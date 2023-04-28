LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $13.1 million or $1.42 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $14.0 million or $1.51 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of 7%. For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, net income was $13.1 million or $1.42 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.9 million or $1.08 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 32%. The first quarter of 2022 included net income associated with the PPP program of $1.3 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share.

"For the past 25 years, we have been building the bank and our balance sheet to weather periods of economic and industry instability. Since day one our philosophy has been to run the bank in a conservative manner, taking measured risk on credit decisions and maintaining an abundance of liquidity. Over our history, cumulative net charge-offs on the loan portfolio have totaled $465,000 on nearly $4 billion in loans made over a quarter century, while the $1.3 billion investment portfolio consists of mostly government backed securities. The majority of both the loan and investment portfolios can be borrowed against to provide the bank approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity in addition to deposit funding. During periods of uncertainty, many clients view the bank as a safe haven. Two additional factors add to our strong foundation. Firstly, our clients are profitable with very well-run businesses, otherwise we would not bank them. No crypto or venture capital, just very straight forward companies. Secondly, the relationship with our clients is a true partnership in good times and bad. This special relationship not only rewards both the bank and its clients with stability, but it protects and fosters an openness with clients that ultimately helps them with any difficulties or challenges that may arise.

"As the government draws liquidity from the financial system at highly competitive rates, total deposits decreased $314 million or 9% from year end, and we are borrowing on a short-term basis to fill that gap. We continue to be a strong core deposit franchise and are leaning into that strength by continuing to focus on gathering core deposits to replace those borrowings. We are proud to say we have not lost a single client during the recent storm. As further evidence of the strength of our core deposit base, non-interest bearing deposits declined 5.5% in the quarter. This business centric approach coupled with a high touch superior service sets us apart to succeed in greater Southern California," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's President, CEO, and Director.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, net interest income was $32.0 million, a 7.6% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income on loans increased by $1.7 million due to loan growth and higher interest rates which was offset by an increase in interest expense of $4.4 million due to an increase in the use of short-term borrowings. For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the cost of deposits was 0.33% representing an increase of 0.19% compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The Bank adopted Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2023 and recorded a reduction in the allowance for credit losses of $3.9 million on the adoption date. The adoption of CECL resulted in utilizing a new model with historical low loan charge offs and an economic forecast reflecting management's expectation of a modest recession ahead. The provision for loan losses was $0.5 million in the quarter commensurate with loan growth. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.05% at March 31, 2023.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.38% compared to 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a change in the mix of liabilities from low cost deposits to high cost short-term borrowings. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 3.38% from 3.00% in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting the higher yield on earning assets. As of March 31, 2023, 63% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate. Of the variable rate loans, approximately half are indexed to prime of which $372 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. For the month of March 2023, the net interest margin was 3.18%.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net interest income declined by $2.7 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased by $3.8 million, or 14%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is due to an increase in average borrowings during the quarter which were utilized to replace deposits. Deposits declined by $250 million in March 2023. The increase compared to prior year quarter is the result of the Bank's strong core loan growth and increases in market rates on loans and investment securities offset by the reduction in PPP loan income.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts) As of or For the

Three Months Ended: March

2023 December

2022 March

2022 PPP Total Loans, net $ 6,659 $ 9,505 $ 86,388 Total PPP loan income $ 81 $ 73 $ 1,875 Total PPP loan income after tax $ 57 $ 52 $ 1,322 Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.14

Non-Interest Income

Other non-interest income increased compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter primarily due to the gain on sale of SBA loans and an increase in the valuation of COLI policies that are invested in mutual funds.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, total non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to recoveries on operations losses offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits. The efficiency ratio increased to 47% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 45% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. This was driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits. The efficiency ratio declined to 47% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 50% for the first quarter of 2022.

There were 224 full time equivalent employees at March 31, 2023 compared to 198 a year ago and 225 at December 31, 2022. The Bank has 41 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of three from a year ago and an increase of one from the prior quarter. The Bank has invested in back office personnel commensurate with the increase in core loans over the last two years.

