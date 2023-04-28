Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.04.2023 | 14:30
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

First quarter highlights

  • Net income of $12.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Low cost of deposits of 49 basis points and total funding costs of 114 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the March 31, 2023 market close share price of $16.88, the $0.14 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.32% and a dividend payout ratio of 17.07%.
  • On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted ASC 326 ("CECL") which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments.

"With all the turmoil in the industry, strong core deposit franchises like Civista, matter again. Our deposit base is well diversified, with no concentrations and approximately 83 percent of our deposits are insured. It's these core deposits that drive our better than peer net interest margin and strong profitability. Our net interest margin for the quarter was 4.11% and our ROAA was 1.47%," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $9.7 million, or 42.2%, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, due to an increase in interest income partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Noninterest income also increased due primarily to the addition of lease revenue and residual income related to the acquisition of VFG.

Net interest margin increased 73 basis points to 4.11% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.38% for the same period a year ago.

Interest income increased by $16.9 million, or 68.4%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The increase in interest income was driven by an increase of $397.3 million in average earning assets and to a 159-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets. The increase in average earning assets and the increase in yield contributed to the increase in interest income by $7.4 million and $9.5 million, respectively.

Interest expense increased $7.2 million, or 415.5%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 126 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $379.3 million . Interest expense increased $4.4 million due to the increase in average liabilities and increased $2.8 million due to the increase in cost of liabilities.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2022


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$ 2,548,518

$ 36,398

5.79 %


$ 2,006,984

$ 21,038

4.25 %

Taxable securities

374,851

2,834

2.77 %


314,493

1,720

2.20 %

Non-taxable securities

281,136

2,262

3.81 %


260,866

1,789

3.67 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

7,397

45

2.47 %


232,246

119

0.21 %

Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,211,902

41,539

5.22 %


$ 2,814,589

24,666

3.63 %

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

54,136




223,353



Premises and equipment, net

62,776




22,320



Accrued interest receivable

10,655




7,157



Intangible assets

135,554




84,374



Bank owned life insurance

53,630




46,726



Other assets

61,292




37,346



Less allowance for loan losses

(30,454)




(26,775)



Total Assets

$ 3,559,491




$ 3,209,090











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:






Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$ 1,384,070

$ 1,084

0.32 %


$ 1,383,372

$ 234

0.07 %

Time

308,400

2,148

2.82 %


240,612

471

0.79 %

Short-term FHLB advances

372,226

4,258

4.64 %


-

-

0.00 %

Long-term FHLB advances

3,442

19

2.24 %


75,000

190

1.03 %

Other borrowings

14,817

257

7.04 %


358

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,814

1,169

4.57 %


103,713

836

3.27 %

Repurchase agreements

20,823

3

0.06 %


25,228

3

0.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,207,592

8,938

1.64 %


$ 1,828,283

1,734

0.38 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

961,886




933,654



Other liabilities

48,854




99,851



Shareholders' equity

341,159




347,302



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,559,491




$ 3,209,090











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 32,601

3.58 %



$ 22,932

3.25 %









Net interest margin



4.11 %




3.38 %









* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $601 thousand and $467 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.









** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans









*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $63.2 million in 2023 and by unrealized gains of $7.6 million in 2022. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $620 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% as of March 31, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022. Provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2023 was $201 thousand . There was no provision for unfunded commitments in the first quarter of 2022..

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $11.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 44.8%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 1,773


$ 1,579


$ 194


12.3 %

Net loss on sale of securities

-


-


-


0.0 %

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

(68)


50


(118)


-236.0 %

Net gain on sale of loans

631


936


(305)


-32.6 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,353


1,241


112


9.0 %

Wealth management fees

1,193


1,277


(84)


-6.6 %

Bank owned life insurance

253


244


9


3.7 %

Lease revenue and residual income

2,046


-


2,046


0.0 %

Tax refund processing fees

1,900


1,900


-


0.0 %

Swap fees

61


-


61


0.0 %

Other

1,926


416


1,510


363.0 %

Total noninterest income

$ 11,068


$ 7,643


$ 3,425


44.8 %

Service charges increased due to a $105 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $89 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in volume of loans sold. During the three-months ended March 31, 2023, 63 loans were sold, totaling $9.2 million . During the three-months ended March 31, 2022, 208 loans were sold, totaling $38.2 million .

Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.0 million due to the acquisition of VFG.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $27.6 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 36.4%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 15,105


$ 12,223


$ 2,882


23.6 %

Net occupancy and equipment

4,120


1,645


2,475


150.5 %

Contracted data processing

520


620


(100)


-16.1 %

Taxes and assessments

774


794


(20)


-2.5 %

Professional services

1,555


1,049


506


48.2 %

Amortization of intangible assets

398


217


181


83.4 %

ATM/Interchange expense

580


513


67


13.1 %

Marketing

505


317


188


59.3 %

Software maintenance expense

878


708


170


24.0 %

Other

3,198


2,172


1,026


47.2 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 27,633


$ 20,258


$ 7,375


36.4 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and VFG. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532.4 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 88.9 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is due to increases related to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and the opening of a new branch in Ohio. Additionally, Equipment expense increased $2.0 million due to increases in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG.

Contracted data processing fees decreased due to merger-related system deconversion fees paid in the first quarter of 2022.

Professional services increased due to acquisition advisory costs of $115 thousand, advisory fees for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand and consulting fees related to CECL implementation of $29 thousand .

The increase in amortization of intangible assets is related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in promotional expenses of $274 thousand, bad check losses of $115 thousand, ATM/ACH losses of $217 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $201 thousand .

The efficiency ratio was 62.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 65.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2023 was 16.4% compared to 15.5% in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $49.3 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $33.4 million, or 1.3%. Additionally, the securities portfolio increased by $14.0 million, and cash increased $ 9.4 million .

End of period loan balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









March 31,


December 31,






2023


2022


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$ 271,160


$ 278,595


$ (7,435)


-2.7 %

Commercial Real Estate:








Owner Occupied

375,825


371,147


4,678


1.3 %

Non-owner Occupied

1,043,635


1,018,736


24,899


2.4 %

Residential Real Estate

560,978


552,781


8,197


1.5 %

Real Estate Construction

247,253


243,127


4,126


1.7 %

Farm Real Estate

24,040


24,708


(668)


-2.7 %

Lease financing receivable

37,570


36,797


773


2.1 %

Consumer and Other

19,605


20,775


(1,170)


-5.6 %

Total Loans

$ 2,580,066


$ 2,546,666


$ 33,400


1.3 %

Loan balances increased $33.4 million, or 1.3% in the first quarter. Commercial revolving line of credit balances have consistently been less than forty percent advanced. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner-Occupied categories. Real Estate Construction grew slightly as new projects have started to draw with the spring construction season. Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown slightly with new production in our CRA product, more home construction loans, and more ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $223.5 million, or 8.5%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









March 31,


December 31,






2023


2022


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 938,967


$ 896,333


$ 42,634


4.8 %

Interest-bearing demand

541,027


527,879


13,148


2.5 %

Savings and money market

836,743


876,427


(39,684)


-4.5 %

Time deposits

526,779


319,345


207,434


65.0 %

Total Deposits

$ 2,843,516


$ 2,619,984


$ 223,532


8.5 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $42.6 million was primarily due to a $82.0 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. This seasonal increase was partially offset by a $37.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $15.8 million increase in public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $19.1 million decrease in personal money markets, a $14.5 million decrease in statement savings, and a $5.2 million decrease in business savings accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $201.2 million increase in brokered time deposits.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $212.0 million on March 31, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $3.4 million on March 31, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022 .

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2023, Civista has not repurchased any shares. We have approximately $6.1 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which will expire in May 2023. The Board has approved a replacement plan that will not take effect until May 2023 . In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $12.9 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an $8.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $4.6 million .

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $128 thousand for the three months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $92 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.33% at March 31, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





March 31,


March 31,


2023


2022

Beginning of period

$ 28,511


$ 26,641

CECL adoption adjustments

5,193


-

Charge-offs

(175)


(30)

Recoveries

47


122

Provision

620


300

End of period

$ 34,196


$ 27,033

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)





March 31,


March 31,


2023


2022

Beginning of period

$ -


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

3,386



Charge-offs

-


-

Recoveries

-


-

Provision

201


-

End of period

$ 3,587


$ -

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 were $9.9 million, a 9.3% decrease from December 31, 2022 . The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.30% from 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 313.58% from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 .

