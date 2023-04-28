Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2023.
First quarter highlights
- Net income of $12.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
- Low cost of deposits of 49 basis points and total funding costs of 114 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the March 31, 2023 market close share price of $16.88, the $0.14 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.32% and a dividend payout ratio of 17.07%.
- On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted ASC 326 ("CECL") which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments.
"With all the turmoil in the industry, strong core deposit franchises like Civista, matter again. Our deposit base is well diversified, with no concentrations and approximately 83 percent of our deposits are insured. It's these core deposits that drive our better than peer net interest margin and strong profitability. Our net interest margin for the quarter was 4.11% and our ROAA was 1.47%," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income increased $9.7 million, or 42.2%, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, due to an increase in interest income partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Noninterest income also increased due primarily to the addition of lease revenue and residual income related to the acquisition of VFG.
Net interest margin increased 73 basis points to 4.11% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.38% for the same period a year ago.
Interest income increased by $16.9 million, or 68.4%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The increase in interest income was driven by an increase of $397.3 million in average earning assets and to a 159-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets. The increase in average earning assets and the increase in yield contributed to the increase in interest income by $7.4 million and $9.5 million, respectively.
Interest expense increased $7.2 million, or 415.5%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 126 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $379.3 million . Interest expense increased $4.4 million due to the increase in average liabilities and increased $2.8 million due to the increase in cost of liabilities.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,548,518
$ 36,398
5.79 %
$ 2,006,984
$ 21,038
4.25 %
Taxable securities
374,851
2,834
2.77 %
314,493
1,720
2.20 %
Non-taxable securities
281,136
2,262
3.81 %
260,866
1,789
3.67 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
7,397
45
2.47 %
232,246
119
0.21 %
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,211,902
41,539
5.22 %
$ 2,814,589
24,666
3.63 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
54,136
223,353
Premises and equipment, net
62,776
22,320
Accrued interest receivable
10,655
7,157
Intangible assets
135,554
84,374
Bank owned life insurance
53,630
46,726
Other assets
61,292
37,346
Less allowance for loan losses
(30,454)
(26,775)
Total Assets
$ 3,559,491
$ 3,209,090
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,384,070
$ 1,084
0.32 %
$ 1,383,372
$ 234
0.07 %
Time
308,400
2,148
2.82 %
240,612
471
0.79 %
Short-term FHLB advances
372,226
4,258
4.64 %
-
-
0.00 %
Long-term FHLB advances
3,442
19
2.24 %
75,000
190
1.03 %
Other borrowings
14,817
257
7.04 %
358
-
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
103,814
1,169
4.57 %
103,713
836
3.27 %
Repurchase agreements
20,823
3
0.06 %
25,228
3
0.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,207,592
8,938
1.64 %
$ 1,828,283
1,734
0.38 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
961,886
933,654
Other liabilities
48,854
99,851
Shareholders' equity
341,159
347,302
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,559,491
$ 3,209,090
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 32,601
3.58 %
$ 22,932
3.25 %
Net interest margin
4.11 %
3.38 %
* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $601 thousand and $467 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $63.2 million in 2023 and by unrealized gains of $7.6 million in 2022. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $620 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% as of March 31, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022. Provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2023 was $201 thousand . There was no provision for unfunded commitments in the first quarter of 2022..
For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $11.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 44.8%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,773
$ 1,579
$ 194
12.3 %
Net loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
0.0 %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(68)
50
(118)
-236.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans
631
936
(305)
-32.6 %
ATM/Interchange fees
1,353
1,241
112
9.0 %
Wealth management fees
1,193
1,277
(84)
-6.6 %
Bank owned life insurance
253
244
9
3.7 %
Lease revenue and residual income
2,046
-
2,046
0.0 %
Tax refund processing fees
1,900
1,900
-
0.0 %
Swap fees
61
-
61
0.0 %
Other
1,926
416
1,510
363.0 %
Total noninterest income
$ 11,068
$ 7,643
$ 3,425
44.8 %
Service charges increased due to a $105 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $89 thousand increase in overdraft fees.
Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in volume of loans sold. During the three-months ended March 31, 2023, 63 loans were sold, totaling $9.2 million . During the three-months ended March 31, 2022, 208 loans were sold, totaling $38.2 million .
Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.0 million due to the acquisition of VFG.
Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.
For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $27.6 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 36.4%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 15,105
$ 12,223
$ 2,882
23.6 %
Net occupancy and equipment
4,120
1,645
2,475
150.5 %
Contracted data processing
520
620
(100)
-16.1 %
Taxes and assessments
774
794
(20)
-2.5 %
Professional services
1,555
1,049
506
48.2 %
Amortization of intangible assets
398
217
181
83.4 %
ATM/Interchange expense
580
513
67
13.1 %
Marketing
505
317
188
59.3 %
Software maintenance expense
878
708
170
24.0 %
Other
3,198
2,172
1,026
47.2 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 27,633
$ 20,258
$ 7,375
36.4 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and VFG. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532.4 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 88.9 FTEs over the same period in 2022.
The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is due to increases related to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and the opening of a new branch in Ohio. Additionally, Equipment expense increased $2.0 million due to increases in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG.
Contracted data processing fees decreased due to merger-related system deconversion fees paid in the first quarter of 2022.
Professional services increased due to acquisition advisory costs of $115 thousand, advisory fees for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand and consulting fees related to CECL implementation of $29 thousand .
The increase in amortization of intangible assets is related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp.
Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets.
The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in promotional expenses of $274 thousand, bad check losses of $115 thousand, ATM/ACH losses of $217 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $201 thousand .
The efficiency ratio was 62.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 65.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense offset by an increase in net interest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2023 was 16.4% compared to 15.5% in 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $49.3 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $33.4 million, or 1.3%. Additionally, the securities portfolio increased by $14.0 million, and cash increased $ 9.4 million .
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 271,160
$ 278,595
$ (7,435)
-2.7 %
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
375,825
371,147
4,678
1.3 %
Non-owner Occupied
1,043,635
1,018,736
24,899
2.4 %
Residential Real Estate
560,978
552,781
8,197
1.5 %
Real Estate Construction
247,253
243,127
4,126
1.7 %
Farm Real Estate
24,040
24,708
(668)
-2.7 %
Lease financing receivable
37,570
36,797
773
2.1 %
Consumer and Other
19,605
20,775
(1,170)
-5.6 %
Total Loans
$ 2,580,066
$ 2,546,666
$ 33,400
1.3 %
Loan balances increased $33.4 million, or 1.3% in the first quarter. Commercial revolving line of credit balances have consistently been less than forty percent advanced. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner-Occupied categories. Real Estate Construction grew slightly as new projects have started to draw with the spring construction season. Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown slightly with new production in our CRA product, more home construction loans, and more ARM products in this higher rate environment.
Deposits
Total deposits increased $223.5 million, or 8.5%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 938,967
$ 896,333
$ 42,634
4.8 %
Interest-bearing demand
541,027
527,879
13,148
2.5 %
Savings and money market
836,743
876,427
(39,684)
-4.5 %
Time deposits
526,779
319,345
207,434
65.0 %
Total Deposits
$ 2,843,516
$ 2,619,984
$ 223,532
8.5 %
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $42.6 million was primarily due to a $82.0 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. This seasonal increase was partially offset by a $37.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $15.8 million increase in public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $19.1 million decrease in personal money markets, a $14.5 million decrease in statement savings, and a $5.2 million decrease in business savings accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $201.2 million increase in brokered time deposits.
FHLB overnight advances totaled $212.0 million on March 31, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $3.4 million on March 31, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022 .
Stock Repurchase Program
So far in 2023, Civista has not repurchased any shares. We have approximately $6.1 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which will expire in May 2023. The Board has approved a replacement plan that will not take effect until May 2023 . In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased $12.9 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an $8.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $4.6 million .
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net charge-offs of $128 thousand for the three months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $92 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.33% at March 31, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ 28,511
$ 26,641
CECL adoption adjustments
5,193
-
Charge-offs
(175)
(30)
Recoveries
47
122
Provision
620
300
End of period
$ 34,196
$ 27,033
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
Provision
201
-
End of period
$ 3,587
$ -
Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 were $9.9 million, a 9.3% decrease from December 31, 2022 . The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.30% from 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 313.58% from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 .