Balance Sheet

From December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, total core loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $40 million, or 2%. During the first quarter of 2023, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) loans increased by $80 million, primarily due to an increase of $40 million in owner-occupied CRE and $32 million in non-owner-occupied CRE. The largest increase during the quarter by loan type was in Industrial Warehouse single tenant buildings of $17 million during the quarter.

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Figures in $000s) RE - Owner Occupied $ 1,051,637 $ 1,011,913 RE - Non Owner Occupied 692,437 660,600 Construction & Land 57,823 49,398 Total CRE Loans $ 1,801,897 $ 1,721,911

In addition, C&I loans decreased by $30 million due to the sale of ten SBA loans and a decrease in line utilization. At March 31, 2023, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit decreased to 29% from 31% at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities decreased during the first quarter of 2023 to $1.27 billion. As of March 31, 2023, the duration of the available-for-sale securities portfolio increased to 5.5 years from 5.4 years as of December 31, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased to $72.0 million as of March 31, 2023 from $81.2 million as of December 31, 2022 as market rates relevant to securities pricing decreased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio which holds a significant amount of municipal securities is 7.7 years. As of March 31, 2023, the unrealized loss on Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities after tax is $70 million.

Deposits decreased during the first quarter of 2023 to $3.1 billion. The Bank has not lost any relationships due to the recent turbulence in the banking industry. The Bank provides off balance sheet products to customers such as the sale of treasury securities; these balances increased by $75 million during the first quarter of 2023. Other customers reduced their money market accounts and invested in other wealth management solutions. Finally, there were normal seasonal outflows in January for distributions to owners.

During the first quarter of 2023, total assets increased $38.4 million, or 1.0%, total loans grew $37.5 million, or 1.5% and borrowings grew by $324.5 million.

The Bank has increased its borrowing capability since March 31, 2023, with pledging additional securities under the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program. Under this program, the FRB discount window and with loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.6 billion in borrowing capacity as of April 25, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio increased from December 31, 2022 to 7.21%, benefitting from first quarter net income, adoption of CECL ($2.7 million) and a lower Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss. Loan growth over the last year has increased risk-weighted assets resulting in a decline in risk-based capital ratios, which remain well above regulatory requirements.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Figures in $000s) Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 6,000 $ 6,927 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - Total NPA $ 6,000 $ 6,927 NPA as a % of total assets 0.15 % 0.18 % Past Due as a % of total Loans 0.03 % 0.00 % Criticized as a % of total Loans 2.60 % 1.59 % Classified as a % of total Loans 0.26 % 0.42 %

During the first quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.9 million to $6.0 million due to a payoff of one C&I loan relationship. As of March 31, 2023, NPAs have a $458 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to five C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state or the SBA.

The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Figures in $000s) Balance, beginning of period $ 29,635 $ 28,439 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL (3,885 ) - Balance, January 1, 2023 $ 25,750 $ 28,439 Charge-offs - - Recoveries 10 27 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ 10 $ 27 Provision 313 1,169 Balance, end of period $ 26,073 $ 29,635 Allowance as a % of loans 1.05 % 1.21 %

