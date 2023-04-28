London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Abdulwahab's Office, a leading investment management company, has announced the launch of AIM by Office, a privately managed Alternative Investment Market platform. The platform offers various Alternative Investment opportunities for sophisticated investors, high net worth individuals, institutional investors, startups, and running companies.

The platform includes hand-picked in-house developed index funds, such as Technology Index Fund, Agriculture Index Fund, Real Estate Index Fund, High-Tech Manufacturing Index Fund, Industrial Index Fund, Automobile Index Fund, Energy Index Fund, and Food & Beverages Index Fund.

The launch of AIM by Office was announced during Abdulwahab's Office Annual Meeting 2022, where the company outlined its plans for the future. The platform aims to offer a total of 200 million GBP (248 million USD) of market capital in the first year of launching.

Abdulwahab Al Maimani, Chairman of Abdulwahab's Office, said, "The launch of AIM by Office platform is a milestone for the year 2023. We promised our clients that we will launch the platform in Q2 this year, and we did as promised. The platform will serve as one of the unique privately managed Alternative Investment Market, and we are proud to be one of few in this market."

Abdulwahab Al Maimani is a visionary leader with a wealth of experience in the investment management industry. He has played a significant role in the development of the investment industry in the Middle East and has received numerous accolades for his work.

AIM by Office aims to provide a platform for retail individual investors, self-certified sophisticated investors, high net worth individuals, institutional investors, startups, and running companies to invest in various opportunities that keep increasing with time.

AIM by Office plans to offer and contribute in achieving 1 billion GBP of market capital managed by the end of the year 2025. Additionally, the company aims to attract more than 100 unique equity offerings for investors during the next three years.

