FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

DUNMORE, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the "Bank"), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 38.8%, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.22 per share for the same period of 2022. Lower net interest income and non-interest income, coupled with increases in non-interest expense, were the primary factors leading to the reduction in first quarter 2023 earnings. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the annualized return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.62% and 8.84%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.31%, respectively, for the same period of 2022. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.090 per share for the first quarter of 2023, a 20.0% increase, compared to $0.075 per share for the first quarter of 2022.



First quarter 2023 performance:

? First quarter net income was $2.7 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2022; ? Yield on earning assets (FTE) increased 100 basis points to 4.45% for the first quarter of 2023 from 3.45% for the same quarter of 2022, and improved 22 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 4.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022; ? Cost of funds increased 201 basis points to 2.15% from 0.14% comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, and increased 96 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022; ? Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 57 basis points to 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.35% for the same period of 2022, and contracted 54 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2022; ? Efficiency ratio was 67.69% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 58.12% for the first quarter of 2022.

Summary financial position at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022:

? Total assets increased $64.0 million, or 3.7%, to $1.809 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022; ? Net loans and leases increased $41.4 million, or 3.3%, to $1.152 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022; ? Total deposits increased $42.7 million, or 3.0% to $1.463 billion at March 31,2023 from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022; ? Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.23% at March 31, 2023 from 0.25% at December 31, 2022; ? The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.96%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

"The rapid rise in interest rates impacted FNCB's first quarter profitability as we have started to experience some margin and spread compression," said FNCB President and CEO, Gerard A. Champi. "We remain laser-focused on effective and prudent balance sheet and funding cost management. We continue to believe that FNCB is well positioned with strong asset quality, ample liquidity sources and a solid tangible capital base. Additionally, FNCB's level of uninsured deposits, at approximately 25% of total deposits, is low compared to our peers. With these strong metrics, we believe FNCB will be able to successfully navigate the many challenges presented by the current economic environment," concluded Champi.

Summary Results

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis decreased $1.2 million, or 9.1%, to $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $13.0 million for the comparable period of 2022, which was caused by an increase in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income. The increase in both interest expense and tax-equivalent interest income reflected the nine FOMC rate increases beginning March 17, 2022 through March 31, 2023. However, the velocity and magnitude of the actions, coupled with increasing market competition and rate-sensitivity of depositors, has resulted in an acceleration of funding costs over earning-asset yields, causing both margin and spread compression. FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 57 basis points to 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023 from 3.35% for the same quarter of 2022. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 101 basis points to 2.30% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 3.31% for the same three months of 2022. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected the rapid increases in funding costs that outpaced the increase in yield on average earning assets, comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022. On a linked-quarter basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin declined 54 basis points from 3.32%, and the net interest rate spread declined 74 basis points from 3.01%, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $6.7 million, to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $0.4 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was largely caused by higher deposit and borrowing costs, coupled with greater reliance on higher-costing wholesale funding. FNCB's average deposit costs increased 148 basis points to 1.60% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.12% for the same quarter of 2022, and increased 79 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.81% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Average borrowed funds, specifically advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh, increased $176.3 million to $223.7 million from $47.3 million comparing the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Moreover, the average cost of borrowed funds increased 417 basis points to 4.86% for the first quarter of 2023 from 0.69% for the same quarter of 2022. Conversely, average interest-bearing deposits decreased $14.9 million, or 1.3%, to $1.097 billion from $1.112 billion, comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which was due primarily to cyclical trends of FNCB's municipal deposit customers. FNCB did experience some deposit migration from non-maturity deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits into time deposits, as customers are becoming increasingly rate-sensitive. Average interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $112.5 million, or 13.6%, to $714.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $826.5 million for the same quarter of 2022. Additionally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $20.9 million, or 6.8%, to $288.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $308.9 million for the respective quarter of 2022. Conversely, average time deposits increased $95.0 million, or 65.7%, to $239.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $144.7 million for the same three months of 2022, which reflected special certificate of deposit rate promotions during the first quarter. Tax-equivalent interest income increased $5.5 million, or 40.9%, to $18.9 million from $13.4 million comparing the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which largely reflected higher earning-asset yields, coupled with an increase in average earning-asset volumes. The tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 100 basis points to 4.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 3.45% for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 108 basis points to 5.16% for the first quarter of 2023 from 4.08% for the same quarter of 2022. In addition, the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 58 basis points to 2.98% for the first quarter of 2023 from 2.40% for the same quarter of 2022. With regard to asset volumes, total average earning assets increased $144.3 million, or 9.3%, to $1.703 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $1.559 billion for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $136.6 million, or 13.7%, to $1.137 billion for the first quarter of 2023 from $1.000 billion for the same quarter of 2022, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand, the new commercial equipment finance product offering and the acquisition of third-party originated loan pools. In addition, total securities averaged $549.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.1 million, or 1.5%, from $541.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, non-interest income decreased $119 thousand, or 6.6%, to $1.7 million from $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The reduction in non-interest revenue was largely due to unrealized net losses recognized on equity securities, coupled with decreases in merchant services revenue and other income. Stock volatility in the financial service sector during first quarter of 2023 resulted in net unrealized losses of $508 thousand on equity securities of other financial institutions for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $125 thousand in losses on equity securities recorded for the same quarter of 2022. Merchant services totaled $161 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $38 thousand, or 19.1%, from $199 thousand for the same three-month period of 2022. Other income decreased $106 thousand to $237 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 from $343 thousand for the respective quarter of 2022. These reductions were slightly offset by increases in net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities that totaled $162 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. There were no gains recognized on the sale of available-for-sale securities in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, BOLI income increased $52 thousand, or 36.0%, to $197 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $145 thousand for the comparable period of 2022, due to the purchase of additional BOLI policies in 2022. While, loan-related fees, specifically servicing revenue, increased $62 thousand, or 108.5%, to $119 thousand, compared to $57 thousand for the same three months of 2022.

