Palfinger: Lifitng solutions provider Palfinger achieved record revenue of EUR 591.6 million in the first three months of 2023 and the highest ever Q1 operating result (EBIT) of EUR 48.9 million. The effectiveness of the price increases and a good product mix in the EMEA region, as well as the slight decline in raw material and component prices, plus improvements in supply chains, contributed significantly to the outstanding first quarter.Palfinger: weekly performance: -0.83% Frequentis: Norwegian Air Navigation Service Provider, Avinor has selected Frequentis to provide its multi-redundant X10 VCS for the control centres in Royken, Stavanger and optionally Bodo. With Frequentis X10, Avinor can now separate the control room and the VCS data centres to create true location independence ...