Non-performing Assets




(dollars in thousands)

March 31,


December 31,


2023


2022

Non-accrual loans

$ 6,980


$ 7,890

Restructured loans

2,880


3,015

Total non-performing loans

9,860


10,905

Other Real Estate Owned

26


-

Total non-performing assets

$ 9,886


$ 10,905

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2023 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023


2022







Interest income

$ 41,539


$ 24,666


Interest expense

8,938


1,734


Net interest income

32,601


22,932


Provision for credit losses

620


300


Net interest income after provision

31,981


22,632


Noninterest income

11,068


7,643


Noninterest expense

27,633


20,258


Income before taxes

15,416


10,017


Income tax expense

2,528


1,551


Net income

$ 12,888


$ 8,466







Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.14


$ 0.14







Earnings per common share,





basic and diluted

$ 0.82


$ 0.57







Average shares outstanding,





basic and diluted

15,732,092


14,853,287







Selected financial ratios:





Return on average assets (annualized)

1.47 %


1.07 %


Return on average equity (annualized)

15.32 %


9.89 %


Dividend payout ratio

17.07 %


24.56 %


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.11 %


3.38 %


Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






March 31,


December 31,


2023


2022


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 52,723


$ 43,361

Investment in time deposits

1,721


1,477

Investment securities

629,829


617,592

Loans held for sale

1,465


683

Loans

2,580,066


2,546,666

Less: allowance for credit losses

(34,196)


(28,511)

Net loans

2,545,870


2,518,155

Other securities

35,383


33,585

Premises and equipment, net

61,895


64,018

Goodwill and other intangibles

135,808


136,454

Bank owned life insurance

53,796


53,543

Other assets

66,068


68,962

Total assets

$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830





Total deposits

$ 2,843,516


$ 2,619,984

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

212,000


393,700

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

3,361


3,578

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

15,631


25,143

Subordinated debentures

103,841


103,799

Other borrowings

13,938


15,516

Securities purchased payable

-


1,338

Tax refunds in process

5,752


278

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,822


39,658

Total shareholders' equity

347,697


334,836

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830





Shares outstanding at period end

15,732,092


15,728,234





Book value per share

$ 22.10


$ 21.29

Equity to asset ratio

9.70 %


9.46 %





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.33 %


1.12 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.28 %


0.31 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

346.82 %


261.45 %





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$ 6,980


$ 7,890

Troubled debt restructurings

2,880


3,015

Other real estate owned

26


-

Total

$ 9,886


$ 10,905

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

End of Period Balances

2023


2022


2022


2022


2022











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 52,723


$ 43,361


$ 40,914


$ 233,281


$ 412,698

Investment in time deposits

1,721


1,477


1,479


1,236


1,728

Investment securities

629,829


617,592


604,074


531,978


553,499

Loans held for sale

1,465


683


3,491


4,167


4,794

Loans

2,580,066


2,546,666


2,328,614


2,064,221


2,018,188

Allowance for credit losses

(34,196)


(28,511)


(27,773)


(27,435)


(27,033)

Net Loans

2,545,870


2,518,155


2,300,841


2,036,786


1,991,155

Other securities

35,383


33,585


18,578


18,511


18,511

Premises and equipment, net

61,895


64,018


30,168


24,151


22,110

Goodwill and other intangibles

135,808


136,454


113,206


84,021


84,251

Bank owned life insurance

53,796


53,543


53,291


47,118


46,885

Other assets

66,068


68,962


75,677


57,850


48,726

Total Assets

$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719


$ 3,039,099


$ 3,184,357











Liabilities










Total deposits

$ 2,843,516


$ 2,619,984


$ 2,708,253


$ 2,455,502


$ 2,615,137

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

212,000


393,700


55,000


-


-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

3,361


3,578


6,723


75,000


75,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

15,631


25,143


20,155


17,479


23,931

Subordinated debentures

103,841


103,799


103,778


103,737


103,704

Other borrowings

13,938


15,516


-


-


-

Securities purchased payable

-


1,338


2,611


15,025


1,876

Tax refunds in process

5,752


278


2,709


39,448


10,232

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,822


39,658


39,888


30,846


26,785

Total liabilities

3,236,861


3,202,994


2,939,117


2,737,037


2,856,665











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

310,412


310,182


299,515


278,240


277,919

Retained earnings

161,110


156,493


146,546


137,592


131,934

Treasury shares

(73,915)


(73,794)


(73,641)


(67,528)


(61,472)

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)

(49,910)


(58,045)


(69,818)


(46,242)


(20,689)

