Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-05-01 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 - Saunum Group SAUNA Public offering TLN 12.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2023 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment RIG SUNBFLOT25FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGGB012028A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2023 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2023 - Trading holiday RIG 05.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2023 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Interim report, 3 TLN Capital EFCUPFFT months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2023 Latvenergo ELEK024227A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.