Non-interest expense increased $377 thousand, or 4.4%, to $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits and other non-interest expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $737 thousand, or 15.8%, to $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $4.7 million for the same quarter of 2022, which primarily reflected higher full-time salaries and benefits associated with staff additions, in addition to increases in starting salaries and salary ranges, to stay competitive in attracting and retaining qualified staff. Comparing the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, other operating expenses increased $253 thousand, or 28.8%, which was largely due to increases in correspondent bank charges and servicing costs associated with purchased loan pools. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the provision for unfunded commitments, occupancy and equipment expense, data processing expenses and professional fees. During the first quarter of 2023, FNCB recorded a credit to the provision for unfunded commitments of $269 thousand, a decrease of $317 thousand, compared to a provision for unfunded commitments of $48 thousand for the comparable quarter of 2022. Occupancy and equipment expenses, decreased $27 thousand and $52 thousand, respectively, comparing the first three months of 2023 and 2022. Data processing expenses decreased $65 thousand, or 6.1%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $1.1 million for the same three-month period in 2022. Professional fees totaled $302 thousand, a $25 thousand, or 7.8% decrease from $327 thousand comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

As of January 1, 2023, FNCB adopted ASU 2016-13, commonly referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), which requires financial assets (or a group of financial assets) to be measured at amortized cost basis and to be presented at the net amount expected to be collected, which will replace the current loss impairment methodology under GAAP. In applying the modified-retrospective method upon adoption of CECL, FNCB recorded the following adjustments on January 1, 2023, a decrease to the allowance for currently losses ("ACL") of $2.6 million, a decrease to deferred tax assets of $287 thousand, an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.3 million, and an increase to retained earnings of $1.1 million.

