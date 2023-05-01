First North Denmark: OrderYOYO A/S - increase

New shares in OrderYOYO A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 May 2023. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: OrderYOYO -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061553831 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: YOYO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 87,610,379 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,661,852 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 89.272.231 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.3747 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 227465 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser; Grant Thornton