Total shareholders' equity

347,697


334,836


302,602


302,062


327,692











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719


$ 3,039,099


$ 3,184,357











Quarterly Average Balances









Assets:










Earning assets

$ 3,211,902


$ 3,099,501


$ 3,002,256


$ 2,866,362


$ 2,814,589

Securities

655,987


630,127


622,924


556,352


575,359

Loans

2,548,518


2,458,980


2,289,588


2,033,378


2,006,984

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$ 2,654,356


$ 2,649,755


$ 2,719,014


$ 2,524,971


$ 2,557,638

Interest-bearing deposits

1,692,470


1,710,019


1,738,015


1,630,084


1,623,984

Other interest-bearing liabilities

515,122


407,710


155,077


200,005


204,299

Total shareholders' equity

341,159


299,509


305,134


313,272


347,302

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

Income statement

2023


2022


2022


2022


2022











Total interest and dividend income

$ 41,539


$ 37,990


$ 32,533


$ 26,064


$ 24,666

Total interest expense

8,938


5,425


2,094


1,796


1,734

Net interest income

32,601


32,565


30,439


24,268


22,932

Provision for loan losses

620


752


300


400


300

Noninterest income

11,068


10,064


5,734


5,635


7,643

Noninterest expense

27,633


27,301


22,555


20,379


20,258

Income before taxes

15,416


14,576


13,318


9,124


10,017

Income tax expense

2,528


2,428


2,206


1,423


1,551

Net income

$ 12,888


$ 12,148


$ 11,112


$ 7,701


$ 8,466











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$ 12,888


$ 12,148


$ 11,112


$ 7,701


$ 8,466

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

453


432


52


39


32

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$ 12,435


$ 11,716


$ 11,060


$ 7,662


$ 8,434











Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,732,092


15,717,439


15,394,898


14,615,154


14,909,192

Less average participating securities

552,882


559,596


71,604


74,286


55,905

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,179,210


15,157,843


15,323,294


14,540,868


14,853,287











Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.82


$ 0.77


$ 0.72


$ 0.53


$ 0.57

Diluted

0.82


0.77


0.72


0.53


0.57











Common shares dividend paid

$ 2,201


$ 2,202


$ 2,042


$ 2,091


$ 2,104











Dividends paid per common share

0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March


December


September


June


March

Asset quality

2023


2022


2022


2022


2022











Allowance for credit losses:










Beginning of period

$ 28,511


$ 27,773


$ 27,435


$ 27,033


$ 26,641

CECL adoption adjustments

5,193


-


-


-


-

Charge-offs

(175)


(58)


(74)


(60)


(30)

Recoveries

47


44


112


62


122

Provision

620


752


300


400


300

End of period

$ 34,196


$ 28,511


$ 27,773


$ 27,435


$ 27,033











Allowance for unfunded commitments:










Beginning of period

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

3,386


-


-


-


-

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

201


-


-


-


-

End of period

$ 3,587


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.33 %


1.12 %


1.19 %


1.33 %


1.34 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

345.91 %


261.45 %


476.24 %


572.78 %


501.50 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

345.82 %


261.45 %


476.24 %


572.78 %


501.50 %











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans

$ 9,860


$ 10,905


$ 5,832


$ 4,790


$ 5,390

Other real estate owned

26


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$ 9,886


$ 10,905


$ 5,832


$ 4,790


$ 5,390











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.63 %


8.92 %


9.32 %


9.87 %


9.50 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.80 %


10.78 %


11.62 %


13.63 %


14.02 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.73 %


14.52 %


15.62 %


18.24 %


18.74 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.14 %


5.83 %


6.05 %


7.38 %


7.85 %











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


2023


2022


2022


2022


2022











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$ 347,697


$ 334,835


$ 302,602


$ 302,062


$ 327,692

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

135,808


136,454


113,206


84,021


84,251

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 211,889


$ 198,381


$ 189,396


$ 218,041


$ 243,441











Total Shares Outstanding

15,732,092


15,728,234


15,235,545


14,537,433


14,797,232











Tangible book value per share

$ 13.47


$ 12.61


$ 12.43


$ 15.00


$ 16.45











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$ 3,587,118


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719


$ 3,039,099


$ 3,184,357

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

135,808


136,454


113,206


84,021


84,251

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,451,310


$ 3,401,376


$ 3,128,513


$ 2,955,078


$ 3,100,106











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.14 %


5.83 %


6.05 %


7.38 %


7.85 %

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
