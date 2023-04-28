

GR Supra GT4

TOKYO, Apr 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today that the cumulative production of its GR Supra GT4(1) customer motorsports(2) vehicle has hit the 100-unit mark. Thanks to the support of customers around the world, the model reached the milestone in approximately three years since its sales launch in March 2020, which started in Europe and expanded to North America in August, then to Japan and other parts of Asia in October that year.The Supra-based, race-modified GR Supra GT4 was born out of a desire to give customers wanting to participate in customer motorsports an exciting, efficient and easy way to enjoy racing, as well as to accelerate the making of ever-better cars through the challenge of and feedback from motorsports. With a cumulative 625 entries in 317 races worldwide as of the end of 2022, it has demonstrated its high potential by recording 79 class victories, 20 overall wins, and 207 podium finishes in GT4(3) championships in various countries, as well as the Super Taikyu Series in Japan. All along, advice from customers has led to improvements in both the car and components. Continuing its engagement in motorsports in 2023, 27 units of the GR Supra GT4 are scheduled to compete in various races in Europe, accompanied by 20 units in North America and 12 in Asia, including Japan.To celebrate the production of 100 units, TGR today launched the limited-edition, commemorative GR Supra GT4 100 Edition, which features an exclusive exterior color, unique front bodywork, and a badge with a serial number. Only three units will be produced.Since the launch of the GR Supra GT4, TGR engineers have traveled to race tracks around the world to provide customer support, receiving valuable feedback directly from racing teams and drivers that can only be obtained under the extreme conditions of racing. The GR Supra GT4 has been followed by the GR Supra GT4 EVO launched in 2022, allowing the gaining of further knowledge from the front lines of racing, as TGR continues to promote making ever-better motorsports-bred cars. TGR will heighten its customer motorsports efforts, aiming to bring many smiles and much joy as well as excitement and thrills to its customers through motorsports and sports car manufacturing.For more information on the GR Supra GT4, click here https://toyotagazooracing.com/customer-motorsports/grsupra-gt4/cars/For GR Supra GT4 salesTOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europee-mail: tgrcms@tgr-europe.com(1) For sale to race competitors and not for use on public roads(2) Motorsports in which customers (private teams) purchase production-car-based race cars from manufacturers and enter into races(3) A race category below GT3 for production race cars based on GT (grand touring) cars as defined by SRO Motorsports Group