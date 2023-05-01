Anzeige
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-05-01 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.06.2023                    securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.04.2023 - Saunum Group SAUNA         Public offering   TLN  
   12.05.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.05.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.05.2023                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2023 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment   RIG  
         SUNBFLOT25FA            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B       securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGGB012028A            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T           Dividend payment  TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2023 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 04.05.2023 -                   Trading holiday   RIG  
   05.05.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2023 Nordecon NCN1T           Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Interim report, 3  TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT          months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T    Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2023 Latvenergo ELEK024227A       Coupon payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L          Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T    Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Investors event   TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
