99.7
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
5,805
0.5
%
5,564
0.4
%
4,806
0.4
%
3,814
0.3
%
3,738
0.3
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,222,867
100.0
%
$
1,285,278
100.0
%
$
1,260,590
100.0
%
$
1,260,939
100.0
%
$
1,225,739
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
141,104
$
149,733
|Total loans receivable
$
1,466,620
$
1,515,709
$
1,447,028
$
1,402,043
$
1,375,472
|FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
141,104
$
149,733
$
158,128
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year
16,890
45,184
49,922
43,451
43,132
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
-
-
-
(50,845
)
(50,531
)
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(3,568
)
(1,191
)
(4,588
)
(1,235
)
(996
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
141,104
$
149,733
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
3,298
$
4,668
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
-
-
-
8.0
%
11.0
%
|SBA loan production
$
21,719
$
60,746
$
69,234
$
56,676
$
54,523
|FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
9,232
$
10,158
$
10,996
$
10,671
$
10,632
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
-
-
-
1,081
1,052
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(403
)
(434
)
(471
)
(478
)
(462
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(301
)
(492
)
(367
)
(278
)
(551
)
|Subtotal before impairment
8,528
9,232
10,158
10,996
10,671
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
8,528
$
9,232
$
10,158
$
10,996
$
10,671
|FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
$
562,051
36.7
%
$
566,610
37.4
%
$
576,378
37.6
%
|Interest-bearing demand
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
10,268
0.7
%
12,754
0.8
%
12,059
0.8
%
|NOW & MMDA
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.9
%
313,719
20.5
%
327,477
21.6
%
344,501
22.5
%
|Savings
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.4
%
66,673
4.3
%
73,791
4.9
%
79,685
5.2
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
246,886
16.1
%
245,203
16.2
%
253,617
16.5
%
|TCDs of $250K over
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
242,700
15.8
%
198,518
13.1
%
176,754
11.5
%
|Wholesale TCDs
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
91,017
5.9
%
91,017
6.0
%
91,017
5.9
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
$
1,533,314
100.0
%
$
1,515,370
100.0
%
$
1,534,011
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
$
562,051
36.7
%
$
566,610
37.4
%
$
576,378
37.6
%
|Interest-bearing demand
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
10,268
0.7
%
12,754
0.8
%
12,059
0.8
%
|NOW & MMDA
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.8
%
313,719
20.5
%
327,477
21.6
%
344,501
22.5
%
|Savings
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.5
%
66,673
4.3
%
73,791
4.9
%
79,685
5.2
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
246,886
16.1
%
245,203
16.2
%
253,617
16.5
%
|Core Deposits
1,007,497
65.5
%
1,066,847
69.4
%
1,199,597
78.3
%
1,225,835
80.9
%
1,266,240
82.6
%
|TCDs of $250K over
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
242,700
15.8
%
198,518
13.1
%
176,754
11.5
%
|Wholesale TCDs
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
91,017
5.9
%
91,017
6.0
%
91,017
5.9
%
|Noncore Deposits
529,816
34.5
%
471,403
30.6
%
333,717
21.7
%
289,535
19.1
%
267,771
17.4
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
$
1,533,314
100.0
%
$
1,515,370
100.0
%
$
1,534,011
100.0
%
|FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
|(Dollars in thousands)
|1st Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|1st Qtr.
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
15,525
$
15,602
$
14,739
$
13,089
$
14,192
|CECL transition provision
250
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
910
1,600
(1,167
)
|Charge-offs
(159
)
(90
)
(89
)
-
-
|Recoveries
11
13
42
50
64
|Balance at the end of period
$
15,627
$
15,525
$
15,602
$
14,739
$
13,089
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
6,006
$
-
$
-
$
-
|Nonaccrual loans
636
801
690
2,532
723
|Total nonperforming loans
636
6,807
690
2,532
723
|Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
|Total nonperforming assets
$
636
$
6,807
$
690
$
2,532
$
723
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
$
11,133
$
9,300
|Doubtful
-
-
-
|Loss
-
-
|Total classified loans
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
$
11,133
$
9,300
|Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
|Total classified assets
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
$
11,133
$
9,300
|Performing TDR loans:¹
$
4,332
$
4,471
$
4,797
$
4,744
$
3,253
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
3,551
$
381
$
3,936
$
11,553
$
6,275
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
-
6,006
-
-
-
|Nonaccrual
636
801
690
2,532
723
|Total delinquent loans
$
4,187
$
7,188
$
4,626
$
14,085
$
6,998
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
(0.01
%)
(0.02
%)
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
0.06
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.05
%
0.53
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
0.06
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.03
%
0.38
%
0.04
%
0.14
%
0.04
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
0.63
%
0.64
%
0.73
%
0.88
%
0.76
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