The allowance for credit losses decreased to $26 million during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the adoption of CECL. There were no charge offs in the first quarter of 2023 and $23,000 during the prior year. All PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and as such, no allowance for credit losses is allocated to these loans.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) March December March 2023 2022 2022 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 43,642 $ 34,644 $ 48,531 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 9,732 1,931 63,022 Investment Securities: US Agencies 114,081 123,164 169,832 Mortgage Backed Securities 442,375 439,376 545,447 State and Municipals 100,791 101,788 122,868 US Treasuries - - - Corporate Bonds 14,347 15,021 14,044 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 671,594 679,349 852,191 Mortgage Backed Securities 187,850 190,525 204,025 State and Municipals 393,459 394,219 396,748 Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity (55 ) - - Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses 581,254 584,744 600,773 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 15,000 15,000 11,779 Total Investment Securities 1,267,848 1,279,093 1,464,743 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,801,897 1,721,911 1,496,684 Commercial and Industrial 484,405 514,787 492,822 SBA Payroll Protection Program 6,659 9,505 86,387 Residential Real Estate 175,099 179,452 102,305 Installment and Other 9,665 14,547 5,756 Total Loans Receivable 2,477,725 2,440,202 2,183,954 Allowance for Credit Losses (26,073 ) (29,635 ) (26,561 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,451,652 2,410,567 2,157,393 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 5,334 5,605 6,327 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 27,863 27,668 28,622 Other Assets 73,048 81,254 58,242 Total Assets $ 3,879,119 $ 3,840,762 $ 3,826,880 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,708,750 $ 1,808,570 $ 1,920,015 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 276,059 314,747 277,016 Money Market and Savings Deposits 997,720 1,225,619 1,297,039 Certificates of Deposit 93,624 41,858 40,998 Total Deposits 3,076,153 3,390,794 3,535,068 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 486,000 161,500 - Other Liabilities 37,285 34,018 36,588 Total Liabilities $ 3,599,438 $ 3,586,312 $ 3,571,656 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 205,791 $ 205,558 $ 203,400 Retained Earnings 145,865 130,080 91,443 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (71,975 ) (81,188 ) (39,619 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 279,681 $ 254,450 $ 255,224 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,879,119 $ 3,840,762 $ 3,826,880 Standby Letters of Credit $ 40,641 $ 38,459 $ 36,698 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 8,998,695 8,963,108 8,913,974 Book Value Per Share $ 31.08 $ 28.39 $ 28.63 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 31.08 $ 28.39 $ 28.63

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: March December March 2023 2022 2022 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 29,743 $ 28,068 $ 21,809 Interest on Investment Securities 7,861 7,658 6,658 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 208 366 80 Total Interest Income 37,812 36,092 28,547 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 231 120 26 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 2,230 1,145 323 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 267 20 10 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 3,086 159 - Total Interest Expense 5,814 1,444 359 Net Interest Income 31,998 34,648 28,188 Provision for Credit Losses 463 1,169 1,486 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 31,535 33,479 26,702 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 1,023 1,003 960 International Fees 269 328 337 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (211 ) (32 ) 30 Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 611 - - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 195 181 (229 ) Other 706 629 293 Total Non-Interest Income 2,593 2,109 1,391 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 11,338 10,873 10,475 Occupancy and Equipment 1,192 1,153 1,165 Professional Services 1,919 2,032 1,681 Promotion Expenses 441 633 320 Other 1,281 1,698 1,064 Total Non-Interest Expense 16,171 16,389 14,705 Earnings before income taxes 17,957 19,199 13,388 Income Tax Expense 4,872 5,247 3,465 NET INCOME $ 13,085 $ 13,952 $ 9,923 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.53 $ 1.10 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.51 $ 1.08 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,153,915 9,131,068 9,040,825 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,228,602 9,219,807 9,167,184

