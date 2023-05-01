

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 150.84 against the euro for the first time since September 2008, 172.09 against the pound for the first time since 31st 0ctober 2022 and 153.22 against the Swiss franc for the first time since December 1979. At Friday's close, the yen was trading at 150.07 against the euro, 171.07 against the pound and 152.19 against the franc.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to near 2-month lows of 136.94, 90.88 and 84.69 from last week's closing quotes of 136.28, 90.13 and 84.17, respectively.



The yen slipped to near a 5-month low of 101.05 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 100.59.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the euro, 175.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the franc, 142.00 against the greenback, 94.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 105.00 against the loonie.



