People's Personal Data is Worth $1,000 on the Dark Web, New Study by Privacy Affairs Finds

LONDON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by PrivacyAffairs.com has found that an individual's personal information is valued at $1,010 on the dark web, with a notable rise in cybercrime and identity fraud.

The Dark Web Price Index, based on data gathered from dark web marketplaces, forums, and websites, reveals that online banking logins, credit card details, and social media credentials can be purchased at alarmingly low prices.

- A full range of documents and account details allowing identity theft can be obtained for around $1,000

The full study can be found here: https://www.privacyaffairs.com/dark-web-price-index-2023/

Online banking logins cost an average of $30

The study highlights that online banking logins cost an average of $30, while full credit card details can be purchased for $10-$100.

Credit card details are usually formatted as a simple code that includes card number, associated dates and CVV, along with account holders' data such as address, ZIP code, email address, and phone number.

For approximately $1,000, criminals can obtain a full range of documents and account details, enabling them to commit identity theft.

That includes:

- Stolen online banking logins, min. $100 on account: $150

- U.S. driving license, high quality: $500

- Hacked Facebook account: $25

- Stolen credit card details: $110

- USA ID card, high-quality: $200

- Total: $985

Forged documents, such as driving licenses, passports, and auto-insurance cards, can also be ordered to match stolen data.

Criminals can switch the USA ID for an European passport for an additional $3,000, bringing the total to $5,010 for enough data and documents to do any number of fraudulent transactions.

Privacy Affairs security researcher Miklos Zoltan commented, "If someone gets their hands on your financial details or social media credentials, the prices mentioned above are basically what it's worth to them. There's a good chance that you value these things much more than they do, as to them you're just another mark for a quick buck."

Sale of hacked crypto accounts is blooming

The sale of hacked cryptocurrency accounts is booming, with stolen Coinbase, LocalBitcoins, and Kraken accounts readily available.

- Hacked Coinbase verified account: $610

- USA verified LocalBitcoins account: $350

- Kraken verified account: $810

Privacy Affairs emphasizes the importance of public awareness and diligence in mitigating the threat of identity theft.

To learn more about the Dark Web Price Index 2023, visit https://www.privacyaffairs.com/dark-web-price-index-2023/

