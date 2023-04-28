Get To Know Look Hair & Spa: The Beauty Salon That Is Always At The Forefront Of The Latest News & Trends In Beauty And Fashion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Keeping yourself beautiful and fresh is essential to have a healthy and happy life. However, just like a garden, beauty needs maintenance and care, that can be best provided by a professional. Going to a beauty salon can provide many benefits that one simply cannot receive at home. Such a visit can do miracles for your looks and self-confidence. That is why one should not hesitate and put off taking care of one's appearance.

In that sense, Look Hair & Spa is a successful beauty salon and spa based in Dania Beach, Florida, that specializes in beauty care, providing a 5 stars service with first-class professionals.

It was founded in 2019 by Mariela Taratuta, a businesswoman who is passionate about beauty and aesthetics. After years of training, courses and a lot of learning, she decided to start her own business. To date, the salon is one of the most recognized in the area and Mariela has established herself as a successful entrepreneur who always provides the best services.

"We provide good services and quality, always with transparency and honesty. We offer the best professional service and that is part of what sets us apart", she shares.

There are many services offered at Look Hair & Spa, including manicure and pedicure, lash extensions, makeup services, facial treatments, body therapies, microblading, hair color and much more!

What's more, all team members of the salon are perfectly trained to meet the needs of even the most demanding clients. Years of experience, professionalism and knowledge make this business one of the most successful and reputable in Florida, rated 5 stars on Google.

Mariela always makes sure to be at the forefront of the beauty industry, providing the most innovative and, above all, effective treatments to her extensive clientele. All Mariela's experience in the business world of Israel, the country where she used to live, has prepared her not only to create a successful business in the United States, but also to form a highly professional work team committed to the integral growth of the company.

She is currently working on creating her own biodegradable and organic hair care formula for hair repair. Tara Hair Care this is going to be a line of 3 types of products for different hair textures. She's also participating in international congresses with some of the best stylists in the world. In the future, she plans to expand Look Hair & Spa and offer training services in the beauty industry.

They're located at 415 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, 33004, USA. You can also book your next appointment by calling them at (954) 922-2847.

To find out more about Look Hair & Spa, click here .