FNCB's asset quality remained favorable through the first quarter of 2023, as total non-performing loans decreased $0.1 million, or 4.1%, to $2.7 million at March 31, 2023, representing 0.23% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023, from $2.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $1.2 million, or 31.3%, from $3.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. FNCB's loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) decreased to 0.40% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2022, and 0.55% at March 31, 2022. FNCB recorded a provision for credit losses of $975 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $759 thousand for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for credit losses was $12.3 million, or 1.06% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023, which included a $2.6 million adjustment to the ACL on loans, related to the adoption of CECL, as mentioned above. At December 31, 2022, allowance for loan and lease losses was $14.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $64.0 million, or 3.7%, to $1.809 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of the ACL, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in available-for-sale debt securities. Loans and leases, net of the ACL, increased $41.4 million, or 3.3%, to $1.152 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases were experienced across the commercial and industrial and state and political subdivision loans, which primarily reflected commercial equipment financing originations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.7 million, or 66.0%, to $69.6 million at March 31, 2023, from $41.9 million at December 31, 2022. While, available-for-sale debt securities decreased $3.0 million, or 0.6%, to $473.0 million at March 31, 2023, from $476.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $42.7 million, or 3.0%, to $1.463 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022. Following destabilization in the financial services industry, FNCB secured liquidity through the brokered deposit market. Additionally, FNCB experienced migration from non-maturity deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, into time deposits due to several certificate of deposit rate-specials offered. Total non-maturity deposits decreased $158.4 million, or 12.5%, to $1.104 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.263 billion at December 31, 2022. Total time deposits increased $201.1 million, or 127.4%, to $359.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 from $157.9 million at December 31, 2022. Included in time deposits at March 31, 2023 were brokered deposits of $141.9 million, an increase of $118.0 million from $23.9 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowed funds increased $14.3 million to $196.7 million at March 31, 2023, from $172.0 million at December 31, 2022, which was entirely due to additional advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh.

Total shareholders' equity increased $7.6 million, or 6.3%, to $126.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $118.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in capital was primarily due to market value appreciation of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, which resulted in a $5.4 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $42.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.0 million at December 31, 2022. Also impacting capital was net income of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, partially offset by $1.8 million in dividends declared and paid for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Tangible book value was $6.43 per share at March 31, 2023, compared to $6.04 per share at December 31, 2022, reflecting the increase in fair value of available-for-sale securities. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.96%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data





Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 Cash dividends declared $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Book value $ 6.43 $ 6.04 $ 5.67 $ 6.38 $ 7.03 Tangible book value $ 6.43 $ 6.04 $ 5.67 $ 6.38 $ 7.03 Market value: High $ 9.00 $ 8.70 $ 8.65 $ 10.02 $ 10.15 Low $ 6.09 $ 7.34 $ 7.49 $ 7.36 $ 8.67 Close $ 6.20 $ 8.21 $ 7.51 $ 8.00 $ 9.49 Common shares outstanding 19,683,873 19,681,644 19,680,474 19,675,557 19,683,671 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 0.62 % 1.13 % 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.08 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 8.84 % 17.40 % 16.95 % 17.57 % 11.31 % Efficiency ratio 67.69 % 59.37 % 54.88 % 53.35 % 58.12 % Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank) 8.96 % 8.77 % 9.38 % 9.32 % 9.30 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank) 12.97 % 13.10 % 14.16 % 13.90 % 14.10 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 6.96 % 6.50 % 7.44 % 7.80 % 9.54 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.45 % 4.23 % 3.87 % 3.58 % 3.45 % Cost of funds 2.15 % 1.19 % 0.59 % 0.22 % 0.14 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.30 % 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.36 % 3.31 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.78 % 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.42 % 3.35 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.06 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.27 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.37 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) /average loans 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.03 % (0.07 %) 0.02 %





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 14,565 $ 10,102 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 3,077 2,390 Tax-exempt 587 612 Dividends 273 78 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,937 3,080 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 177 7 Total interest income 18,679 13,189 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,377 324 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 2,551 31 Junior subordinated debentures 166 51 Total interest on borrowed funds 2,717 82 Total interest expense 7,094 406 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 11,585 12,783 Provision for credit losses 975 759 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,610 12,024 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,064 1,050 Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities 162 - Net (loss) gain on equity securities (508 ) (125 ) Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 1 0 Loan-related fees 119 57 Income from bank-owned life insurance 197 145 Merchant services revenue 161 199 Wealth management services revenue 238 121 Other 237 343 Total non-interest income 1,671 1,790 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,395 4,658 Occupancy expense 521 548 Equipment expense 272 324 Advertising expense 209 132 Data processing expense 998 1,063 Regulatory assessments 213 225 Bank shares tax 149 341 Professional fees 302 327 (Credit) provision for unfunded commitments (269 ) 48 Other operating expenses 1,131 878 Total non-interest expense 8,921 8,544 Income before income taxes 3,360 5,270 Income tax expense 697 917 Net income $ 2,663 $ 4,353 Income per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.075 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,682,357 19,935,288 Diluted 19,690,859 19,972,113





