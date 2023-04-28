Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company"), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, has fully prepaid all amounts owing under the convertible debenture (the "Debenture") issued to Stock Trend Capital Inc. ("Stock Trend"), in furtherance to the Company's press release dated March 8, 2023. As consideration for the early repayment, the parties agreed that Stock Trend convert $16,472.69 owed by the Company under the Debenture into common shares of the Company at $0.05 a share, which remain subject to statutory resale restrictions until June 23, 2023. As a result, the Debenture is now fully repaid, and the Company has no further obligations thereunder.

About The Hash Corporation

The HashCo is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Savoie

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 1-833-420-7396

Email: chris@hashco.ca

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements



Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products; the Company's intention to produce high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents; the Company's intention to provide product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards; the Company's plans in seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners and the goals thereof.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of craft-style hash products; the Company's ability to continue to develop its products offerings; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company's ability to finance the sale of its products; the Company's ability to effectively scale-up its production activities; the Company's ability to seek and develop partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners; the Company's ability to continue to produce its products in its facilities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis and hash industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis and hash market; the potential future unviability of craft-style hash products; the inability of the Company to sell its cannabis-based hash products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164135