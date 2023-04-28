Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2023 | 22:01
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Overseas Group, Ltd.: Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $1.5 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.5 million, or $31.42 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.5 million, or $117.07 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2022 was $758.44, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $916.83 at December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.2 million from $4.9 million a year ago to $5.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.7 million from $20.8 million to $20.1 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.4 million from $2.6 million to $3.0 million and gross written premiums increased $16.6 million, moving from $101.5 million to $118.1 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 84.8% to 82.2%.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, fee income increased $0.5 million from $11.2 million a year ago to $11.7 million and gross written premiums increased $32.6 million, moving from $420.5 million to $453.1 million. Year to date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 69.1% to 72.1%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.2 million to $3.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $2.7 million from $14.2 million to $11.5 million largely due to a one-time recognition in the amount of $1.2 million in 2021 of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract and a $1.5 million decrease in taxes, licenses and fees largely related to increased Louisiana taxes in 2021.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com



American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at Decemeber 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $97,646 $102,678
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 2,708 3,781
Cash and cash equivalents 32,212 31,908
Restricted cash 3,968 4,440
Accrued investment income 455 553
Premiums receivable 94,704 76,626
Deferred insurance premiums 132,602 108,904
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 248,234 223,982
Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,029 4,588
Intangible assets 4,800 4,800
Goodwill 33,050 33,050
Other assets 3,978 3,166
Total Assets $658,386 $598,476
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve $253,886 $215,642
Deferred commission income 2,661 3,210
Unearned premiums 137,929 113,423
Ceded premium payable 88,117 82,059
Payable to general agents 5,469 7,121
Funds withheld 99,409 104,257
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,499 12,420
Notes payable 18,021 16,521
Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300
Interest payable 464 451
Total Liabilities 622,755 555,404
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares 4,698 4,698
Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,240) 1,124
Retained deficit (159,459) (157,982)
Total Shareholders' Equity 30,178 37,019
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 5,453 6,053
Total Equity 35,631 43,072
Total Liabilities and Equity $658,386 $598,476
See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com



American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Revenues
Net premiums earned $5,101 $4,905 $20,126 $20,840
Fee income 3,007 2,582 11,693 11,248
Net investment income 122 232 263 439
Net realized gains on investments - 5 237 55
Other income 20 22 936 128
Total revenues 8,250 7,746 33,255 32,710
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,191 4,161 14,506 14,392
Acquisition expenses 1,573 1,624 6,342 7,130
Operating expenses 2,940 3,200 11,540 14,238
Other expense - - - -
Interest expense 464 451 1,816 1,803
Total expenses 9,168 9,436 34,204 37,563
Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $ (918) $ (1,690) $ (949) $ (4,853)
Income tax (expense) - (36) - (62)
Net profit / (loss) before dividends (918) (1,726) (949) (4,915)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary (527) - (527) (585)
Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,445) $ (1,726) $ (1,476) $ (5,500)
Net profit / (loss) per common share:
Basic $(30.76) $(36.73) $(31.42) $(117.07)
Diluted (30.76) (36.73) (31.42) (117.07)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.