CBo Territoria: 2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT PUBLICATION

Press release - Annual financial report publication

Sainte-Marie, April 28, 2023, 8p.m.

2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT PUBLICATION

CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022 have been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the AMF), in ESEF format.

The report includes:

• the certificate of the person responsible,

• the management report,

• the social, environmental and societal information,

• the consolidated financial statements,

• the annual financial statements,

• the report on corporate governance,

• the statutory auditors' reports,

• the agenda and draft resolutions for the General Meeting of June 7, 2023.

The 2022 Annual Financial report is available for consultation on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "Finance / Financial and non-financial documents / Annual reports / 2023 " .

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria, a leading real estate player in Reunion Island for nearly 20 years, has shifted into a multi-regional real estate company specializied in commercial assets (€300.6 million as of December 2022, i.e. 81% of its portfolio). The Group, which operates across the entire property value chain (land and property developer and investment property), is developing thanks to its land reserves but also by acquiring land to be developed. CBo Territoria finances its growth strategy through development activities (either residential or tertiary) and, through the scheduled sale of its residual residential assets to the social and intermediate housing landlord SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a property investment company listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C) that is eligible for the PEA PME scheme.

Since its inception, CBo Territoria has been a responsible and committed company to more sustainable real estate, ranking in the Top 10 of compartment C of the Gaïa-Index for the past six years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

(visit our new website)

INVESTORS Contact persons

Caroline Clapier - Chief Financial Officer - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

