Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 avril/April 2023) - The common shares and warrants of Alpha Cognition Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury ("mTBI"), for which there are currently no approved treatment options. ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062's active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires et les bons de souscription d'Alpha Cognition Inc. ont été approuvés pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Alpha Cognition Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique qui se consacre au développement de traitements pour les patients souffrant de maladies neurodégénératives, telles que la maladie d'Alzheimer et les troubles cognitifs avec traumatisme cérébral léger ("mTBI"), pour lesquels il n'existe actuellement aucune option de traitement approuvée. ALPHA-1062, est une nouvelle entité chimique brevetée en cours de développement en tant qu'inhibiteur de l'acétylcholinestérase de nouvelle génération pour le traitement de la maladie d'Alzheimer, avec des effets secondaires gastro-intestinaux minimes attendus. Le métabolite actif de l'ALPHA-1062 se différencie du donépézil et de la rivastigmine en ce qu'il se lie aux récepteurs nicotiniques neuronaux, notamment le sous-type alpha-7, qui est connu pour avoir un effet positif sur la cognition. ALPHA-1062 est également développé en association avec la mémantine pour traiter la démence d'Alzheimer modérée à sévère, et en tant que formulation intranasale pour les troubles cognitifs avec mTBI.

Issuer/Émetteur: Alpha Cognition Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ACOG Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 93 900 664 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 59 779 708 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Diversified Industries/Sociétés diversifiées CUSIP: 02074J 20 4 ISIN: CA 02074J 20 4 8 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 1 mai/May 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 December/décembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Issuer/Émetteur: Alpha Cognition Inc. 1OCT2023 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 1 mai/May 2023 Symbol/Symbole: ACOG.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 9 602 500 CUSIP: 02074J 14 7 ISIN: CA 02074J 14 7 9 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CAD $1.75/1,75$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: Le 1 octobre/October 2023 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ACOG,ACOG.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.