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 14,565 $ 13,721 $ 12,270 $ 11,100 $ 10,102 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 3,077 2,856 2,633 2,402 2,390 Tax-exempt 587 701 691 658 612 Dividends 273 196 163 112 78 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,937 3,753 3,487 3,172 3,080 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 177 57 19 8 7 Total interest income 18,679 17,531 15,776 14,280 13,189 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,377 2,299 1,001 346 324 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances - 3 - - - Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 2,551 1,392 736 242 31 Junior subordinated debentures 166 138 99 70 51 Total interest on borrowed funds 2,717 1,533 835 312 82 Total interest expense 7,094 3,832 1,836 658 406 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 11,585 13,699 13,940 13,622 12,783 Provision for credit losses 975 628 513 62 759 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,610 13,071 13,427 13,560 12,024 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,064 1,167 1,133 1,065 1,050 Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities 162 (188 ) - (35 ) - Net (loss) gain on equity securities (508 ) 87 86 (82 ) (125 ) Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 1 82 91 32 - Loan-related fees 119 82 54 50 57 Income from bank-owned life insurance 197 168 200 197 145 Bank-owned life insurance settlement - 273 - - - Merchant services revenue 161 168 173 172 199 Wealth management services revenue 238 218 109 115 121 Other 237 336 295 143 343 Total non-interest income 1,671 2,393 2,141 1,657 1,790 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,395 5,525 4,581 4,519 4,658 Occupancy expense 521 581 517 447 548 Equipment expense 272 341 314 316 324 Advertising expense 209 240 202 227 132 Data processing expense 998 981 974 1,009 1,063 Regulatory assessments 213 160 230 196 225 Bank shares tax 149 (176 ) 375 375 341 Professional fees 302 436 297 213 327 (Credit) provision for unfunded commitments (269 ) (95 ) 338 75 48 Other operating expenses 1,131 1,673 1,204 855 878 Total non-interest expense 8,921 9,666 9,032 8,232 8,544 Income before income taxes 3,360 5,798 6,536 6,985 5,270 Income tax expense 697 879 1,101 1,247 917 Net income $ 2,663 $ 4,919 $ 5,435 $ 5,738 $ 4,353 Income per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,682,357 19,681,437 19,687,766 19,677,109 19,935,288 Diluted 19,690,859 19,690,676 19,697,047 19,694,125 19,972,113





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 20,418 $ 26,588 $ 29,231 $ 23,355 $ 19,383 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 49,153 15,328 4,896 4,037 4,719 Total cash and cash equivalents 69,571 41,916 34,127 27,392 24,102 Available-for-sale debt securities 473,119 476,091 472,451 495,604 514,133 Equity securities, at fair value 7,369 7,717 5,496 5,307 5,018 Restricted stock, at cost 8,482 8,545 4,838 5,787 4,020 Loans held for sale - 60 248 667 - Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income 1,163,789 1,124,317 1,111,230 1,088,748 1,036,400 Allowance for credit losses (12,279 ) (14,193 ) (13,819 ) (13,381 ) (13,129 ) Net loans and leases 1,151,510 1,110,124 1,097,411 1,075,367 1,023,271 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,316 15,616 15,526 15,619 15,895 Accrued interest receivable 6,143 5,957 5,629 5,103 4,870 Bank-owned life insurance 36,696 36,499 37,036 36,836 36,639 Other assets 41,275 43,005 31,754 25,403 21,602 Total assets $ 1,809,481 $ 1,745,530 $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 281,114 $ 305,850 $ 320,879 $ 317,725 $ 317,541 Interest-bearing 1,182,192 1,114,797 1,181,747 1,109,219 1,094,052 Total deposits 1,463,306 1,420,647 1,502,626 1,426,944 1,411,593 Borrowed funds 196,648 182,360 76,010 128,360 87,260 Accrued interest payable 848 171 101 85 57 Other liabilities 22,185 23,403 14,187 12,184 12,251 Total liabilities 1,682,987 1,626,581 1,592,924 1,567,573 1,511,161 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 24,604 24,602 24,600 24,594 24,604 Additional paid-in capital 77,636 77,502 77,381 77,233 77,642 Retained earnings 66,834 64,873 61,737 58,085 53,834 Accumulated other comprehensive income (42,580 ) (48,028 ) (52,126 ) (34,400 ) (17,691 ) Total shareholders' equity 126,494 118,949 111,592 125,512 138,389 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,809,481 $ 1,745,530 $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income





Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Loans and leases: Loans and leases - taxable $ 14,145 $ 13,328 $ 11,870 $ 10,743 $ 9,755 Loans and leases - tax-free 532 498 506 452 439 Total loans 14,677 13,826 12,376 11,195 10,194 Securities: Securities, taxable 3,350 3,052 2,796 2,514 2,468 Securities, tax-free 743 888 875 833 775 Total interest and dividends on securities 4,093 3,940 3,671 3,347 3,243 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 177 57 19 8 7 Total interest income 18,947 17,823 16,066 14,550 13,444 Interest expense Deposits 4,377 2,299 1,001 346 324 Borrowed funds 2,717 1,533 835 312 82 Total interest expense 7,094 3,832 1,836 658 406 Net interest income $ 11,853 $ 13,991 $ 14,230 $ 13,892 $ 13,038 Average balances Earning assets: Loans and leases: Loans and leases - taxable $ 1,082,830 $ 1,069,260 $ 1,045,474 $ 1,013,899 $ 946,201 Loans and leases - tax-free 54,045 56,064 57,099 53,471 54,096 Total loans 1,136,875 1,125,324 1,102,573 1,067,370 1,000,297 Securities: Securities, taxable 449,351 439,998 438,339 442,998 437,955 Securities, tax-free 99,836 114,128 113,629 109,948 103,086 Total securities 549,187 554,126 551,968 552,946 541,041 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 17,068 6,185 4,634 4,488 17,464 Total interest-earning assets 1,703,130 1,685,635 1,659,175 1,624,804 1,558,802 Non-earning assets 51,930 39,355 51,847 55,303 78,394 Total assets $ 1,755,060 $ 1,724,990 $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,096,758 $ 1,138,817 $ 1,118,909 $ 1,101,947 $ 1,111,671 Borrowed funds 223,694 144,995 130,481 113,932 47,346 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,320,452 1,283,812 1,249,390 1,215,879 1,159,017 Demand deposits 287,975 309,372 318,656 319,505 308,830 Other liabilities 24,487 19,659 15,742 13,730 13,234 Shareholders' equity 122,146 112,147 127,234 130,993 156,115 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,755,060 $ 1,724,990 $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans and leases: Interest and fees on loans and leases - taxable 5.23 % 4.99 % 4.54 % 4.24 % 4.12 % Interest and fees on loans and leases - tax-free 3.94 % 3.56 % 3.54 % 3.38 % 3.25 % Total loans 5.16 % 4.91 % 4.49 % 4.20 % 4.08 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.98 % 2.77 % 2.55 % 2.27 % 2.25 % Securities, tax-free 2.98 % 3.11 % 3.08 % 3.03 % 3.01 % Total securities 2.98 % 2.84 % 2.66 % 2.42 % 2.40 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4.15 % 3.69 % 1.64 % 0.71 % 0.16 % Total earning assets 4.45 % 4.23 % 3.87 % 3.58 % 3.45 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 1.60 % 0.81 % 0.36 % 0.13 % 0.12 % Interest on borrowed funds 4.86 % 4.23 % 2.56 % 1.10 % 0.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.15 % 1.19 % 0.59 % 0.22 % 0.14 % Net interest spread 2.30 % 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.36 % 3.31 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.42 % 3.35 %





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Asset Quality Data





Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 At period end Non-accrual loans and leases $ 2,601 $ 2,763 $ 2,654 $ 2,764 $ 3,864 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 52 78 74 14 - Total non-performing loans and leases 2,653 2,841 2,728 2,778 3,864 Other real estate owned (OREO) - - 228 228 228 Other non-performing assets 1,773 1,773 1,773 1,773 1,773 Total non-performing assets $ 4,426 $ 4,614 $ 4,729 $ 4,779 $ 5,865 For the three months ended Allowance for credit losses Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 $ 14,193 $ 13,819 $ 13,381 $ 13,129 $ 12,416 Impact of ASU 2016-13 (2,636 ) - - - - Loans and leases charged-off 776 497 411 303 95 Recoveries of charged-off loans and leases 523 243 336 493 49 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 253 254 75 (190 ) 46 Provision for credit losses 975 628 513 62 759 Ending balance $ 12,279 $ 14,193 $ 13,819 $ 13,381 $ 13,129