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Non-accrual loans
$ 6,980
$ 7,890
Restructured loans
2,880
3,015
Total non-performing loans
9,860
10,905
Other Real Estate Owned
26
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 9,886
$ 10,905
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 41,539
$ 24,666
Interest expense
8,938
1,734
Net interest income
32,601
22,932
Provision for credit losses
620
300
Net interest income after provision
31,981
22,632
Noninterest income
11,068
7,643
Noninterest expense
27,633
20,258
Income before taxes
15,416
10,017
Income tax expense
2,528
1,551
Net income
$ 12,888
$ 8,466
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.14
$ 0.14
Earnings per common share,
basic and diluted
$ 0.82
$ 0.57
Average shares outstanding,
basic and diluted
15,732,092
14,853,287
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.47 %
1.07 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.32 %
9.89 %
Dividend payout ratio
17.07 %
24.56 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.11 %
3.38 %
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 52,723
$ 43,361
Investment in time deposits
1,721
1,477
Investment securities
629,829
617,592
Loans held for sale
1,465
683
Loans
2,580,066
2,546,666
Less: allowance for credit losses
(34,196)
(28,511)
Net loans
2,545,870
2,518,155
Other securities
35,383
33,585
Premises and equipment, net
61,895
64,018
Goodwill and other intangibles
135,808
136,454
Bank owned life insurance
53,796
53,543
Other assets
66,068
68,962
Total assets
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
Total deposits
$ 2,843,516
$ 2,619,984
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
212,000
393,700
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
3,361
3,578
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
15,631
25,143
Subordinated debentures
103,841
103,799
Other borrowings
13,938
15,516
Securities purchased payable
-
1,338
Tax refunds in process
5,752
278
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
38,822
39,658
Total shareholders' equity
347,697
334,836
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
Shares outstanding at period end
15,732,092
15,728,234
Book value per share
$ 22.10
$ 21.29
Equity to asset ratio
9.70 %
9.46 %
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.33 %
1.12 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.28 %
0.31 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
346.82 %
261.45 %
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 6,980
$ 7,890
Troubled debt restructurings
2,880
3,015
Other real estate owned
26
-
Total
$ 9,886
$ 10,905
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
End of Period Balances
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 52,723
$ 43,361
$ 40,914
$ 233,281
$ 412,698
Investment in time deposits
1,721
1,477
1,479
1,236
1,728
Investment securities
629,829
617,592
604,074
531,978
553,499
Loans held for sale
1,465
683
3,491
4,167
4,794
Loans
2,580,066
2,546,666
2,328,614
2,064,221
2,018,188
Allowance for credit losses
(34,196)
(28,511)
(27,773)
(27,435)
(27,033)
Net Loans
2,545,870
2,518,155
2,300,841
2,036,786
1,991,155
Other securities
35,383
33,585
18,578
18,511
18,511
Premises and equipment, net
61,895
64,018
30,168
24,151
22,110
Goodwill and other intangibles
135,808
136,454
113,206
84,021
84,251
Bank owned life insurance
53,796
53,543
53,291
47,118
46,885
Other assets
66,068
68,962
75,677
57,850
48,726
Total Assets
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
$ 3,184,357
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,843,516
$ 2,619,984
$ 2,708,253
$ 2,455,502
$ 2,615,137
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
212,000
393,700
55,000
-
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
3,361
3,578
6,723
75,000
75,000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
15,631
25,143
20,155
17,479
23,931
Subordinated debentures
103,841
103,799
103,778
103,737
103,704
Other borrowings
13,938
15,516
-
-
-
Securities purchased payable
-
1,338
2,611
15,025
1,876
Tax refunds in process
5,752
278
2,709
39,448
10,232
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
38,822
39,658
39,888
30,846
26,785
Total liabilities
3,236,861
3,202,994
2,939,117
2,737,037
2,856,665
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
310,412
310,182
299,515
278,240
277,919
Retained earnings
161,110
156,493
146,546
137,592
131,934
Treasury shares
(73,915)
(73,794)
(73,641)
(67,528)
(61,472)
Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)
(49,910)
(58,045)
(69,818)
(46,242)
(20,689)
Total shareholders' equity
347,697
334,836
302,602
302,062
327,692
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
$ 3,184,357
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,211,902
$ 3,099,501
$ 3,002,256
$ 2,866,362
$ 2,814,589
Securities
655,987
630,127
622,924
556,352
575,359
Loans
2,548,518
2,458,980
2,289,588
2,033,378
2,006,984
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,654,356
$ 2,649,755
$ 2,719,014
$ 2,524,971
$ 2,557,638
Interest-bearing deposits
1,692,470
1,710,019
1,738,015
1,630,084
1,623,984
Other interest-bearing liabilities
515,122
407,710
155,077
200,005
204,299
Total shareholders' equity
341,159
299,509
305,134
313,272
347,302
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Income statement
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Total interest and dividend income
$ 41,539
$ 37,990
$ 32,533
$ 26,064
$ 24,666
Total interest expense
8,938
5,425
2,094
1,796
1,734
Net interest income
32,601
32,565
30,439
24,268
22,932
Provision for loan losses
620
752
300
400
300
Noninterest income
11,068
10,064
5,734
5,635
7,643
Noninterest expense
27,633
27,301
22,555
20,379
20,258
Income before taxes
15,416
14,576
13,318
9,124
10,017
Income tax expense
2,528
2,428
2,206
1,423
1,551
Net income
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
$ 11,112
$ 7,701
$ 8,466
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
$ 11,112
$ 7,701
$ 8,466
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
453
432
52
39
32
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 12,435
$ 11,716
$ 11,060
$ 7,662
$ 8,434
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,732,092
15,717,439
15,394,898
14,615,154
14,909,192
Less average participating securities
552,882
559,596
71,604
74,286
55,905
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,179,210
15,157,843
15,323,294
14,540,868
14,853,287
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.77
$ 0.72
$ 0.53
$ 0.57
Diluted
0.82
0.77
0.72
0.53
0.57
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,201
$ 2,202
$ 2,042
$ 2,091
$ 2,104
Dividends paid per common share
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March
December
September
June
March
Asset quality
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$ 28,511
$ 27,773
$ 27,435
$ 27,033
$ 26,641
CECL adoption adjustments
5,193
-
-
-
-
Charge-offs
(175)
(58)
(74)
(60)
(30)
Recoveries
47
44
112
62
122
Provision
620
752
300
400
300
End of period
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
$ 27,773
$ 27,435
$ 27,033
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
3,386
-
-
-
-
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
201
-
-
-
-
End of period
$ 3,587
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.33 %
1.12 %
1.19 %
1.33 %
1.34 %
Allowance to nonperforming assets
345.91 %
261.45 %
476.24 %
572.78 %
501.50 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
345.82 %
261.45 %
476.24 %
572.78 %
501.50 %
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 9,860
$ 10,905
$ 5,832
$ 4,790
$ 5,390
Other real estate owned
26
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 9,886
$ 10,905
$ 5,832
$ 4,790
$ 5,390
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.63 %
8.92 %
9.32 %
9.87 %
9.50 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.80 %
10.78 %
11.62 %
13.63 %
14.02 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.73 %
14.52 %
15.62 %
18.24 %
18.74 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
6.14 %
5.83 %
6.05 %
7.38 %
7.85 %
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 347,697
$ 334,835
$ 302,602
$ 302,062
$ 327,692
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
135,808
136,454
113,206
84,021
84,251
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 211,889
$ 198,381
$ 189,396
$ 218,041
$ 243,441
Total Shares Outstanding
15,732,092
15,728,234
15,235,545
14,537,433
14,797,232
Tangible book value per share
$ 13.47
$ 12.61
$ 12.43
$ 15.00
$ 16.45
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,587,118
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
$ 3,184,357
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
135,808
136,454
113,206
84,021
84,251
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,451,310
$ 3,401,376
$ 3,128,513
$ 2,955,078
$ 3,100,106
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.14 %
5.83 %
6.05 %
7.38 %
7.85 %