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: March 2023 December 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 18,945 $ 208 4.45 % $ 39,054 $ 366 3.71 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 118,463 1,203 4.06 % 128,861 970 3.01 % Mortgage Backed Securities 719,422 3,417 1.90 % 731,139 3,429 1.88 % State and Municipals 505,910 2,792 2.21 % 509,687 2,816 2.21 % US Treasuries - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 184 4.52 % 16,250 180 4.43 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,360,045 7,596 2.23 % 1,385,937 7,395 2.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 265 7.07 % 15,000 263 7.00 % Total Investment Securities 1,375,045 7,861 2.29 % 1,400,937 7,658 2.19 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,757,142 19,630 4.53 % 1,690,553 18,581 4.36 % Commercial and Industrial 502,116 7,506 6.06 % 504,597 7,142 5.62 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 7,280 81 4.49 % 9,796 73 2.96 % Residential Real Estate 175,030 2,440 5.65 % 163,068 2,219 5.40 % Installment and Other 7,475 86 4.65 % 7,352 53 2.84 % Total Loans Receivable 2,449,043 29,743 4.93 % 2,375,366 28,068 4.69 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,843,033 $ 37,812 3.94 % $ 3,815,357 $ 36,092 3.70 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,832,495 - 0.00 % 1,948,872 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 285,939 231 0.33 % 319,496 120 0.15 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,133,697 2,230 0.80 % 1,231,241 1,145 0.37 % Certificates of Deposit 64,162 267 1.69 % 44,427 20 0.18 % Total Deposits 3,316,293 2,728 0.33 % 3,544,036 1,285 0.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 257,711 3,086 4.86 % 15,989 159 3.94 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,741,509 5,814 1.35 % 1,611,153 1,444 0.36 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,574,003 $ 5,814 0.66 % $ 3,560,025 $ 1,444 0.16 % Net Interest Income $ 31,998 $ 34,648 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.28 % 3.54 % Net Interest Margin 3.38 % 3.60 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.37 % 3.60 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: March 2023 March 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 18,945 $ 208 4.45 % $ 162,969 $ 80 0.20 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 118,463 1,203 4.06 % 177,077 91 0.21 % Mortgage Backed Securities 719,422 3,417 1.90 % 805,321 3,361 1.67 % State and Municipals 505,910 2,792 2.21 % 523,835 2,913 2.22 % US Treasuries - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 184 4.52 % 13,000 113 3.47 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,360,045 7,596 2.23 % 1,519,233 6,478 1.71 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 265 7.07 % 11,779 180 6.10 % Total Investment Securities 1,375,045 7,861 2.29 % 1,531,012 6,658 1.74 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,757,142 19,630 4.53 % 1,418,952 14,183 4.05 % Commercial and Industrial 502,116 7,506 6.06 % 465,403 4,691 4.09 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 7,280 81 4.49 % 110,355 1,875 6.89 % Residential Real Estate 175,030 2,440 5.65 % 109,759 1,011 3.74 % Installment and Other 7,475 86 4.65 % 6,746 49 2.95 % Total Loans Receivable 2,449,043 29,743 4.93 % 2,111,215 21,809 4.19 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,843,033 $ 37,812 3.94 % $ 3,805,196 $ 28,547 3.00 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,832,495 - 0.00 % 1,984,694 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 285,939 231 0.33 % 274,988 26 0.04 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,133,697 2,230 0.80 % 1,303,545 323 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 64,162 267 1.69 % 40,270 10 0.10 % Total Deposits 3,316,293 2,728 0.33 % 3,603,497 359 0.04 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 257,711 3,086 4.86 % - - 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,741,509 5,814 1.35 % 1,618,803 359 0.09 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,574,003 $ 5,814 0.66 % $ 3,603,497 $ 359 0.04 % Net Interest Income $ 31,998 $ 28,188 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.28 % 2.96 % Net Interest Margin 3.38 % 3.00 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.37 % 2.89 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) March December March 2023 2022 2022 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.35 % 1.46 % 1.01 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 19.54 % 23.45 % 14.48 % Efficiency Ratio 46.90 % 44.55 % 49.77 % Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.01 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 19.54 % 19.27 % 14.48 % Efficiency Ratio 46.90 % 46.07 % 49.77 % Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.56 % 12.46 % 12.82 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.65 % 11.41 % 11.72 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.65 % 11.41 % 11.72 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.90 % 8.56 % 7.53 % Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 7.21 % 6.62 % 6.67 % Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 6,000 $ 6,927 $ - Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 6,000 6,927 - Other Real Estate Owned - - - ALLL / Loans Receivable 1.05 % 1.21 % 1.22 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.00 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.00 % Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ (10 ) $ (27 ) $ (14 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ (10 ) $ (59 ) $ (14 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average Loans Receivable (0.00 %) (0.00 %) (0.00 %)

Contacts

Karen Schoenbaum

EVP/CFO

(213) 430-4000

www.americanbb.bank