3.35
%
3.67
%
4.24
%
5.32
%
4.61
%
|Classified assets to total assets
0.42
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
0.63
%
0.52
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
3.35
%
3.67
%
4.24
%
5.32
%
4.61
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.28
%
1.21
%
1.24
%
1.17
%
1.07
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
2457.08
%
1938.20
%
2261.16
%
582.11
%
1810.37
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
2457.08
%
228.07
%
2261.16
%
582.11
%
1810.37
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
2457.08
%
228.07
%
2261.16
%
582.11
%
1810.37
%
|Texas ratio ³
0.28
%
3.06
%
0.32
%
1.21
%
0.36
%
1
Net of SBA guaranteed balance
2
Includes loans held-for-sale
3
Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
|FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
|Well
Capitalized
|Adequately
Capitalized
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Regulatory
|BASEL III
|Requirement
|Fully Phased In
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
11.86%
11.71%
11.25%
10.80%
10.56%
|Bank
5.00%
4.00%
11.82%
11.67%
11.15%
10.73%
10.55%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
16.15%
14.92%
14.82%
14.47%
14.50%
|Bank
6.50%
7.00%
16.10%
14.87%
14.70%
14.38%
14.50%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
16.15%
14.92%
14.82%
14.47%
14.50%
|Bank
8.00%
8.50%
16.10%
14.87%
14.70%
14.38%
14.50%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
17.37%
16.08%
16.02%
15.63%
15.57%
|Bank
10.00%
10.50%
17.31%
16.03%
15.89%
15.53%
15.57%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
11.75%
11.44%
11.14%
10.96%
10.54%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
20.18
$
19.59
$
18.95
$
18.68
$
18.31
|FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,502,078
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
1,473,100
$
22,407
6.03
%
$
1,413,632
$
19,299
5.42
%
$
1,389,968
$
16,643
4.80
%
$
1,368,996
$
16,352
4.84
%
|Investment securities ²
70,146
577
3.34
%
73,371
552
2.98
%
77,304
543
2.79
%
78,709
488
2.49
%
82,818
471
2.31
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
190,692
2,178
4.63
%
180,358
1,666
3.66
%
246,955
1,398
2.25
%
286,974
599
0.84
%
288,966
141
0.20
%
|Other earning assets
10,121
164
6.57
%
10,121
169
6.62
%
10,121
145
5.68
%
9,861
129
5.25
%
8,850
119
5.45
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,773,037
27,298
6.24
%
1,736,950
24,794
5.66
%
1,748,012
21,385
4.85
%
1,765,512
17,859
4.06
%
1,749,630
17,083
3.96
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
14,262
15,632
17,429
14,866
13,338
|Other noninterest-earning assets
36,643
38,529
40,251
38,621
36,714
|Total noninterest-earning assets
50,905
54,161
57,680
53,487
50,052
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,552
)
(15,581
)
(14,756
)
(13,126
)
(14,200
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
$
1,790,936
$
1,805,873
$
1,785,482
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
18,021
$
9
0.20
%
$
20,352
$
10
0.19
%
$
23,461
$
8
0.14
%
$
26,781
$
4
0.06
%
$
27,442
$
3
0.04
%
|Money market
231,865
1,469
2.57
%
288,611
1,433
1.97
%
316,964
894
1.12
%
308,377
443
0.58
%
321,694
356
0.45
%
|Savings
55,576
164
1.20
%
61,152
96
0.62
%
71,519
85
0.47
%
75,306
59
0.31
%
76,967
61
0.32
%
|Time deposits
797,072
6,410
3.26
%
625,823
3,020
1.91
%
556,919
1,401
1.00
%
523,504
746
0.57
%
529,421
673
0.52
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,102,534
8,052
2.96
%
995,938
4,559
1.82
%
968,863
2,388
0.98
%
933,968
1,252
0.54
%
955,524
1,093
0.46
%
|Borrowings
50,000
116
0.94
%
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,001
119
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,000
116
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,152,534
8,168
2.87
%
1,045,939
4,677
1.77
%
1,018,864
2,507
0.98
%
983,968
1,369
0.56
%
1,005,524
1,209
0.49
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
425,190
507,719
555,291
611,395
574,436
|Other liabilities
16,947
14,732
14,596
15,818
16,966
|Stockholders' equity
213,719
207,140
202,185
194,692
188,556
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
$
1,790,936
$
1,805,873
$
1,785,482
|Net interest income²
$
19,130
$
20,117
$
18,878
$
16,490
$
15,874
|Net interest spread
3.37
%
3.89
%
3.87
%
3.50
%
3.47
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.01
%
0.70
%
0.41
%
0.25
%
0.21
%
|Net interest margin²
4.38
%
4.59
%
4.28
%
3.75
%
3.68
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,527,724
$
8,052
2.14
%
$
1,503,657
$
4,559
1.20
%
$
1,524,154
$
2,388
0.62
%
$
1,545,363
$
1,252
0.32
%
$
1,529,960
$
1,093
0.29
%
|Cost of funds
$
1,577,724
$
8,168
2.10
%
$
1,553,658
$
4,677
1.19
%
$
1,574,155
$
2,507
0.63
%
$
1,595,363
$
1,369
0.34
%
$
1,579,960
$
1,209
0.31
%
¹
Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale
²
Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Contractual yield
$
23,643
6.38
%
$
21,534
5.80
%
$
18,134
5.09
%
$
15,496
4.47
%
$
14,596
4.32
%
|SBA discount accretion
937
0.25
%
1,172
0.32
%
1,078
0.30
%
1,035
0.30
%
1,421
0.42
%
|Prepayment penalties & late fees
30
0.01
%
17
0.00
%
94
0.03
%
56
0.02
%
107
0.03
%
|Amortization of net deferred costs
(231
)
-0.06
%
(316
)
-0.09
%
(7
)
0.00
%
56
0.01
%
228
0.07
%
|As reported yield on loans
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
22,407
6.03
%
$
19,299
5.42
%
$
16,643
4.80
%
$
16,352
4.84
%
