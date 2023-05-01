

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The aussie rose to near a 2-month high of 90.89 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.6582 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 90.13 and 1.6646, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.6640 from Friday's closing value of 0.6614.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.8997 and 0.0735 from an early more than a 2-week low of 0.8946 and nearly a 3-week low of 1.0677, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 93.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



